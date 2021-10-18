Fantasy Football Mailbag: Answering Questions for your Fantasy Football Teams

Is Jahan Dotson a legitimate future NFL wide receiver? Is it smart to drop devy players? All the questions that you need answered after this weekend.

Where do you think Jahan Dotson ranks in his respective draft class? - CKIII (@jojok_2k)

Many fantasy managers are not excited about the 2022 NFL Draft class. There are not as many top-rated quarterbacks as in 2021, and the running backs have more questions than answers. Before people start trading away their 2022 rookie picks, they need to check out a talented and deep receiver class.

The top tier includes prospects who are likely to go in the first round. The list comprises Treylon Burks, Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, and Drake London. The pass-catching depth is in tier two with players who could sneak into the first round but are likely day two draft picks. Penn State senior Jahan Dotson is in this category with George Pickens, David Bell, Ainias Smith, Jameson Williams, John Metchie, and Wan’Dale Robinson.

The Pennsylvania native has improved his game every season with the Nittany Lions. Dotson can make big plays, as shown in 2019 and 2020, where he averaged 18.1 and 17 yards per reception. He creates separation in short and intermediate routes with excellent route running. His hands are elite, making him the number one target for quarterback Sean Clifford. And despite his 5’11, 184-pound frame, the four-star prospect is good at winning 50-50 passes.

2021 is proving to be Dotson’s best season yet. He is on pace to put up career highs in receptions, yards, and touchdowns. His ability to get open at all levels combined with excellent hands, makes him a tremendous all-around wide receiver that NFL teams will covet. Most devy managers want tier one prospects, but savvy players should acquire Dotson before further value increases.

If Spencer Rattler comes back to college, what scenario is the best for him? - Kevin (@Daboys_22)

The five-star prospect’s college career has been a roller-coaster ride for two seasons. There are times when he looks like a top pick in the NFL Draft but then plays so poorly that he gets benched. Rattler’s lack of consistency may have cost him the starting job to a true freshman, Caleb Williams, who looked fantastic in a come-from-behind win against the Texas Longhorns.

The Arizona native needs a change of scenery and a fresh start. It is possible to find that as an NFL rookie, but that is a tough transition for a quarterback under the best circumstances. And he may have played himself out of the first round. The best bet is that he enters the transfer portal and plays one more college season to show NFL scouts and general managers he is worth a first-round pick. The talent is there, as demonstrated in 2020 when he completed 67 percent of his passes for 3,031 yards, 28 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in ten games. The problem is on the mental side of playing quarterback. Rattler frequently displays questionable decision-making, throwing five interceptions in six games this season.

Several colleges would love to add Rattler to their program, even for just one season. The ideal fit would be a good program that needs a playmaker at quarterback to take them to the next level. Some people may suggest a move home to the Arizona Wildcats, but that seems unlikely with Arizona’s inability to win games. A move that would make more sense is to a team like the Wisconsin Badgers. Quarterback Graham Mertz is struggling, but adding a player like Rattler would make them an immediate contender in the Big Ten. We have seen Wisconsin do this before with NFL star Russell Wilson.

Devy managers who have Rattler on their roster should not panic. He is still a top prospect. It is too early to give up on a player with his talent. However, for managers who do not have Rattler, now is an excellent opportunity to trade for him. The devy player with Rattler may be looking to get out and get whatever value they can. Throw out a low offer and see what happens.

When is it okay to drop a devy player? - Luke (Tatooine)

It is hard to predict the future without the power of the force. Devy managers fall in love with their prospects but need to remember that they are just prospects. When they enter the NFL, the hit rate is low and gets lower with every draft round. Not every padawan becomes a Jedi master.

If a player is not performing as expected and is falling in value, the first move should always be to trade for whatever one can get. Getting a poor return is fine when the next move is to drop him. And when a trade is not available, do not hesitate to drop the player if you feel he is not likely to get high NFL draft capital. Holding on to a bad player is like turning to the dark side. Devy players frequently are victims of locking in on their guys and refuse to accept that they will not be as good as initially projected. The best managers analyze bad picks and learn from their mistakes to avoid them in the future.

