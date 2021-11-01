Fantasy Football: Dynasty Recap Week 8 2021 NFL Season

Another typical week of NFL action has reached its uninspiring conclusion. It would be a disservice to bury the lede. The AFC leading Bengals were upset by a dismal Jets team, led by a backup quarterback out of Western Kentucky making his first start. It's a story straight out of the fiction section but somehow brought to life. While all the survivor pool participants cry out in mutual agony, fans have to enjoy the parody. Just as in fantasy football, any team has a chance to win any given week. At its backbone, this game continues to be just as much about luck as skill. That said, the key to long-term success in Dynasty remains to outwork opponents week in and week out, making optimal decisions over and over. After some time, even luck can't hold back a well-constructed, star-studded Dynasty roster from a championship.

Mike White and the Backup Cast

Mike White gets the win in his first start.

Most people have seen the news by now. The Jets' backup quarterback, Mike White, came into Sunday's game against Cincinnati and completed 82% of his passes for 405 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. Nobody saw this coming. It's the perfect reminder of why Dynasty rosters with a SuperFlex format need to hoard backup quarterbacks. Even in the most unlikely of circumstances, those immediate backup quarterbacks can provide value. In some circumstances, the fill-in can plug a hole due to bye weeks or other injuries. Even if the backup quarterback isn't needed on a roster, it provides an opportunity to gain value through trading. Not many managers were scrambling to play even the starting quarterback for the Jets, but after Sunday's game, there's a decent chance that White could be traded to the right team for some low draft capital or a draft capital upgrade. There have been multiple such opportunities; Geno Smith, Taylor Heinicke, Davis Mills, Case Keenum, Jacoby Brisset, Mike White, and Cooper Rush are all backup quarterbacks who have unexpectedly stepped in as starters for their respective teams. Prioritizing these players on waivers and Dynasty rosters can help to build value and eventually best other managers.

The Riddler Strikes Again

Calvin Ridley will be stepping away from football for the time being.

For the second time in three weeks, Calvin Ridley was ruled out of Atlanta's game for personal reasons. Along with being ruled out this week, Ridley released a statement on social media explaining the situation. The key part of his statement reads, "I need to step away from football at this time to focus on my mental wellbeing." This is a stark reminder that the fantasy players managers root for each week are real people, with real lives and real challenges, just like everyone else. This silly game is just that, a game. It does not trump or supersede the need for a person to take care of their health. In the meantime, fantasy managers will likely have varying perspectives on what to do with Ridley; trade for him, trade him away or hold him. While certainly the best move for Ridley, his situation adds risk to his fantasy profile, much like an injury. Risk-embracing managers would do well to make some offers for Ridley, given that his talent is undeniable. It's not often that a young star receiver's value will dip so far with a likely chance to rebound, such as this. That said, it's a distinct possibility that Ridley never returns to football, and that has to be understood as well.

Rookie Roll Call

Najee Harris is proving why he was worthy of a first round pick.

Every season, there are a handful of rookies that perform highly and many more that do not. This season is no different. Jamar Chase is dominating the rookie landscape. Najee Harris, Jaylen Waddle, Mac Jones, Kadarius Toney, and Kyle Pitts put up respectable numbers. Plenty of others are getting snaps but are just simmering below the surface. The real question is how Dynasty managers navigate the rookies that fall into this category. Some of these rookie players can provide the biggest values throughout the entire Dynasty landscape. Impatient managers hoping for the immediate production of players like Chase are willing to give up on rookies midway through the season and move them for a small amount of draft capital.

For this season, a few main targets include Terrace Marshall, Rashod Bateman, Justin Fields, Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Rondale Moore, Elijah Moore, and Trey Lance. All of these players have seen the field and given their managers a chance to watch their talents. These players have the draft capital behind them to suggest that they'll be given multiple years to develop. While Dynasty managers may not be willing to give these players a chance, the teams that drafted them certainly will. Regarding the quarterbacks, Lawrence, Fields, and Lance are worth at least a 2022 1st round rookie pick still, with Wilson worth at least a 2nd round pick. Bateman, Rondale Moore, and Elijah Moore are easily worth a 2nd round rookie pick. Terrace Marshall will likely still need a 2nd round pick for most managers to move him, but perhaps a lower-tier player and a 3rd round pick could grease the wheels. These moves are risk embracing, and while they may not seem like the most illustrious decisions right now, they will probably result in long-term success for a robust Dynasty roster.

