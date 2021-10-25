Fantasy Football: Devy Recap Week 8 2021 College Football Season

Trouble in Clemson? A potential star at BYU? Read more to find the entire recap for your devy fantasy football teams and NFL Draft skilled positions.

November is rapidly approaching, and just as fast as college football arrived, unfortunately, it will be gone before we know it. We’re now through eight weeks of the college football season, and reality has matched up to preseason hype for some players while falling massively short for others.

Without further ado, let’s hop into the week eight devy recap here at NFL Draft Bible and see who some of the top performers of this past week were.

DJ UIAGALELEI BENCHED AGAINST PITTSBURGH

Coming into the 2021 season, the two favorites to win the Heisman Trophy were Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler and Clemson’s DJ Uiagalelei, and now both players have been benched in recent weeks.

Life after Trevor Lawrence was always going to be interesting for the Tigers, but few people expected Uiagalelei to struggle to the degree that he has this year. After flashing as a freshman, the sophomore signal-caller has thrown more interceptions than touchdowns this season. He’s completed less than 55% of his passes, and the Clemson Tigers have now lost three games in 2021.

The big takeaway here is twofold: patience is a virtue, and it’s better to be right than first. In the preseason, Uiagalelei was the overwhelming favorite to be the first quarterback selected in devy drafts, often as early as first overall. There’s still time for him to rebound into the player many thought he could be, but the returns to this point in the season have been disappointing, to put it kindly.

TREVEYON HENDERSON LOCKED IN AS THE RB2?

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson is in a class of his own when we’re talking devy running backs, but Henderson looks to be locking himself in as the clear next best thing.

He continues to flash his skill set in a variety of ways for the Buckeyes. He’s a tough runner inside, has plenty of long speed to take any carry the distance and is more than a capable receiver. His vision and contact balance already jump off the tape, and this is all as a true freshman.

The highly touted recruit turned freshman phenom has already stuffed the stat sheet with almost 700 yards rushing and nearly 200 yards receiving through eight weeks, with 14 total touchdowns to go with it. Henderson has shown no signs of letting up and should easily be considered the devy RB2 behind Bijan Robinson.

TYLER ALLGEIER HELPS LEAD BYU TO WIN OVER WSU

A former walk-on who had spent some time both at running back and linebacker in years past, Allgeier has been proving his production in 2020 was no fluke. The Cougars took down Washington State on the back of Allgeier’s 32 carries, 191 rushing yards and two scores on the ground.

After racking up over 1,100 yards on the ground in 2020, Allgeier is well on his way to doing the same, if not better, in 2021. He possesses great size, flashes explosive ability and has no issues identifying proper rushing and cutback lanes.

Each week he has continued to prove 2020 was no fluke and is a running back the NFL should watch when he opts to declare. He has the blend of size, speed, and potential as a receiver to have NFL teams considering him as a true three-down option.

