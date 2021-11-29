Fantasy Football: Devy Recap 2021 College Football Rivalry Week

What happened during Rivalry Week? Here is a recap of the weekend of college football for your devy fantasy football teams and skilled positions in the NFL Draft.

What happened during Rivalry Week? Here is a recap of the weekend of college football for your devy fantasy football teams and skilled positions in the NFL Draft.

To say Rivalry Week met all expectations this year could be the understatement of the season. We saw the Iron Bowl go to four overtimes, the Michigan Wolverines get their first victory over Ohio State in the Jim Harbaugh era, and Oklahoma State defeats Oklahoma for the first time since 2014. As exciting as the games were this weekend, even more blockbuster news continued to break after the games concluded. For the first time this season, we’ll have to look at if information that is not player-related will impact multiple college players next season.

Without further ado, let’s hop into the week thirteen devy fantasy football recap here at NFL Draft Bible and see who some of the top performers of this past week were.

LINCOLN RILEY TO BE THE NEW HEAD COACH AT USC

In one of the most shocking twists we’ve seen in college football over the past few years, Lincoln Riley is set to become the next head coach for the University of Southern California after being the head coach of the Sooners since 2017.

The Trojans were known to be big game hunting for their next head coach after firing Clay Helton midseason, and landing Riley is about as big a move as they could have hoped for while still having substance beneath the big-name appeal.

Multiple quarterbacks have flourished under Riley’s tutelage. Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray both won the Heisman Trophy while with Oklahoma, and both went on to be selected first overall in the NFL Draft. Likewise, when Jalen Hurts transferred from Alabama to Oklahoma, he enjoyed some of the best statistical success of his college career.

So what does this mean for USC? The arrow should be pointing straight up on talented freshman signal called Jaxson Dart. Riley will likely be able to get the absolute best out of him, which means the cost to acquire Dart in devy fantasy football leagues is likely to shoot through the roof if it hadn’t already. It also bears monitoring whether or not we see any other Sooners players enter the transfer portal following the news of Riley leaving for USC. No matter which way you slice it, this news is monstrous for multiple teams and conferences alike.

HASSAN HASKINS LEADS THE WOLVERINES TO VICTORY

We’ve spent time talking about multiple Michigan running backs in the devy fantasy football recap this season, but it’s time we give credit to the engine that’s made their backfield go.

Senior running back Hassan Haskins exploded against the Buckeyes in The Game for 169 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 28 carries. He’s eclipsed 1,200 yards on the ground this season and racked up 18 touchdowns to go with it. He’s an incredibly effective power runner who should easily find a role at the next level.

The running back class for the 2022 NFL Draft is an interesting one, and Haskins is a player who could see himself slip through the cracks a bit. However, his ability to make one cut and get upfield in a hurry is a valuable skill set that an NFL team is bound to love.

JA’COREY BROOKS STEPS UP IN THE ABSENCE OF JAMESON WILLIAMS

When electric Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams was ejected from the Iron Bowl due to a targeting penalty, it was clear someone needed to step up.

Enter freshman wide receiver, Ja’Corey Brooks.

A highly touted recruit out of Bradenton, Florida, Brooks is the next in a long line of Alabama wide receivers to make a name for themselves. When Brooks had his number called, he stepped up massively with an outstanding catch for a touchdown to tie the game with less than a minute remaining and help propel the Tide towards their eventual win.

With fellow wide receivers Jameson Williams and John Metchie III likely headed to the NFL, Brooks will have every opportunity to continue to deliver in big moments next season.

NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Click here to view

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Click here to view