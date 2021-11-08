Fantasy Football: Devy Recap Week 10 College Football 2021

Recap of the week ten of the 2021 college football season for your devy fantasy football teams.

Few things have changed as much as the state of the quarterback position in college football over the last two months. Ole Miss and Liberty went head to head this past week in what can be considered a showdown of two of the top draft-eligible options at the quarterback position in 2022. Who helped themselves the most?

Without further ado, let’s hop into the week ten devy recap here at NFL Draft Bible and see who some of the top performers of this past week were.

CORRAL SHINES IN SHOWDOWN WITH WILLIS

Ole Miss took down Liberty with a final score of 27-14, and Matt Corral looked every bit as exciting as we’ve come to expect this season. He flashed top-notch accuracy, as he completed 74 percent of his passes for 324 yards and one touchdown in the Rebels victory.

Matt Corral and Malik Willis are likely to be two of the most sought-after quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft. It wasn’t the greatest day for Willis, as he only threw for 173 yards and tossed three interceptions. He did flash the rushing ability that makes him an intriguing option at the next level, especially for fantasy purposes. The ability for any quarterback to run with the football the way he can immediately boost their fantasy stock. Comparisons to Lamar Jackson are a bit lofty, but the skillset is there for an NFL team to find themselves believing in Willis as their future franchise quarterback. Look for both of these players to have their names called in round one of the 2022 NFL Draft, and both could find themselves in a position to contribute for fantasy purposes early on in their careers.

OHIO STATE: A WIDE RECEIVER FACTORY

Ohio State has two wide receivers who have long been darlings in the devy community. Both Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson have electric skill sets to make them bonafide number one receiver options in the NFL. The amount of weapons on the Buckeyes offense has led to sophomore wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba being more overlooked than he should.

In their win over Nebraska, Smith-Njigba set a new school record with 15 receptions for 240 yards and a score. He currently leads Ohio State in both receptions and receiving yards despite playing in a loaded position group that features multiple players who are NFL-caliber talents.

The young playmaker is poised to continue to move up devy rankings, especially with Olave and Wilson heading to the NFL soon.

TREY MCBRIDE CONTINUES TO SHINE

The tight end position is notoriously finicky for fantasy football purposes. NFL teams crave the next big mismatch nightmare to terrorize safeties and linebackers in the middle of the field. The problem is that players often translate slowly when they make it to the NFL. Players who come in as proven pass-catching options often need to prove their worth as blockers to ensure that they can stay on the field.

Enter Colorado State’s, Trey McBride. He is a proven pass catcher who flashes excellent hands and uses his big frame to his advantage in contested catch situations. Couple that with the fact that he can be counted on as a blocker, and this is a player that could find himself making an impact in his rookie season when he heads to the NFL. He has racked up over 800 yards receiving this season and is tied for third in the nation in receptions with Josh Downs, behind only Drake London and Jerreth Sterns.

Fantasy managers know how valuable a top tight end can be. It gives you a positional advantage every week, and McBride is a player that coaches and talent evaluators will both love as we approach the 2022 NFL Draft.

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Click here to view

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Click here to view