Fantasy Football: Keep, Trade, Drop, Playoff Push Week 10

Wondering what to do with your fantasy football team for the playoff push? Read more for who you should keep, trade, or drop on your rosters.

Tick. Tick. Tick. Tick. That is the clock to the trade deadline in fantasy football leagues that falls at any time between Week 11 and the end of Week 13. At this point in the year, we know what our teams are. It is time to rebuild, or it is time to buy a piece and go for it. The time for dropping players is over. Now your moves should either be about building for a championship or building for the future. Therefore, the old "Drop" category from previous editions will now be the "Trade Away" section. This will feature a player that you can sell right now to kick start your rebuild and try to make that process as painless as possible. The 'Trade For" category will be someone who can be a potential league winner for you. Someone who can spark your lineup and catapult you towards a championship. The moves you make today will either set up your future or set up your present. Make them wisely. Here we go.

The thought of typing this is unsettling so reading it cannot be much easier but give it a thought. The Bears' schedule is pretty favorable the rest of the way with games against Arizona, Detroit, Seattle, and two against Minnesota. Robby Anderson just broke out of his shell a little bit against the Cardinals, so who is to say that Allen Robinson can't have a resurgent second half. He had his biggest game of the year against the Pittsburgh Steelers heading into the bye week, and there seems to have been a spark between Fields and Robinson. Robinson will come reasonably cheap with the manager who rosters him, probably looking for a way out, and you can try to catch fire here in the second half. If it fails, at least you didn't give up a lot, and then you can watch where he signs in free agency before determining what your next steps will be.

Trading Ezekiel Elliott will be a tough trade to pull the trigger on just because of the name-value involved, but if you are looking to start rebuilding your dynasty team, there is no better name to try to sell right now than Ezekiel Elliott. He is just coming off a massive game where he had two touchdowns, three catches, and even completed a pass. However, by the time next season rolls around, he will be 27 years old and is already starting to show signs of falling into a timeshare with backup Tony Pollard, who is getting more and more work every week, particularly in the passing game. Elliott's value has peaked, and now is the time to capitalize while it is at its highest.

One of the few bright spots this year has been the wide receiver corps for the Jets. No singular wide receiver has truly separated themselves as the number one option, but combined are 12th in the league in receiving. Elijah Moore was a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft for the Jets. It took a while to come on, but he has found his stride over the last couple of weeks. During the first five games of his career, Moore only had nine catches for 79 total yards. In his three games since, he has had 16 catches, 195 yards, and three touchdowns. Everything is trending in the right direction here for the rookie wideout, and he should be held no matter what position you are in, and he might even make his way into a viable flex option for you.