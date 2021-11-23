Fantasy Football: Dynasty Fantasy Football Week Recap 11 NFL

Recapping the NFL games over the weekend for dynasty fantasy football teams. What all happened and how can you push for the fantasy football playoffs?

Another week of pure, unadulterated chaos is in the books. Once again, a handful of teams atop the power rankings have been dethroned by the underdogs. The Colts waltzed into the Bills' home turf and handled them with ease while cementing Jonathan Taylor's name in the fantasy football record books. The Titans entered the day as the top seed in the AFC and were destroyed by the Texans, possibly the worst team in the AFC. There's no rhyme or reason to any of it. Regardless, Dynasty managers still need to find some semblance of order within the chaos and prepare for the end-of-season push.

Injury Roundup

Week eleven is here, and attrition is beginning to take hold. It feels as though almost every fantasy player is coming into Sunday with a questionable tag or worse. This week didn't pull any punches. Before games kicked off, managers were left without top stars like Kyler Murray, Lamar Jackson, Alvin Kamara, Aaron Jones, Elijah Mitchell, Amari Cooper, and Allen Robinson. After the games, the fallout has only increased. Michael Carter, who had finally taken over as the lead back for the Jets, left the game with an ankle injury and never returned. Jarvis Landry, the main target for the Browns, with Odell Beckham now out of town, suffered a knee injury that knocked him out. After the game, Kevin Stefanski mentioned that the knee injury was one that Landry had been dealing with all season so that it could hold him out for some time. After losing Amari Cooper to COVID, the Cowboys now may lose CeeDee Lamb to a concussion. With a game on the docket for Thanksgiving, there's a chance that Michael Gallup could be the only starting receiver available. While not an excellent option for fantasy right now, Justin Fields left the game with a rib injury and may have a tough time being cleared for the Bears' Thursday barn-burner against the Detroit Lions. Lastly, A.J. Brown took a big hit on a short catch in the Titan's game and was ruled out with a chest injury. With the team already sputtering due to the losses of Derrick Henry and Julio Jones, losing Brown could leave Tennesse in dire straits. As of now, the only actionable advice is to ensure that Ty Johnson is rostered in all leagues in case Michael Carter's absence is extended.

Deadline Day

When is the trade deadline? Those are the words that every Dynasty manager needs to be considering at this time of year. Some leagues don't have one, while others may have already passed theirs. At this point in the season, managers should have a clear idea of whether their team will be making the playoffs. Managers should also know if their team has a good chance of progressing through the playoffs with good odds of being in the money. With those thoughts in mind, now is the time to make last-minute deals to bolster a championship roster or move aging veterans for youth and draft capital.

Growing Talent

Being at week eleven, most of the season's surprises are already out of the bag. Elijah Mitchell is the 49ers' preferred running back, Matt Ryan is atrocious without Calvin Ridley and Julio Jones, Ja'Marr Chase can indeed catch the football, and Jared Goff was holding Cooper Kupp back in Los Angeles. That said, the studs have evolved into their roles, and now is the time to consolidate more risky assets for top-tier talent. The two most obvious players to target at their respective positions are Jonathan Taylor and Justin Jefferson. Both have established themselves as focal points for their offense and look destined to be top-ten producers for multiple years. At this point, trading for either player would require a king's ransom, but it may be worth it for players that are a notch above everyone else. Outside of the top tier, other players have shown it on tape but don't have quite the opportunity, situation, or volume to have popped. Two of the main players that fit this bill include Javonte Williams and Rashod Bateman. Williams currently has Melvin Gordon holding him back. Once Gordon moves on next season, it will be wheels up for Williams. Bateman has been slowed by a weak passing offense and an early-season injury but is now rounding into form and looks the part of a top-tier Dynasty producer. With an unsure and relatively weak 2022 draft class upcoming, trading lesser players and draft picks for these developing stalwarts would be a wise move.

