Fantasy Football: Dynasty Recap Week 4 2021 NFL

It's somehow already the fourth week of the NFL season. Time flies when you're having fun. That's a key aspect that occasionally escapes fantasy managers; football is supposed to be fun! That said, it's understandable that managers staring down an 0-4 or 1-3 start to the season may not be fully experiencing the heights of felicity. It's tough to cope when the best-laid offseason plans crumble due to injuries, changing opportunities, or just poor play. Now is the time to act, though, as competitive managers look to shore up their teams with veteran players and rookie picks are at their cheapest. Remember, dynasty never sleeps.

The Curious Case of Zach Wilson:

The focus here is on Zach Wilson, but Sam Darnold will inevitably be discussed as well. After all, he's the reason that Wilson was drafted by the New York Jets as the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, right? Maybe. Perhaps on a deeper level, the real reason that Sam Darnold failed with the Jets was due to coaching or the general dysfunction within the organization. Since moving to Carolina this year, Darnold has looked like a whole new man. His performances have been worlds better than was ever realized as a member of the Jets. Regardless, in steps, Zach Wilson is the organization's future and a high-tier rookie pick in most dynasty leagues. Sadly, before this week's performance, it's been a train wreck.

Over three weeks, Wilson has played terribly. Scratch that. He's played awful for three and a half weeks. In the first half of the game against the Titans, Wilson had gone 7/12 for 65 yards and an interception. He finished the game with 297 yards, two touchdowns, the lone interception, and the first win of his young career. So what should Dynasty managers be doing with this information? He's a young quarterback and is bound to progress to some degree throughout his career. That said, right now, he's certainly a quarterback that no manager would want to start. The Jets' offense around him severely lacks in talent, and as a result, his ceiling will likely be capped until at least next season. Given that he would have been drafted in most Superflex Dynasty leagues towards the end of the first round, there will likely be a few competitive teams holding onto Wilson like an anchor as they try to compete for a championship. This could be a great opportunity for a rebuilding team to buy low on Wilson before he and the Jets improve their standing in the league.

Ben Roethlisberger Finally Living up to his Moniker

The nickname is fitting now but applied differently. The Big Ben of old was robust, impossible to take down, had a huge arm, and would sling the ball down the field with reckless abandon with multiple defenders draped around his legs. Now, like the tower, he's statuesque, ancient, has multiple structural deficiencies, and is likely to topple over anytime another large player collapses into him. Roethlisberger has never been a pinnacle of mobility, but he was always able to maneuver the pocket. This version of Big Ben fails to evade even the most tepid of rushing attacks. His arm is shot, and any upside he once had as a gunslinger is completely gone. Even competitive Dynasty teams need to be concerned about starting and continuing to roster Roethlisberger. Given the current state of the Steelers and the possibility that they miss playoffs, they may even move away from Roethlisberger before the season is over. Dynasty teams rostering him should consider trading for a more stable option before his value completely goes to zero.

Trey Lance is As-Advertised

Starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo exited this week's game against the Seahawks around halftime and never returned to the game. In stepped the quarterback of the future for the 49ers, Trey Lance. The third overall pick in the NFL lived up to expectations. The accuracy isn't the best, but he has an elite arm that keeps defensive backs on their toes. His mobility is reminiscent of Lamar Jackson's, except he has the frame necessary to absorb the occasional hit. In the second half against a tough Seattle defense, Lance threw for 157 yards and two touchdowns while also picking up 41 yards on the ground. He's going to be a fantasy gold mine. His perceived value in dynasty is already sky-high, but it should only go up from here on out. Managers should consider a trade for the young signal-caller before Lance steps into the starting role and never returns.

