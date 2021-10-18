Fantasy Football: Devy Recap Week 7 2021 College Football Season

There were many high-level performances throughout the week seven slate of college football games. Some of them came from familiar faces from whom we've grown to expect those sorts of performances, and some were from some players who have not received as much shine in the national spotlight.

Without further ado, let's hop into the week seven devy recap here at NFL Draft Bible and see who some of the top performers of this past week were.

WHAT IS THE CEILING FOR CARSON STRONG?

The quarterback class for the 2022 NFL Draft presents intrigue from multiple angles. We've seen players who came into this season with all of the hype of being potential first overall draft picks falter in the spotlight. There's been ebbs and flows for several signal-callers who try to find consistency for themselves and their teams and become the best players they can be. The harsh reality of the situation is that there are often inconsistencies for young players, and many never realize their potential.

Then we have Nevada quarterback Carson Strong. This is not to say there was no buzz surrounding Strong heading into the 2021 season. There may not be a quarterback in the nation who throws a better, more accurate deep ball than Strong. He gets knocked for not having the athleticism to be a dual-threat quarterback or threaten defenses as a runner in any regard, which is understandable knowing the high floor a running quarterback has for fantasy purposes.

In the 2021 season, Strong may be the most consistent of the group of quarterbacks likely to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft. He has thrown 16 touchdowns to just three interceptions and is closing in on 2,000 passing yards. He has zero games with less than 250 yards passing and only two where he completed less than 65% of his passes. Despite not being the running quarterback fantasy managers crave, Strong is mobile enough to navigate the pocket efficiently and looks to be someone NFL evaluators are sure to love in 2022.

JEROME FORD GAINING MUCH DESERVED RESPECT

It's about time Cincinnati running back Jerome Ford is getting the respect he deserves. There's not a lot to dislike about the junior runner. He's got the size and strength to translate on early downs in the NFL and has enough long speed to threaten to take any carry the distance.

Ford's vision and contact balance have popped off the screen any time you watch him and make him quite an exciting prospect at the next level. While you'd like to see more involvement as a receiver, the same could be said about many young running backs in college football. He only has seven catches for 49 yards on the season and will have to show growth there if he wants to become a three-down back in the NFL.

It's easy to get caught up in how excellent the 2023 running back class looks to be, but Ford is one of the runners who could be a real value in the 2022 class.

JALEN TOLBERT PROVING HE'S THE REAL DEAL

Maybe you haven't caught many South Alabama football games this season, but you're going to want to make some time for them in the future, thanks in part to their standout senior wide receiver Jalen Tolbert. In their game against Georgia Southern, Tolbert exploded for 11 receptions, 174 yards and a score.

This is no flash in the pan. He's up to 718 yards receiving on the season and is coming off a junior season of over 1,000 yards receiving as well.

He's now found the endzone in back-to-back weeks and is averaging nearly 20 yards per reception, is all. Small school player or not, Tolbert is a player you need to be keeping tabs on because the NFL surely is.

