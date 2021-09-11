Fantasy Football: Dynasty Buys And Sells

The season is getting underway, and it's time to highlight a few players whose stock is rising and others whose stock will be dropping, keeping you ahead of the dip.

Buy

Amon-Ra St. Brown Detroit Lions Wide Receiver

The fourth-round pick out of USC landed in Detroit, and with the release of Bershad Perriman, Detroit's already depleted wide receiver core is screaming for someone to step in and absorb a large number of targets on a team that is expected to be playing from behind. According to many reputable sportsbooks, the Lions are lined at around four and a half wins on the year, which means there is value in garbage time play. St. Brown walks into a situation where he could lead the team in targets and be the best talent in the wide receiver room. St. Brown's value will most likely be relatively low still after week one facing a staunch 49ers defense, but he could see double-digit targets every game fairly quickly.

Honorable Mentions: Gabriel Davis Buffalo Bills Wide Receiver, Gerald Everett Seattle Seahawks Tight End.

Sell

Joe Mixon Cincinnati Bengals Running Back

The lead Bengals' running back checks many boxes of what an ideal sell-high candidate should have, especially at running back. For starters, Mixon has job security. He is set up to be the bell cow for the Bengals and the featured pass-catching back. So why sell on Mixon? Mixon is expected to do all of these things behind a terrible offensive line and be highly productive. A glaring need that the Bengals failed to address this off-season was arguably the most important factor in the success of any running back: improving the offensive line. The Bengals even passed up on the opportunity to take the top offensive lineman in the 2021 NFL Draft Penei Sewell. According to Pro Football Focus, the Bengals' offensive line ranks 25th. That's behind teams like the Texans, Falcons, and Jaguars. The window to sell high on Mixon is now. Mixon's value won't get higher as the season progresses. He will face the daunting challenge of trying to elude defenders in the backfield, which will be difficult to do all season long.

Honorable Mentions: James Robinson Jacksonville Jaguars Running Back, Latavius Murray Baltimore Ravens Running Back.

