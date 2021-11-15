Fantasy Football: Devy Recap Week 11 College Football

Recapping the college football games for devy fantasy football teams. What all happened and how can you build for the future fantasy football playoffs?

The college football season is winding down sooner than any of us would like, but that’s no reason to stop paying attention to who might be emerging as top-tier assets in devy circles. A plethora of players continue to rise and fall every week, and now is as good a time as any to keep your nose to the grindstone to determine who the best fits are for your devy fantasy football roster both now and in the future.

Without further ado, let’s hop into the week eleven devy fantasy football recap here at NFL Draft Bible and see who some of the top performers of this past week were.

BRAELON ALLEN CONTINUES TO IMPRESS

Rarely does anyone miss an opportunity to point out that Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen is not even 18 years old yet, but it does make everything he’s done so far this season even more impressive.

The freshman phenom just rattled off his sixth consecutive game of over 100 yards rushing, and this one may have been his best yet. After receiving a career-high in carries against Northwestern with 25, he went ahead and also racked up his most rushing yards in a single game to date with 173 yards. The cherry on top is that he found himself in the endzone on three separate occasions on November 13th.

He has the size and power to take defenders for a ride in the open field and should find himself with ample opportunity to do so over the next few seasons for the Badgers. The arrow is pointing up for Allen, and you may be wise to invest in a share or two of him now before the price becomes exorbitant.

OKLAHOMA’S QUARTERBACK SHUFFLE

Just when it seemed like Spencer Rattler’s playing days for the Sooners could be coming to a close, he found himself inserted into the game against Baylor on November 13th after Caleb Williams tossed a pair of interceptions. So now we find ourselves asking a familiar question. Where does Oklahoma go from here at the quarterback position?

A few short weeks ago, fans were calling for Rattler to be benched in favor of Williams. So will Lincoln Riley stick with the five-star freshman who has been in the starting lineup the last few weeks, or does Rattler now have a shot at winning back a job that once belonged to him?

The most interesting aspect of the entire scenario is whether or not Rattler can rebuild either his fantasy or draft stock to anything close to what it was earlier this season. His play largely disappointed earlier this season despite flashing at times, but he still has desirable traits at the most crucial position on the field.

HAS JAMESON WILLIAMS BEEN UNDERVALUED?

Let’s preface this by saying there is always a substantial amount of hype surrounding players from Alabama. The Crimson Tide has been sending a steady pipeline of wide receiver talent to the NFL for years now. Coming into 2021, it seemed like John Metchie III would be the most likely candidate to be the next highly touted prospect at the position, but it’s been fellow junior wide receiver Jameson Williams who has had the most impressive production this year.

To say that is not a slight against Metchie III, an exciting player in his own right and certainly has the chops to play at the NFL level. Still, Williams has inserted himself in the conversation to be towards the top of another loaded wide receiver draft class.

His acceleration and ability to create separation should have NFL teams salivating. There is no shortage of exciting names at the wide receiver position that could be available in the 2022 NFL Draft, and Williams might end up a better value than he should because of that fact.

