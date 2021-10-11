Fantasy Football: Devy Recap Week 6 2021 College Football

Is Spencer Rattler the real deal? Can Kenneth Walker be the top running back? Find out who is on the rise or fall after Week 6.

We’re deep into the meat of the college football season. There’s enough tape and data to evaluate that it’s easier to identify clear trends. Early on in the season, it’s easy to brush things aside or label them as one-off instances since all players are likely knocking off a bit of rust in the beginning stages of the season. There’s one huge storyline that needs to be discussed more now that we have this much evidence to support it, and that’s exactly what we’re going to start with this week.

Without further ado, let’s hop into the week six devy recap here at NFL Draft Bible.

THE SPENCER RATTLER CONUNDRUM

It wasn’t long ago that Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler was the quarterback darling of many devy circles. Should he declare, Rattler was firmly in the discussion to be one of the first quarterbacks drafted in 2022. With an established offensive guru in his corner in Lincoln Riley and a bevy of weapons at his disposal, it seemed a near-lock that Rattler would realize his full potential in the Sooners offense. So, what happened to lead to him getting benched?

It’s clear Rattler has all of the physical tools you love to see in a modern-day quarterback. He has the arm talent and plus-athleticism to make him a supremely intriguing prospect for the NFL. This is how Rattler ended up being the golden ticket for many devy managers seeking the next big thing at quarterback. Currently, the problem is that the mental side of his game has not caught up to where his physical traits are.

Talented is an understatement when talking about Rattler. It’s far too early to write him off, as there is still plenty of time for him to write the next chapter of his story throughout college and eventually in the professional ranks. The days of him being thought of as the top option in the 2022 NFL Draft are over, for now, but time will tell how it ultimately plays out.

From a value perspective, if you’re already rostering Rattler, you have to hold. Selling now would be selling at his lowest value to date. If you’re not a believer in him as a prospect long-term, you have to wait and hope he plays himself into a few big outings and then try to trade him. If you are a believer in his future at the next level, now could be the time to float out some potential trade offers to buy low.

CAN KENNETH WALKER III BE RB1 IN 2022?

Has any player improved their draft stock more than Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III this season? He’s averaging over seven yards per attempt, is already closing in on 1,000 yards on the ground and is well on his way to topping his career-high in touchdowns.

Despite not getting the buzz some of his contemporaries were in the off-season, Walker has firmly entrenched himself in the discussion of the top running backs available in the 2022 NFL Draft should he opt to declare.

The 2022 class of running backs is not quite as star-studded as 2023 looks to be, so his huge 2021 season should benefit Walker III fairly significantly. He has prototypical size for the position, has enough long speed to take any carry the distance and has plenty of ability to make a defender miss in the open field. He’ll need to show growth as a pass catcher to become a true three-down back at the next level, but there is plenty to be excited about regarding the rest of his game.

FRESHMAN FOCUS: CALEB WILLIAMS, QUARTERBACK, OKLAHOMA

Since we discussed the tumultuous state of affairs for Spencer Rattler at Oklahoma, it only seems fair that we also discuss the highly touted true freshman who came on in relief of Rattler.

True freshman Caleb Williams’ full skill set was on display for the Sooners in their comeback victory against Texas on Saturday, October 9, 2021. He completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns. If the wow moments he generated in the passing game were not enough, he also erupted for 88 yards on the ground, including a rushing touchdown that went for 66 yards.

Perhaps most importantly for the young signal-caller, he played mistake-free football and committed zero turnovers. The looming quarterback decision for Lincoln Riley and the Sooners offense is going to be extremely interesting.

