Fantasy Football: Dynasty Buys And Sells NFL Season Week 2

Sell the new hot commodity at running back? Buy a veteran star? Two players you should buy or sell for your dynasty fantasy football team.

Welcome to week two of the Dynasty Stock Report.

Buy: Ezekiel Elliott Dallas Cowboys Running Back

Elliott is coming off of a terrible 2020 season, and he didn't open up week one of the 2021 season any better. Facing the defending Champs and the best run defense in the league, Elliott was held to just 33 yards on 11 carries. Elliott was also without top offensive lineman Zack Martin.

Why buy Elliott? Well, the truth is his value has never been lower. Owners are generally fed up with his underperformance since the 2020 season. Elliott now has Dak Prescott back at quarterback and a healthy offensive line. Week 2 should be the week that vintage Elliot returns. Go ahead and grab him while the value is still low because, after week two, everyone will be all in on Elliott again.

Honorable Mentions: Kenny Golladay New York Giants Wide Receiver, Matthew Stafford Quarterback LA Rams

Sell: Elijah Mitchell San Francisco 49ers Running Back

Mitchell is this week's Dynasty sell high. Yes, the 49ers running back went off for 104 rushing yards on 19 carries and a touchdown week one against a pitiful Lions rush defense. The truth is that Mitchell may be a good back, but if you are looking to get value, this is the play. This week, Mitchell is the hottest thing in fantasy football - the top waiver add in redrafts and a rookie. The problem lies in Kyle Shanahan's offense. Shanahan doesn't use one bell-cow running back but rather uses the hot hand approach. Mitchell's production was largely based on Raheem Mostert's leg injury and Trey Sermon being inactive. What is already a crowded running back room is about to get more crowded with the return of Jeff Wilson in a few weeks too. Sell Mitchell while you can, possibly getting some depth for your team before his value falls.

Honorable Mentions: James Robinson Jacksonville Jaguars Running Back, Chris Carson Seattle Seahawks Running Back.

