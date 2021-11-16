Fantasy Football: Dynasty Fantasy Football Week 10 NFL

Recapping the NFL games over the weekend for dynasty fantasy football teams. What all happened and how can you push for the fantasy football playoffs?

The parody of the NFL continues, keeping fans everywhere on their toes. After all, if the results always matched expectations, both the ratings and bookies would suffer. That's not to suggest that the league is fixed, but instead an observation that the NFL is chocked with talent. Any given week, every team has a chance to win. Even the smallest of errors can swing the tide of momentum to the opposition. Baltimore, Tampa Bay, Pittsburgh, and the Cardinals all learned that lesson the hard way in week ten. Actually, that's not accurate. Detroit pulled out every stop in an attempt to give the Steelers a victory, but they politely declined. In the end, neither team won, and everyone subjected to that abysmal performance lost. Below is the weekend recap for your dynasty fantasy football teams.

Injuries Change Everything

To anyone who's been paying attention, this season is championed by two cosmic truths: NFL officiating is embarrassingly awful, and serious injuries are more frequent than ever. One moment all it takes for a starting running back or receiver to tear an ACL, sprain an MCL, or break their foot. Poof, there goes the fantasy season. At this point, any given league could compile a team of players that landed on the injured reserve and expect said team to be a championship contender the following season. This week, it's Robert Woods and Aaron Jones that the reaper came to visit. Woods tore his ACL in practice on Friday, and at age 29 in a declining season, his perceived value is set to plummet. This injury should open up opportunities for newly signed Odell Beckham and second-year receiver Van Jefferson. Managers with Woods should likely hold onto him; trading him now would recoup almost no meaningful value. Aaron Jones left the Green Bay game with a knee injury (thought to be an MCL sprain) and never returned. If it is indeed an MCL sprain, expect A.J. Dillon to take nearly all the running back work while Jones is out. Given the associated timeline for an MCL sprain, Jones would likely return right at the start of the fantasy playoffs, further throwing a wrench into the mix. That said, Dillon is a perfect trade target for managers needing running back support over the next few weeks. Given his draft pedigree and talent, Dillon is not only a phenomenal fill-in on a dynamic offense but could provide value in future seasons. Despite his backup status until now, this will not be the sell-high point for Dillon in dynasty fantasy football leagues.

Quarterbacks are Important

Crazy, right? Who would have guessed? The highest-paid position in football is important. How about the receivers that are reliant on the quarterbacks? Well, they're important too. More than that, recognize that these position players need competent, consistent quarterback play to fuel their production. This year, that fact is ever-apparent.

How about the talented receivers without competent quarterback play? Cooper Kupp, Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, Chris Godwin, and CeeDee Lamb all have above-average quarterbacks driving their production. This group includes guys like D.J. Moore, Deebo Samuel, Diontae Johnson, Terry McLaurin, Courtland Sutton, Brandin Cooks, Corey Davis, Jerry Jeudy, Allen Robinson, Jaylen Waddle, etc. Samuel has lit it up, and others have been competent, but most of that group shouldn't be considered more than a flex option. Specifically, Moore and Robinson have top-ten receiver talent, but their respective quarterbacks prevent them from being started on most healthy dynasty fantasy football rosters.

The bottom line is, contending teams may want to consider trading away some of these "name brand" players hitched to awful offenses for options on consistently performing offenses before the trade deadline hits. D.J. Moore's four catches for 24 yards won't be winning any dynasty fantasy football championships, and no, Cam Newton is not going to improve matters.

Roster Churn

Trade deadlines are approaching in many leagues. For non-competitive teams, now is the time to grind out as much value as possible from the low-tier and aging fantasy assets on a roster. This is not suggesting a manager trade away every player over 28 for whatever asset they can get in return. This suggests that a dynasty fantasy football manager put feelers out across the entire league and strategically target certain moves. For example, clear backup running backs that are aging or may not hold the backup role next season can be traded away. Try sending those players to the manager rostering the respective starter for that backup. Ask for a low draft pick or a one-round pick upgrade in a higher round. Does anyone in the league need a fill-in quarterback or third quarterback in a SuperFlex fantasy football format? Try trading away players like Cam Newton, Trevor Siemian, Ben Roethlisberger, or Teddy Bridgewater. Not only do these types of moves gain draft capital, but they open up roster spots for a free waiver add or two. Making these moves before the offseason will allow a manager to capitalize on the upcoming dynasty fantasy football playoffs and before other managers begin counting their respective roster spots and the eventual cut-down next season.

Stock Up:

A.J. Dillon - Green Bay - Running Back

Odell Beckham Jr. - Los Angeles Rams - Wide Receiver

Rhamondre Stevenson - New England - Running Back

Marcus Johnson - Tennessee - Wide Receiver

D'Onta Foreman - Tennessee - Running Back

Stock Down:

Aaron Jones - Green Bay - Running Back

Courtland Sutton - Denver - Wide Receiver

Chase Edmonds - Arizona - Running Back

Baker Mayfield - Cleveland - Quarterback

Sam Darnold - Carolina - Quarterback

