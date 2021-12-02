Fantasy Football: Devy Rankings Update Week 13 2021

View the latest NFL Draft prospects that are moving up and down after week 13 of the college football season for your devy fantasy football teams.

The final week of regular-season college football has come to an end. It's been a glorious ride filled with a plethora of unexpected twists. Spencer Rattler and D.J. Uiagalelei, two consensus top-5 selections in Devy startup drafts, have completely fallen from grace. Braelon Allen, a potential linebacker turned running back that reclassified as a true freshman, took over the Wisconsin backfield and now is a likely top-30 selection in 2022 Devy startup drafts. Though the regular season is over, the chaos is just beginning. College Football championship and bowl games still loom on the horizon. Large programs seeking new leadership have already started poaching the top coaches from lesser programs. Discontent players have begun jumping into the transfer portal with the new college transfer rules allowing many of them to be immediately eligible at their new schools. These happenings will continue to drive Devy Fantasy Football values throughout the offseason. Managers need to stay in tune with the pulse of the marketplace to capitalize on any situational shifts. Remember, Dynasty Fantasy Football never sleeps.

Tyler Van Dyke, Miami, Quarterback: UP

The situation is difficult to predict in college football. D'Eriq King began the season under center for the Miami Hurricanes. Coming off a torn ACL in December 2020, King hoped for one last stellar season as a college super-senior. Unfortunately, a shoulder injury in mid-September resulted in season-ending surgery for King. Given true freshman Jake Garcia's impressive performance in the spring game, some wondered whether he or Tyler Van Dyke would take the reigns as the starter. Van Dyke must have impressed the coaching staff in practices as he was thrust into the limelight. The 4-star (per 247Sports Composite) redshirt freshman has been compiling impressive performances ever since. Van Dyke has a 62.3% completion rate for 2,931 yards, 25 touchdowns, and six interceptions on the season. While those numbers aren't eye-popping, they're noteworthy for a freshman playing against high-level competition. With a prototypical NFL quarterback frame (6'4", 224 lbs.), Van Dyke has done enough to place himself inside the top-5 Devy Fantasy Football quarterback rankings for the 2023 class. After a year like this, it is not easy to imagine him not being the starter in 2022.

Sam Huard, Washington, Quarterback: DOWN

This downgrade is a minor one. Sam Huard is a top-5 freshman quarterback prospect from the 2021 class. Additionally, he's had almost no opportunity to showcase his talents this season while backing up redshirt freshman Dylan Morris. That changed this week against Washington State as Huard started and played the entire game. His final stat line from the day was a 54.8% completion rate for 190 yards, one touchdown, and four interceptions -- not great. It's important not to let one game completely shape the perspective of a prospect with as much pedigree as Huard. That said, next season, he will have to lock down the starting role and show significant improvement to remain a touted Devy Fantasy Football asset. On top of his performance, there is additional risk in the form of a new head coach. Jimmy Lake was the head coach during Huard's recruitment and was fired two weeks ago. Kalen DeBoer, the head coach at Fresno State this season, has since been hired to replace Lake. While most pundits expect it to be a positive change, there's always added risk when a new regime steps in.

Trey McBride, Colorado State, Tight End: UP

Tight end isn't the most alluring position from a Devy Fantasy Football perspective. Hit rates are low, and prospects often take time to develop once in the NFL. In a relatively weak class for 2022, two players stand out at the position above the rest: Jalen Wydermyer and Trey McBride. Playing at a program like Texas A&M, most Devy Fantasy Football managers are familiar with Wydermyer. He's also likely to be the first tight end drafted in this class. Not far behind Wydermyer, though, is Trey McBride from Colorado State. McBride is a do-it-all tight end. He was effective for the Rams in 2019 and a four-game season in 2020 but has taken his production to incredible heights in 2021. On the season, McBride's racked up an astounding 90 receptions for 1,121 yards, one touchdown through the air, and one on the ground. At 6'4", 260 lbs, McBride already has the requisite size to play in the league. As of now, he's already accepted his invite to the Reese's Senior Bowl, which could further boost his draft stock. Likely, he wasn't drafted in many Devy leagues this year, so managers should watch him during any depleted rookie drafts. McBride could provide a massive value for a small associated cost.

Deamonte Trayanum, Transfer Portal, Running Back: DOWN

Arizona State is in limbo. This past June, news broke out of potential recruiting violations by the coaching staff. The football world has been waiting to see if sanctions will be imposed on the program. On top of that drama, the Sun Devils had a challenging season culminating in an 8-4 record. Along with most of the offense, Deamonte "Chip" Trayanum had trouble generating any significant production. Entering the season, Trayanum was expected to be the main contributor in a backfield comprised of himself, Rachaad White, and Daniyel Ngata. Instead, Trayanum finished third on the team in rushing behind White and quarterback Jayden Daniels. His stat line for the season sits at 78 carries for 402 yards and six touchdowns. In the season's final game, White earned 21 carries while Trayanum was only handed a meager five carries. It may have been the final straw, as Trayanum just entered the transfer portal, looking to continue his career at a different program. While this could potentially be a good move, in the long run, shifting programs for more opportunity is not without risk (see Eric Gray). For now, Devy Fantasy Football managers rostering Trayanum have to hold tight and hope for a value rebound at a new school. Nevertheless, he's falling down the Devy Fantasy Football rankings this week.

Jaxson Dart, USC, Quarterback: UP

This rankings increase is a tentative one. As always, quarterbacks in Devy Fantasy Football are extremely risky to trust. Their value fluctuates so rapidly and can completely dissipate due to a handful of poor performances. That said, Jaxson Dart and his interesting situation are worth exploring. As most of the football world has heard by now, USC recently hired former Oklahoma coach and touted quarterback guru Lincoln Riley. There are rumors that Riley will attempt to bring Oklahoma freshman quarterback Caleb Williams with him to USC, but there's also a chance that he believes in Dart's talent as the starter. Stepping in for Kedon Slovis on multiple occasions this season, true freshman Dart has a completion rate of 61.3% for 1,162 yards, eight touchdowns, and five interceptions. While those numbers aren't elite, USC's surrounding cast and coaching scheme left much to be desired. If Riley decides to roll with Dart as the starter in 2022, his value in Devy Fantasy Football will skyrocket.

Additional Risers:

Roschon Johnson - Texas - Running Back

Daijun Edwards - Georgia - Running Back

Anthony Richardson - Florida - Quarterback

Tyler Badie - Missouri - Running Back

Thad Franklin - Miami - Running Back

Additional Fallers:

Jermaine Burton - Georgia - Wide Receiver

Zamir White - Georgia - Running Back

Phil Jurkovec - Boston College - Quarterback

Jaden Haselwood - Transfer Portal - Wide Receiver

