Fantasy Football: Dynasty Recap Week 9 NFL 2021

Recapping week nine of the 2021 NFL season for your dynasty fantasy football teams.

Some call it a beautiful game. This week of football was anything but beautiful; it was a slog. The week leading up to Sunday was pure chaos. Henry Ruggs made an awful choice that resulted in a terrible accident. Speculation is usually unwise, but he likely never plays football again. Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID, which has become commonplace in the league this year. Surprisingly, Rodgers, who previously claimed to have been "immunized" against the virus, was actually unvaccinated. This caused him to miss the game against Kansas City and incited questions around Rodgers' judgment, the safeguards the league has established, and when the star quarterback might return to the field. A slew of leaguewide injuries to fantasy-relevant players and a gaggle of awful upsets brought the week to its merciful conclusion. Gambling folks and survivor pool enthusiasts everywhere are distraught. All that remains is to pick up the pieces and move on to next week.

The Turning Point

The game against Denver was abysmal for Ezekiel Elliot and the Cowboys. At one point, it seemed that the Broncos might completely shut them out. What's more, the Dallas offense was nearly whole this week. Dak Prescot was coming off of a calf injury, but any lingering effects wouldn't have affected his judgment, which appeared to be severely compromised. This isn't to suggest that managers bench their Cowboys going forward. Don't do that. That said, it's time to begin considering how players can fit into each dynasty fantasy football team's goals. During the middle of the game, Elliot exited and was examined by the medical staff for a knee injury. During that short amount of time, the dynasty fantasy football community thoroughly panicked. He came back into the game a short time later, and every manager with Elliot took a huge sigh of relief. That emotion is paramount. If it had been something like an ACL tear, it wouldn't have been a mentality of, "well, at least he'll be back next year, and everything will be fine." It would have been, "this is the beginning of the end. He's going to be 27, coming off a serious injury, and has a ton of carries under his belt." Elliot's value in dynasty fantasy football would have plummeted. For teams competing for a championship, rostering players like Elliot is necessary given the high production. Non-competitive teams need to move on to younger options or capital to mitigate risk. The thought should be, "if this player is ruled out for the rest of the season, does their value get cut by more than half?" If the answer is yes, non-competitive teams should trade said player away for a fair deal.

The Bargain Bin

The other side of the "trade away aging players" mentality is the competitive side. Dynasty football often teams hemorrhage a myriad of value by sending away their aging players for a pittance. While it can be prudent to remain balanced from an age perspective, a competing dynasty fantasy football team can gain considerable value by acquiring a proven talent, so long as they are producing. Players that fit in this category include Robert Woods, Cordarrelle Patterson, Brandin Cooks, Matt Ryan, Antonio Brown, James Conner, Adam Thielen, and even Tom Bady. Quarterback is usually the position that gets undervalued the most, given age. Three years ago, Tom Brady could often be acquired for a 2nd-round pick in superflex fantasy football leagues. Managers that traded for him then have been handsomely rewarded. While losing the draft capital, it takes to acquire these aging veterans is tough to swallow, considering the number of championships these players can bring and the number of rookies that bust each year often makes it worth the risk. Certainly, don't overpay, but if a rebuilding team is willing to move Patterson for a 2022 third-round pick or Brady for a late 2nd round pick, that's a great deal. Even though Dynasty fantasy football rosters are carried over year-to-year, the goal is still to win. If there's a high chance of that happening in any year, a manager needs to seize the moment.

Swing for the Fences

Even the best players have their rough moments. Occasionally, these moments last for more than just a game. While unfortunate for the player and the fantasy teams that roster them, it provides a rare and wonderful opportunity for savvy dynasty fantasy football managers to swoop in and acquire star players on the cheap. It sounds easy. In reality, even in this buy-low window, it's challenging to convince other managers to relinquish their downtrodden players at a discount.

The main focus of the concept for this week should be Patrick Mahomes. He's been a top-ten asset in Dynasty since his second year in the league. This past offseason, he was frequently the top pick in dynasty fantasy football superflex startup drafts. The sky-high value is clear, and he's showcased his talent over multiple seasons now. That said, this season has been different. For whatever reason, the Kansas City Chiefs are sputtering as a team. They've clawed their way to a 5-4 record but find themselves struggling to beat teams like the Giants and the Packers without Aaron Rodgers. The main man, Mahomes, has left owners quite disappointed with multiple poor statistical outings. If ever there was going to be a chance to acquire a quarterback who's likely to be a top-five quarterback for the next five to ten years, it's now.

