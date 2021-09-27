Fantasy Football: Dynasty Buys And Sells

Welcome to week three dynasty buy-lows and sell-highs. This week we will be targeting some players who may be underperforming or about to peak that you could still acquire, as well as some sell high players who are outperforming their current value and unable to sustain their production.

Buys:

Darnell Mooney Chicago Bears Wide Receiver:

Historically, the Bears’ offense hasn’t been much to get excited about from a fantasy perspective. Mooney largely flew under the radar in 2020 despite having 98 targets and 61 receptions with Nick Foles at quarterback. Mooney, however, is an electric talent who is fast and creates space after the catch. The Bears’ offense is also about to get a serious shot in the arm with a dynamic Justin Fields taking over at quarterback in week three. This will provide an instant boost to all the receivers in this group, including and tight end Cole Kemet. Mooney’s value won’t be any lower as long as he has a quarterback like Fields at the helm. Get him now before this window closes.

Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams Quarterback:

The window to target the former Lions quarterback is closing fast. Stafford wasted no time in week one showing off how comfortable he is in Sean McVay’s new offense. Stafford passed for 321 yards and three touchdowns. He followed that with a week two performance versus the Colts, going for 278 and two touchdowns. Stafford now has more weapons on the field than he ever had during his time in Detroit and a coach who has a very brilliant offensive mind. Stafford could potentially throw for 5,000 yards this season if he and the weapons around him stay healthy.

Kenny Golladay New York Giants Wide Receiver:

Golladay has long frustrated many dynasty owners for years. It has been a constant investment in his talent, but the often-injured wide receiver has many owners regret holding on to him for this long with minimal payoff. Golladay was this offseason’s highest-paid free agent wide receiver and has found himself on a new team, struggling to get going as we approach week three. There is optimism for Golladay as his current struggles should be a thing of the past soon. Golladay appears to be fully healthy for the first time in years. He missed time earlier in the year with a hamstring injury, causing him not to see any action during the preseason, thus hindering his ability to build chemistry with starting quarterback Daniel Jones. Jones and Golladay’s first time playing together was opening week. Golladay struggled to see only six targets and hauled in four of them. In week two, he saw eight targets. As we approach week three versus a weak Falcons’ secondary, this could be the week Golladay returns to form and demonstrates why he deserved to be the highest-paid free agent wide receiver this off-season.

Sells:

Rob Gronkowski Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tight End - Gronkowski has been on a tear with four touchdowns through two games. He won’t be able to sustain this two touchdown rate per game all season long. The first two weeks of the season, the Buccaneers faced two of the worst passing defenses in the league, the Cowboys and the Falcons. As the season progresses and they face tougher matchups, Gronkowski’s touchdown rate is bound to regress. Now is the time to trade Gronkowski to address other needs you may have on your roster. Given Gronkowski’s age, the ideal teams to target would be teams trying to win this year and needing a tight end.

Devin Singletary Buffalo Bills Running Back:

Singletary leads the Bills rushing offense with 154 yards through two games. Singletary is a good sell-high candidate with a crowded backfield with Zack Moss and their off-season free-agent acquisition Matt Breida. Singletary is also carrying a 6.43 yards-per-carry stat which isn’t sustainable throughout the season. He has never rushed for more than 775 yards in a season, and his early-week success could very well be a product of quarterback Josh Allen’s slow start. There is an inevitable offensive shift on the horizon, and you’ll want to unload Singletary before that happens.

Melvin Gordon Denver Broncos Running Back:

While Gordon may not fit the profile of a true sell high candidate, he does have the profile of someone you want to move off your rosters sooner rather than later, and for that reason, he is included in this week’s sell highs. This offseason, the Broncos drafted Javonte Williams, the running back out of UNC. Williams has looked very good the first two weeks, but Williams is chomping at the bit. It would probably be a good move to explore what options are available for Gordon before Williams takes over as the feature back later this season.

