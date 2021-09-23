Fantasy Football: Devy Wide Receivers To Watch Friday Week 4 2021 College Football

With week four of the college football season upon us, offenses are beginning to solidify, and devy fantasy football prospects, for the most part, are beginning to display their actual value for our rosters. Let's take a look at four wide receivers you should keep an eye out for on Friday's four-game slate.

Victor Tucker - Charlotte

It is difficult to imagine a scenario where Tucker does not get back on track after his two-game statistical slump. After recording eight catches for 133 yards, his second-highest career single-game yardage total, against Duke in the season-opening victory, the 6'0" 188-pounder has only managed five receptions and 44 yards over the last two weeks. The redshirt senior has not been held to less than five combined receptions in consecutive games since 2019, and we fully anticipate the Miami Gardens, Florida native to bounce back immensely with Middle Tennessee State coming to the Queen City this week. In the last eight games Tucker has played at Jerry Richardson Stadium, he has averaged over six receptions and 99 yards, scoring in half of the contests. If that was not good enough, the Blue Raiders allowed two different UTSA receivers to reel in eight or more receptions and score a touchdown last week. Thus, this presents a perfect opportunity for the Miami Carol City High product to get back to the regular production we are accustomed to seeing from him on Friday night.

Dontayvion Wicks - Virginia

The Plaquemine High School product totaled a modest three receptions for 61 yards in his first season in Charlottesville. Despite missing all of last season recovering from a Lisfranc injury suffered in August, Wicks has been the primary igniter of the explosive Cavaliers' passing attack thus far in 2021. In the first two games, the 6'1" 205-pounder averaged over 23 yards per catch, amassing 163 yards and two touchdowns against William & Mary and the Fighting Illini. The redshirt sophomore recorded a career-high in receptions (7) and yards (183) on the road against North Carolina last week, and his 24.71 yards per catch average on the year is second in the FBS behind South Carolina's Josh Vann among pass-catchers with at least ten receptions. Wake Forest has only allowed over 200 passing yards in one of their three games, which should be an interesting storyline to follow, as Virginia has yet to record less than 335 yards through the air so far in 2021. If quarterback Brennan Armstrong and the Cavaliers' passing attack remains red-hot, and there is no indication for us to think otherwise, expect Wicks to continue his breakout season into Scott Stadium on Friday night.

A.T. Perry - Wake Forest

The Park Vista Community High School product leads the team with 13 receptions and 255 yards, recording over 100 yards more than the next-closest receiver, Jaquarii Roberson, a Preseason Third Team All-American by Pro Football Focus. In last week's win over the Seminoles, the 6'5" 206-pounder from Lakewood, Florida, reeled in seven passes for 155 yards, including a 49-yard touchdown in the first quarter. His 22.1 yards per catch average was the most by a Demon Deacon wide receiver since Donavon Greene against Syracuse in 2019. On the season, Perry has snagged five receptions of 20 or more yards and three catches of at least 35 yards, proving to be a legitimate vertical threat for quarterback Sam Hartman. The Cavaliers were tormented by North Carolina's Josh Downs from the slot last weekend for 203 yards and two touchdowns. While Perry plays more outside, and Roberson spends most of his time operating out of the slot, you should anticipate the Cavaliers to head into week four with an emphasis on limiting production from the slot.

Demario Douglas - Liberty

The dangerous Douglas and his 16 receptions through the Flames' first three games are more than the next two closest pass-catchers on the team combined. The redshirt sophomore scored the first points of the year with a 35-yard touchdown against Campbell and added six receptions for 60 yards last week against Old Dominion. The 5'8" 170-pounder made his presence known around Lynchburg, Virginia as a redshirt freshman on special teams, as he was named an FWAA Freshman All-American as a punt returner after ranking ninth in the country with 11.1 yards per return. Douglas still managed to be relied on as one of quarterback Malik Willis' primary options in the passing game, finishing second on the team with 32 receptions and three touchdowns. The Orange struggled with a similar player to Douglas in the season opener, as Ohio's Jerome Buckner, a shifty 5'8" 165-pounder, went for seven receptions and 102 yards. While is it is impossible to say that Douglas will have a similar stat line, the redshirt sophomore from Jacksonville should continue to see a significant chunk of targets from Malik Willis when Liberty heads on to the road to the Carrier Dome.

