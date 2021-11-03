Fantasy Football: Devy Rankings Update Week Nine 2021 College Football Season

Looking at the rankings in week nine, there's little movement in the rankings. The tumultuous chaos of the first few weeks of the season are in the rearview. Only development remains for those who've cemented their role as high performers on their respective teams. That and the reaper football fanatics have come to know and despise the injury bug. Unfortunately, he has made a recent visitation upon an already depressing USC team. As the college season barrels towards its inevitable conclusion, Devy managers need to be considering player values and begin staging themselves appropriately for impending drafts.

Kenneth Walker, Michigan State, RB: UP

Almost everyone has heard about Kenneth Walker by now. Most have been surprised about his ascension to greatness at Michigan State, but he certainly showed flashes of talent during his time at Wake Forest. Luckily, that talent seems to have transferred rather well, and Walker has been given the opportunity he so royally deserves. This past week against their bitter rivals, Michigan, Walker ran for 197 yards on 23 carries and five touchdowns! That brings his season total to 1194 yards on 175 carries and 14 touchdowns. Those numbers would be admiral for an end-of-season stat line, but it's only week 9. At this pace, Walker has a chance to exceed 1500 yards and 20 touchdowns on the season. While not a top recruit, he has firmly placed himself in the top-three running backs for the 2022 class and should receive at least day two draft capital.

Jayden Daniels, Arizona State, QB: DOWN

Separating a player from surrounding talent, coaching, or scheme is one of the most difficult tasks Devy managers face every season. Heck, it's the same challenge that NFL front offices face, and they get it wrong all of the time. Jayden Daniels has the tools necessary to be a successful NFL quarterback, but it's still unclear whether he can put it all together. The talent around him at Arizona State is lackluster, so it's challenging to determine which poor stat lines are his fault. That said, Devy managers should bet on the talent they can see, not the talent they can project. At this point, Daniels hasn't been able to consistently put together dominant games this season that highlight him dominating opposing defenses. There's a chance he continues to grow into the high-upside talent that he could be, but at this point, Daniels needs to move down the rankings for more proven prospects.

Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh, QB: UP

Some things are certain in life; death, taxes, and Kenny Pickett being the quarterback at Pittsburgh. He's been a staple at the university since 2017 and performed adequately over those first four years. Now, in his fifth season, something strange has happened. Pickett, who had routinely averaged around a 60% completion rate in his first four years, has managed an impressive 69% completion rate this season. He's also been able to limit his interceptions to three this season while passing for 26 touchdowns. Pickett isn't a world-beater, but given his play this year, there's a good chance that he's drafted in the first two days of the 2022 NFL draft. As a result, he has to rise in the Devy rankings.

Drake London, USC, WR: DOWN

This downgrade in the rankings has nothing to do with Drake London's play. The guy is seriously talented! Comparisons have been made around the fantasy community comparing him to Mike Evans and Keenan Allen; high praise indeed. Unfortunately, this past week he fractured his ankle and will miss the remainder of the season. Given that he was expected to declare for the draft this year as a junior, the ankle injury could severely kill his draft stock. As many talented receivers before him can attest, not being able to test well in the draft process can completely derail a player's career. If London decides to return to school for his senior year, regain his health, and resolidify his draft stock, it will be another year of waiting for Devy managers. Given the uncertainty, London is moving down the rankings.

Byron Cardwell, Oregon, RB: UP

A 4-star true freshman (per 247sports Composite), Byron Cardwell finally gets his chance to shine. He was originally slotted behind incumbent starter CJ Verdell and backup Travis Dye going into the season. A few weeks ago, a season-long injury to Verdell created the opportunity, but the Ducks had been feeding Dye almost all of the carries until this past week. Against Colorado, though, Cardwell finally earned some work, taking seven carries for 127 yards and a touchdown. With that showing, Oregon will be unlikely to relegate him to a bit-role once again. Next season, Verdell will be gone, providing an opportunity for Cardwell to seize the starting job out of the gate. Wise Devy managers should get in on the ground floor before he blows up.

Additional Risers:

Carson Strong - Nevada - Quarterback

Jordan Addison - Pittsburgh - Wide Receiver

Will Shipley - Clemson - Running Back

Nathaniel Dell - Houston - Wide Receiver

Keontay Ingram - USC - Running Back

Additional Fallers:

Zach Evans - TCU - Running Back

Justyn Ross - Clemson - Wide Receiver

Demond Demas - Texas A&M - Wide Receiver

Julian Fleming - Ohio State - Wide Receiver

