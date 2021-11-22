Fantasy Football: Devy Recap Week 12 College Football

Recapping the college football games for devy fantasy football teams. What all happened and how can you build for the future fantasy football playoffs?

Bowl season is right around the corner, and the College Football Playoff picture is coming into focus. This very same timeframe is synonymous with looming decisions of whether or not to declare for the NFL Draft for eligible players, which of course, also has a significant impact on players who will return next season for their respective schools and assume a larger role. Whether it was players headed to the NFL and should impact dynasty fantasy football rosters next season or younger players with bright futures ahead of them, there was plenty to make a note of across the week twelve slate of games in the NCAA.

Without further ado, let’s hop into the week twelve devy recap here at NFL Draft Bible and see who some of the top performers of this past week were.

ARIZONA STATE’S MULTIFACETED WEAPON

The class of running backs headed to the NFL in 2022 is an intriguing bunch. First, you have the players the public has watched for years and have expected them to make an impact at the next level, such as Texas A&M’s Isaiah Spiller and Iowa State’s Breece Hall, but after that, the class becomes a little muddied. There are several exciting prospects, some with more proven track records than others, but most require making significant projections on how their game will translate at the next level.

However, Arizona State redshirt senior running back Rachaad White is one of the more proven pass-catching running backs in the 2022 draft class. That should help him make an early impact in his professional career.

The dynamic dual-threat has outstanding contact balance to pair with excellent change of direction skills. He has now eclipsed 900 yards rushing and 400 yards receiving this season for the Sun Devils. The fact of the matter is that more often than not, we hope to see young running backs develop the ability to shine in the receiving game when they make it to the NFL, as there are plenty of times these players just are not featured that way at the collegiate level. The tape and the statistics back up the fact that White is ready to contribute to an NFL team in various ways, and the cost to acquire him is only going to continue to rise for fantasy managers.

JORDAN ADDISON’S FOUR TOUCHDOWN DAY

After blowing up for over 200 yards receiving and four touchdowns, Jordan Addison now leads the nation in receiving touchdowns on the season with 15 scores.

It seems like every season, we can fawn over how exciting the wide receivers are like the NFL draft approaches, and 2023 looks to be another example of that with Addison being one of the stars of the class.

Despite having a slender frame, Addison can win in various ways and certainly has plenty of juice to win on the deep ball. He now has two more scores on the season than both Ohio State’s Chris Olave and Alabama’s Jameson Williams, two highly touted prospects of the 2022 class in their own right. The arrow is pointing straight up for Addison, who will look to keep things going next week against Syracuse.

FRESHMAN FOCUS: DONOVAN EDWARDS, RUNNING BACK, MICHIGAN

While fellow running back Blake Corum missed Michigan’s week twelve game against Maryland, true freshman running back Donovan Edwards had his coming out party to help the Wolverines put Maryland away.

The freshman speedster had the best receiving day a Michigan running back has ever had, as he reeled in ten catches for 170 yards and a score. The touchdown went for 77 yards, and Edwards flashed every bit of his long speed as he ran away from several defenders in the process.

His ability in the receiving game has undoubtedly earned him a more significant role moving forward, even if Corum can return against Ohio State on November 27. One thing is for sure; this backfield should be a ton of fun to watch in the 2022 season.

