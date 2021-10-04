Fantasy Football: Devy Recap 2021 Week 5 College Football

Entering the 2021 college football season, there was non-stop chatter regarding all the young quarterbacks likely to take hold of the starting job on their respective teams. Several highly respected programs were in store for transition at the position, and devy managers were chomping at the bit to add the next big thing at quarterback to their rosters. Now the question remains - did the off-season hype outpace what reality is for a number of these young signal-callers?

Without further ado, let's hop into the week four devy recap here at NFL Draft Bible.

WERE WE TOO QUICK TO ANOINT YOUNG QUARTERBACKS?

Before getting too far down the rabbit hole, either way, let's preface this by saying that there is still plenty of time for young quarterbacks across the NCAA to rebound and solidify themselves as the top-tier options many thought they would be. With that said, many quarterbacks were thought of as clear-cut, elite devy assets before the season getting underway, which have underperformed to date.

Some have had it worse than others, but we've seen Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler and Clemson's DJ Uiagalelei struggle at times much more than many anticipated coming into the season.

The point is not that any young struggling quarterback can't rebound and cement themselves as an elite fantasy asset. The point is that maybe the fantasy community at large was too quick to make some of the young quarterback's consensus top options. With the rise of superflex formats, the value of a young electric quarterback has shot through the roof, but passing on elite options at other positions to take a young quarterback could prove to be the wrong approach. Remember, you want players who will make a difference on your fantasy roster. That means selecting players who have the best chance of making an early impact on an NFL roster.

It wasn't long ago that selecting DJ Uiagalelei at the top of devy drafts wouldn't have shocked anyone. It's interesting to wonder whether players that selected him there wish they could make another selection now.

A PAIR OF RUNNERS FOR THE WOLFPACK

North Carolina State has two running backs that deserve a bit more love than they've received to this point in the season.

Both Zonovan Knight and Ricky Person Jr are averaging over five yards per attempt. They've found themselves in a near-even timeshare to date, and both have been productive with their opportunities. They each have ideal size for the position at the next level and have flown a little more under the radar than some of their counterparts at the running back position, which has made them a bit of a value to date.

While it'd be nice to see both players more involved in the receiving game, they're absolutely capable in that aspect of their game as well. Before the season, Knight had some buzz as a player to watch, but Person Jr. needs to be talked about more than he has been.

FRESHMAN FOCUS: JARQUEZ HUNTER, RUNNING BACK, AUBURN

When talking about Auburn running backs, the headliner is Tank Bigsby, who has long been discussed as a top-tier devy asset at the running back position. However, his freshman teammate, Jarquez Hunter, leads the team in rushing yards currently through five weeks.

A three-star recruit, who also has a background running track, Hunter is averaging an absurd 10.6 yards per attempt. He has racked up more rushing yards than Bigsby on nearly 30 fewer attempts. We've already seen a handful of highlight-reel runs from Hunter, and he looks set to produce plenty more for the remainder of the 2021 season and beyond.

