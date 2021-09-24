Fantasy Football: Devy Tight Ends To Watch 2021 Week 4 College Football

Who should you have your eye on this week? Here are the tight ends you need to watch.

With Week four of the college football season upon us, offenses are beginning to solidify, and devy fantasy football prospects, for the most part, are beginning to display their actual value for our rosters. Let's take a look at three tight ends you should keep an eye out for this weekend.

Tyrick James - Tulane

The 6'2" 245-pound senior has played a considerable role in the progression of quarterback Michael Pratt in his first season with new offensive coordinator Chip Long orchestrating his patented tight end-friendly offense. James opened the season by setting career highs in receptions (6) and receiving yards (93) in Tulane's heartbreaking loss to Oklahoma. While the Waco, Texas native did not find the endzone, he has scored in the last two contests and has yet to record less than 45 yards so far in 2021. His 17.2 yards per reception average is the highest among tight ends who recorded at least ten receptions. The China Springs High School product faces a UAB defense that gave up 107 yards and two touchdowns to Georgia's Brock Bowers two weeks ago. While it is difficult to presume similar production, it is equally hard to envision James seeing any substantial decrease in volume.

Lucas Krull - Pittsburgh

IMAGE: https://pittsburghsportsnow.com/wp-content/uploads/DH3_6608-scaled.jpg Through the first three games of 2021, the Shawnee, Kansas product has already blown the doors off his prior career receiving numbers that he accumulated in 25 games with the Florida Gators. Krull set single-game career highs in the opener against Massachusetts with five receptions and 58 yards before earning the John Mackey Award for last week's two-touchdown performance against Western Michigan. The 6'6" 260-pounder's streak of three consecutive games with a receiving touchdown has not been accomplished by a Pittsburgh tight end since All-American Dorin Dickerson was catching passes from Bill Stull towards the end of the Dave Wannstedt era. It is difficult to predict how Krull performs against New Hampshire, as the Wildcats have been pretty dependable when tasked to limit production by opposing tight ends. But, three of the sixth-year tight end's touchdowns have come inside the red zone, so keep an eye out on Krull when Pickett and the Panthers get inside the 20-yard line.

Zack Kuntz - Old Dominion

Like Krull, the 6'8" 245-pounder has set career highs through three games, almost tripling his prior production amassed through 21 contests at Penn State. Reuniting with Ricky Rahne, his positional coach while in Happy Valley, the redshirt junior has reeled in at least three catches in every game and has recorded back-to-back 60-yard performances as Old Dominion's first option in the passing game. Kuntz gets a matchup with a Buffalo defense that gave up a touchdown to Coastal Carolina's Isaiah Likely last week after giving up five receptions for over 100 yards to the Nebraska trio of tight ends in the week prior. With the Monarchs likely playing from behind in S.B. Ballard Stadium, it should not be surprising if the Camp Hill, Pennsylvania product sees a ton of volume on Saturday evening.

