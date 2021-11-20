Fantasy Football: Dynasty Rankings Update Week 11

As we enter the back-nine of the fantasy football season, who are some players that will rise and fall in dynasty rankings? View the potential changes coming.

As we enter the back-nine of the fantasy football season, who are some players that will rise and fall in dynasty rankings? View the potential changes coming.

Many fantasy football leagues could have trade deadlines approaching, and that is where players in dynasty fantasy leagues need to evaluate where they stand and decide what to do with players. Here are some names to watch moving forward to see how their performance impacts their ranking in dynasty fantasy football.

Moore has been featured more in the Jets’ offense in recent weeks, and it is paying off for fantasy purposes. Moore is seventh in total points at wide receiver over the last four weeks. Some players had byes in that timeframe, but Moore has been relevant and much more of a factor lately. He has seen six or more targets, and each of those games and involving him in the offense has been effective. The biggest question now is will he and Zach Wilson get on the same page when Wilson is back from injury?

Jacobs has not seen the volume on the ground on a per-game basis in his first two seasons. The Raiders have been a bit of a roller coaster this season, and they need something to stead the team. Jacobs stepping up would be great for them, but he has not been particularly efficient when he has gotten the ball this year. The one positive note in the last couple of weeks was seeing an uptick in targets, which, if it continues, will be a boon for the dynasty rosters he is one. Jacobs needs to stay on the field and prove he belongs where he is currently ranked. If not, even more dynasty fantasy football players will lose faith in him.

Dillon has been getting more work lately for the Packers over the last few weeks, making it plausible for Dillon and Aaron Jones to produce for fantasy football in the same week. Now Jones will miss time with an injury, and Dillon has a chance to truly have his time to shine. Dillon will be the lead back on the ground and have chances to get in the endzone. It will be interesting to see if he sees more targets with Jones in the lineup. Dillon could rise up the dynasty fantasy football rankings if he shows he can handle being a featured back. He could force himself into a bigger role once Jones returns.

Melvin Gordon is basically and even split with Javonte Williams, ultimately Williams in the future of the position for the team, and Gordon is getting older for a running back. They have both been effective players, but if the Broncos fall out of playoff contention as the season goes along, they could opt to feature Williams more prominently as the future at the position. Two division games are coming after the bye week. If both of those end up being losses, Denver could turn an eye towards the future, which most likely does not involve Gordon.

Watching how Mac Jones and the New England Patriots have played over the last few weeks should encourage dynasty fantasy football players. He is not putting up fantasy numbers, but the eye test says Mac Jones is here to stay. The good defense and running game may cap his value for now, but he will continue to improve and be a solid fantasy football asset for years to come. If the offseason sees the Patriots add a true number one wide receiver, then year two could be a statistical and fantasy breakout for Jones.

Tyler Boyd is the third option in this passing game, and both the players ahead of him are younger, and there is no clear path to Boyd earning a larger target share outside of injuries. Boyd’s numbers on a per-target basis are consistent with last year, but the volume has dropped, making him an unreliable asset in dynasty fantasy football. Boyd will have good games, but they will be unpredictable and not frequent enough to trust putting him in a fantasy football lineup.

