Fantasy Football: Fantasy Football Playoffs Semifinals Start or Sit

With a big matchup around the corner for the fantasy football playoffs, who should you start or sit in your lineup this week? Click here to read more.

It is another massive fantasy week as we approach the end of the NFL’s regular season. As the Covid cases pile up, lineup decisions become harder and harder. If you are looking for some assistance in setting that all-too-important week 16 lineup, we have got you covered with ten players you should either start or sit to secure you a spot in your league’s championship.

Start Em

RB | Justin Jackson (@ HOU)

With Austin Ekeler landing on the Covid list Wednesday afternoon, Jackson is in line to receive the bulk of the workload out of the Chargers’ backfield this week. Jackson notched 86 yards on 13 carries last week, even with Ekeler in action. He should have a huge day as the starter in week 16 against a Texans defense that has allowed the fifth-most PPR fantasy points per game to running backs this season (26.7). Houston has also allowed the most rushing yards per game in football this year (145) and the second-most yards per rush attempt (4.7). Jackson is set up for success in this matchup with Ekeler out and should be at the top of fantasy managers’ priority list on the waiver wire this week.

RB | Devin Singletary (@ NE)

Singletary has taken the reigns as the lead back in Buffalo. He played on 80-plus percent of Buffalo’s snaps in each of the last two weeks - seeing 22 carries in week 15 and seven targets in the passing game in week 14. No matter the game script, Singletary looks to be the bell-cow out of the backfield for the Bills. The Patriots have allowed 4.6 yards per rush attempt this season (tied for fifth-worst in the league) and have allowed the most yards per carry in football over the last three weeks (5.8). The Bills should be able to get the ground game going in this matchup, and Singletary will be at the forefront of their rushing attack. He can be looked at as a back-end RB2 or a solid flex option.

WR | A.J. Brown (vs. SF)

While Brown is a risky week 16 play as he has missed the last three games due to a chest injury, the reward will likely outweigh that risk. The matchup with the 49ers is a favorable one. Only four teams have allowed more PPR fantasy points per game to wide receivers over the last five weeks than San Francisco (40.4). Brown has also seen nine or more targets in seven out of his ten games. Most sportsbooks have Brown set around +135 to score a touchdown on Thursday night. While it is somewhat dangerous to rely on Brown coming off of injury, he is too good, sees too much volume, and has a good enough matchup to make him a must-start in the vast majority of leagues, especially when you factor in all of the Covid cases around the NFL.

WR | DeVante Parker (@ NO)

He has been in and out of the lineup due to injury in 2021, but Parker has been an effective fantasy option when he has suited up. Parker has seen seven or more targets in six of his seven games and has racked up 60-plus receiving yards in five of those seven. He will take on a Saints defense that has allowed the sixth-most PPR fantasy points to wide receivers this season (38). When healthy, Waddle remains one of Tua Tagovailoa’s go-to wideouts. He projects as a high-end WR3/flex option in week 16.

TE | Cole Kmet (@ SEA)

Kmet has seen a consistent target volume over the last several weeks - seeing seven or more in three of his last four games. He comes off a week 15 in which he hauled in six of nine targets for 71 yards. Kmet will have a solid week 16 matchup with the Seahawks, who have allowed the sixth-most PPR fantasy points per game to tight ends in 2021 (15.2) and the most receiving yards per game in the NFL (273.9). Seattle is not a good team when it comes to defending the pass, and Kmet figures to have a prominent role in Chicago’s air attack. He projects to be a TE1 in the critical week 16.

Sit Em

QB | Kirk Cousins (vs. LAR)

Cooling off over the last several weeks, Cousins has only accumulated more than 15 standard fantasy points just once in his last four games - and the one came against the Detroit Lions. Cousins will have a tough task as he faces the Rams in week 16, who have allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season (15.1). Los Angeles has also gone three consecutive games without allowing a passing touchdown. The lack of fantasy production and very difficult matchup should have Cousins nowhere near fantasy lineups this week.

RB | Jeff Wilson (@ TEN)

Wilson was terrific in week 15 - toting the ball 21 times for 110 yards and a touchdown. However, do not expect a repeat performance this week. The Titans are among the best teams in the league when it comes to stopping the run. Tennessee has allowed the third-fewest PPR fantasy points per game to running backs this year (18.3) and the second-fewest rushing yards per game (86.9). Wilson will likely need to find the endzone to produce a satisfactory fantasy number. Play him at your own risk.

RB | Michael Carter (vs. JAX)

Carter was underwhelming in his return from injury last week. He had just 18 rushing yards on eight carries and only saw two targets in the passing game. You can say many negative things about Jacksonville this season, but they have been stout against the run. The Jaguars have allowed the fourth-fewest PPR fantasy points per game to running backs (15.5) and have allowed just 3.9 yards per carry this season (the second-best mark in the league). If Carter is going to produce a solid fantasy number against this defense, it will likely have to come via the passing game. Carter has only seen more than two targets once in his last four games, so it is hard to envision that. If you have the depth, it would be wise to sit Carter out in week 16.

WR | Gabriel Davis (@ NE)

Davis has provided some useful fantasy production over the last couple of weeks, but he will have his hands full with an elite Patriots secondary in week 16. New England has allowed the second-fewest PPR fantasy points per game to wide receivers this season (28) and the third-fewest receiving yards per game (185.1). Davis does not have more than five receptions in a game this season. He figures to cool off in Foxborough in week 16, and he should be left out of fantasy lineups aside from very deep leagues.

WR | DeVonta Smith (vs NYG)

The rookie has been a disappointment for fantasy teams over the last several weeks, as he has recorded three or fewer receptions in three consecutive games. The Giants held Philadelphia to 129 total receiving yards just four weeks ago and held Smith to two catches for 22 yards. Smith has also not found the endzone since week 10. Smith should not be in fantasy lineups this week, and you can probably drop him at this point if you are in an eight or ten-team league.

