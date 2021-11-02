Fantasy Football: Keep, Trade, Drop Week 8 2021 NFL Season

Wondering who you should keep, trade, or drop for your playoff run? Here are the players and the answers for them.

As if the first seven weeks didn't provide enough issues with injuries, Week 8 did not hold back at all. Davante Adams and Allen Lazard were out on Thursday night because of a positive COVID-19 test, and during the game, Robert Tonyan and Kyler Murray were both injured. Then Sunday rolled around, and Jameis Winston, T.Y. Hilton, Derrick Henry, Calvin Ridley, and Sam Darnold headline another rash of issues flying through the NFL. At this point, if you haven't dealt with an injury issue this year, then you have prepared well, and if you have dealt with a lot of them, then you are probably looking to rebuild.

Seemingly every week, there is another massive blow dealt to fantasy managers. We are reaching a point where it is getting more and more challenging to navigate the waters of the waiver wire and this week adds extra intrigue because the NFL trade deadline is on Tuesday. Things might start to open up for players down the depth chart or in timeshares. Melvin Gordon is a name to watch, and if that happens, Javonte Williams will become a huge factor for those who could land him in rookie drafts over the summer. If Brandin Cooks wants to get moved after his displeasure with the trade of Mark Ingram, that will free up significant opportunities for rookie pass-catchers Nico Collins and Brevin Jordan. Keep a very close eye on the offensive players traded and try to snatch up those who get freed up behind them that might not be rostered in your league. If you are looking to get ahead of things, though, here are some players you can move or target to get ahead in your rebuild or find a diamond in the rough to try to spark your lineup.

TRADE: Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

Tyler Lockett is becoming the perfect trade candidate for your fantasy football teams.

Tyler Lockett has been one of the most polarizing and agonizing players from a fantasy football perspective in recent memory. He plays, injury aside, with Russell Wilson as his quarterback and one of the most physically gifted wide receivers in the NFL, D.K. Metcalf is on the opposite side of the field, so naturally, you would think he would be a nice piece. The inconsistency, however, is the main issue with Lockett. This week against the Jaguars, Lockett racked up 142 yards of receiving, more than the other four games in October combined. Add in the uncertainty of the offseason coming up where Russell Wilson might want to be traded. It is time to start exploring opportunities to find a way out from Lockett and get a more week-to-week reliable option, especially if you consider starting a rebuild of your dynasty team.

DROP: Robby Anderson, WR, Carolina Panthers

Robby Anderson appears to have reached the dropping point for fantasy teams.

If you have been a weekly reader of this article, first of all, thank you. Secondly, you know that Robby Anderson has been the topic of conversation. He first made his appearance in the "keep" section during a rough start. Then after an okay first week without Christian McCaffrey in Week 4, he found himself on the trade section to try to secure the most value possible. Over the last four games, he was targeted 28 times and only had eight catches for 55 yards and one touchdown. This past week, he played 74% of the offensive snaps and was only targeted one time. This season has been resoundingly disappointing for the Panthers and your fantasy lineups. At this point, it is appropriate to drop Robby Anderson as frustrating as that sounds, especially following his extension before the season started.

KEEP: Brevin Jordan, TE, Houston Texans

Brevin Jordan has shown potential this year that could lead to more volume.

Everyone who plays Devy and Dynasty was waiting for Brevin Jordan to make his NFL Debut, and it finally happened in Week 8. He could only get four targets but caught three of them for 41 yards and a touchdown. The Texans will be very future-oriented to see what they have moving forward so that general manager Nick Caserio knows what he will have to do to get the team built back up. Jordan will get a lot of opportunity in this offense with the youth movement and the team playing from behind a lot, and it is naturally going to create opportunity for Brevin Jordan. If you have held onto him this long, keep hanging on and see what happens, and you might have struck gold, especially in deeper leagues.

