    • October 20, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Fantasy Football: Keep, Trade, Drop Week 6 of the 2021 NFL Season

    Wondering what you should do with the guys on your fantasy team? Here are answers to a few of those questions
    Author:
    Publish date:

    We are officially a third of the way through the regular season already. We only have six weeks left until the trade deadline in most fantasy leagues and only eight weeks until the playoffs start. By now, there has been a clear separation between the haves and have-nots in your league. The teams towards the bottom will start poking around at accumulating rookie picks for the 2022 rookie draft, and the front runners will begin solidifying their place at the top to push for a championship. If you are riding the middle line, though, the moves you make now can make or break your season as we approach the trade deadline. Here are the players you should start considering your options with moving forward.

    TRADE: Tim Patrick, WR, Denver Broncos

    Tim Patrick has been a really interesting player over the last two seasons. He was a very under-the-radar player to start the 2020 season sitting behind Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy on the depth chart. However, when Sutton went down with a torn ACL early in the season, Patrick took over a significant role for the Broncos. He finished with 51 catches, 742 yards, and six touchdowns. Patrick dealt with extremely inconsistent quarterback play and was battling for targets with Jeudy and tight end Noah Fant and running back Melvin Gordon and still found a solid footing as a flex option. This year he was back in his presumed role behind Jeudy, Fant, Sutton, and Gordon, and then Jeudy went down with a high ankle sprain, paving the way for Patrick to be relevant again, and he has not disappointed. Patrick has scored double-digit fantasy points in five of the first six weeks and has been a reliable target for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. However, Jerry Jeudy has been designated to return off the injured reserve, meaning he will be back within the next 21 days. This will undoubtedly push Patrick back down the depth chart, so the time to capitalize on his value is right now. Try to trade Tim Patrick before his production starts to dwindle as part of a package to upgrade the position or get your rebuild started by amassing rookie picks.

    DROP: Ty'son Williams, RB, Baltimore Ravens

    It is crazy to think that Ty'son Williams went from twitter darling and the hottest waiver wire add to healthy scratch multiple weeks in a row, but here we are. It is tough to say what went wrong here for Williams. He was the most explosive running back for the Ravens, averaging 7.4 yards per carry through the first two weeks. Then against the Detroit Lions in Week 3, he only had five touches and was immediately a healthy scratch the following week. In Week 5, he was active again and only managed six touches for 21 total yards and was scratched for Week 6. In Week 6, the Ravens ran the ball a whopping 38 times for 187 yards with Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley, Devonta Freeman, Latavius Murray, Le'Veon Bell, and Dein Duvernay. Suppose Williams will be inconsistently active like this and be in a heavy running back committee that includes Lamar Jackson's rushing ability. In that case, there is no reason to keep Williams around unless he gets traded with his unreliable nature, especially as bye weeks start to come up; you will need a reliable bench option to fill holes where necessary. 

    KEEP: Jamal Agnew, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

    Jamal Agnew is an odd name for the keep section because he is probably only rostered in the deepest of leagues, but if you have him, keep him and if he is on the waiver wire, add him. This season has been an odd revelation the last two weeks as we know him as nothing more than a career special teams' player that would make a few splashes a year but never had any fantasy relevance. The Detroit Lions drafted him as a cornerback but tried to transfer him into a two-way player because of his speed, and they were unable to do so. He joined Jacksonville in the offseason and, due to injuries, has found himself as, at worst, the third receiving option in the Jaguars offense. He averaged over nine yards per touch in the last two weeks and is tied for second in targets with Laviska Shenault. The Jaguars have shown that they are willing to throw the ball a lot and will have to throw the ball a lot to stay in games which will make Jamal Agnew an interesting hold moving forward and could be someone that is a solid flex option if the production continues to flow his way.

    The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

    Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

    Pro Football Free Agent Database

    Click here to view

    Click here to purchase

    2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings

    Click here to view

    Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

    Scouting Reports

    Click here to view

    Fantasy Football Rankings

    Click here to view

    Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

    Devy Rankings

    Click here to view

    Ty'son Williams
    Fantasy Football

    Fantasy Football: Keep, Trade, Drop Week 6 of the 2021 NFL Season

    just now
    Nakobe Dean
    NFL Draft

    NFL Draft: 3 Rising Prospects After Week 7 of the 2021 College Football Season

    1 hour ago
    Kendall Milton
    Fantasy Football

    Fantasy Football Rankings: Devy Update After Week 7 of the 2021 College Football Season

    2 hours ago
    thumbnail_CF1 SI Home Page Banner (1)
    CF1

    Conference One Esports Schedule, Stats, Standings

    11 hours ago
    thumbnail_CF1 SI Home Page Banner (1)
    CF1

    Conference One Home Base

    11 hours ago
    khalil herbert
    NFL

    NFL: Rookie Stars from Week 6 of the 2021 NFL Season

    23 hours ago
    Zachary Carter
    NFL Draft

    Hot Take Tuesday: Zachary Carter is a 1st Round Talent

    Oct 19, 2021
    cooper kupp
    Dynasty

    Fantasy Football: Dynasty Recap Week 6 2021 NFL Season

    Oct 19, 2021
    D_Coxie 2
    Scouting Reports

    NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Damonte Coxie

    Oct 18, 2021