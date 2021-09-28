Fantasy Football: Devy Recap Week 4

The college football landscape is solidifying in several areas now that we have multiple weeks of tape and data to analyze. We’ve seen many players emerge as premier options at their respective positions but have also seen some players excel despite the fact they might come across as less exciting names to devy managers. Occasionally players begin to get overanalyzed when they’ve been followed through highly-touted recruiting processes and subsequently enjoy productive multiple college seasons, but that does not make them any less appealing from a devy perspective. Remember, the main focus needs to be on rostering players that will eventually impact the NFL so that they can, in turn, make an impact on your fantasy roster.

Without further ado, let’s hop into the week four devy recap here at NFL Draft Bible.

HAS DRAKE LONDON BECOME A VALUE?

Drake London is the Trojans' top target and a possible first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The devy community has known who Drake London is as a player for years. He’s been a productive player for the Trojans since his freshman season, where he racked up 567 receiving yards in eight games. In his third season at USC, London, the former four-star recruit is a prime example of a player who has become less exciting to some fantasy managers because he’s not the new, shiny toy some other players are. That’s neither a slight against London or any other young player, but it’s just the way it ends up plenty of times in fantasy circles.

The big-bodied wideout currently leads the NCAA in receiving yards with 540 yards through four weeks, which puts him on pace to shatter his previous high marks of 39 receptions, 567 yards and five touchdowns. As showcased in the clip above, he’s a player fully capable of using his size to his advantage. Combining that with the fact that he is capable after the catch with the ball in his hands and a refined route runner, London should be a player the NFL loves. He is currently ranked just narrowly inside the NFL Draft Bible’s top-20 wide receivers in devy rankings and is a player whose value may not currently be as high as the potential reward is.

SEAN TUCKER CONTINUES TO GAIN RESPECT

Sean Tucker was a force against Liberty; he is a key reason the Orange defeated the Flames last Friday.

The only player with more rushing yards than Syracuse’s Sean Tucker currently is Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III, and it is time for Tucker to begin receiving the appropriate amount of praise. Presently listed at 5’10” and 210 pounds, Tucker has the ideal size for the position and can win in various ways. He is built to withstand the physical nature of being a lead runner but has plenty of long speed to take any carry the distance, thanks in part to his background as a sprinter during high school.

He’s already approaching 200 receiving yards through four games this season, and that sort of involvement as a pass-catcher makes him an incredibly intriguing prospect. With prototypical size, pass-catching ability and the long speed to take any tote for a touchdown, look for Tucker to begin moving up devy rankings at a breakneck pace.

FRESHMAN FOCUS: XAVIER WORTHY, WIDE RECEIVER, TEXAS

Xavier Worthy has been a star through the beginning of his debut campaign with the Texas Longhorns.

To say Xavier Worthy is fast would be an understatement. He has blazing long speed but is agile and flashes that same athleticism in the open field just as you would hope he would. Some may knock Worthy for his slight frame, but he is a young player who could certainly add some muscle still. The professional game has also changed recently, where not every highly drafted wide receiver needs to weigh 215 pounds. Speed kills at both the collegiate and professional level, and Worthy certainly has that trait locked up.

He already has 263 yards, 15 receptions and four touchdowns to his name in his freshman season and does not look to be slowing down any time soon. It would not be a shock to see Worthy insert himself in the conversation regarding the most exciting young playmakers in all of college football by season’s end.

