Fantasy Football: Dynasty Rankings Week 1

The 2021 season is finally underway. Seeing players on the field will provide new information to impact how players are viewed in dynasty leagues. Players can lose or gain value in the eyes of dynasty players pretty quickly. Here are a few players to watch going into 2021 that could have their value shift once they are seen on the field.

Could Rise: Pat Freiermuth, Tight End Pittsburgh Steelers

The entire conversation in dynasty fantasy football when it comes to tight ends has centered on Kyle Pitts. Freiermuth any other year would get more attention coming out of the draft, but with Pitts in the same draft class Freiermuth has flown a little under the radar. Tight ends, in general, take a little bit of time to produce for fantasy in the NFL, but as the season goes along, Freiermuth has the talent to develop and supplant Ebron as the primary tight end in the Pittsburgh offense. Additionally, the position in fantasy is not known for depth. Freiermuth has an excellent opportunity to establish himself as a valuable asset in dynasty leagues.

Click here to view

Could Fall: D’Andre Swift, Running Back Detroit Lions

Swift is a talented player that a lot of people are high on his future. The possibility for him to fall a few spots in the rankings is due to his team. The Lions are expected to compete for the top pick in the NFL draft this year. Their coach Dan Campbell had taken a different approach that could help or backfire in the long run. As long as Detriot is stuck in a rebuild, Swift will have a lower ceiling than his talent dictates. The signing of Jamaal Williams also will have an impact. Williams will be on the field and cut into the potential workload some players imagine for Swift.

Could Rise: David Montgomery, Running Back Chicago Bears

From his rookie to his second year, Montgomery improved in almost every way. He finished the year as the running back six in PPR scoring. The dynasty community does not seem to be buying into that finish moving forward. If Montgomery can continue to build on his success of 2020, he will end up being a great asset and a great return on the current cost to acquire him. One of the most promising changes to watch was his reception total jumping from 25 to 54. Running backs that are involved in the passing game tend to have more value in fantasy football.

Could Fall: Jalen Hurts, Quarterback Philadelphia Eagles

There can be an argument made for Hurts to both rise or fall, but the potential drop is more concerning. If Hurts does not prove he can succeed as a passer in the league, he could find himself not a starter in the long run. While he is on the field, the value he can with his legs will make him fantasy relevant. The Eagles have invested in wide receivers high in each of the last two NFL Drafts. They are trying to give Hurts the weapons in the passing game he needs to succeed. It falls on Hurts and their new coaching staff to make this work.

Could Rise: Elijah Moore, Wide Receiver New York Jets

Moore might not have the upside to be a top-end fantasy producer because of his size and working primarily as a slot receiver, but as the season goes on, he should begin to rise from where he is currently ranked. He will have the opportunity to prove himself early on, with Crowder missing Week 1 and potentially Keelan Cole as well. Moore could see a significant workload to start his career. The reports out of training camp and practice for Moore have been very positive. If he can develop alongside fellow rookie Zach Wilson, he could become his security blanket and a valuable PPR asset.

Could Fall: Kenny Golladay, Wide Receiver New York Giants

Golladay showed he is a very talented wide receiver in Detroit, but in 2020 he was limited by injuries. Now Golladay has changed teams, but he has had limited work in training camp due to a hamstring injury. The situation around Golladay right now is not ideal. There is a quarterback with question marks playing behind an offensive line that is ranked as a unit at or near the bottom of the league. Golladay will need to prove he can develop the connection with Daniel Jones as the season develops, or his perceived value can take a severe hit.

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Click here to view

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Click here to view