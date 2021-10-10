Fantasy Football: Mailbag Questions Devy Edition

Now that the college season is underway, every week will feature a mailbag article where readers can ask their devy questions. Send a tweet to @skipnewton31 to add your question to a future article!

Are there any new devy risers on the list that we need to pay more attention to that weren’t discussed this past summer? - Joe O’Leary (@TheHQNerd)

The quarterback position continues to get more cluttered with every week. Top devy prospects like Spencer Rattler, D.J. Uiagalelei, and Kedon Slovis have not been impressive. Fortunately, Bryce Young, Matt Corral, Sam Howell, and Malik Willis all look like future first-round picks. The quarterback who has moved up the list the most is USC true freshman Jaxson Dart. The four-star prospect has played in just one game for the Trojans, but he made an immediate impact. Filling in for an injured Kedon Slovis, Dart completed 30 of 46 passes for 391 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Unfortunately for the Trojans and their promising freshman, Dart suffered a torn meniscus in his game against Washington State. The Utah native is week-to-week with his recovery. Once he returns, devy managers will need to be patient since Slovis will likely retain the starting role. However, Dart’s one-game performance displayed traits that warrant a significant move up devy rankings. He is an accurate passer with a natural feel for the position. Dart also moves well, both in and out of the pocket, gaining 32 yards on six rushing attempts. His arm strength and decision-making are worthy of a day one or two draft pick. Devy managers should look to add Dart while he is still injured. Once he returns to the field, his value will significantly increase if he continues to have more dominant performances like his debut.

The 2023 running back class is looking better with every passing week. Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, Tank Bigsby, and Zachary Evans all look like future NFL studs. While devy players are fighting over these top players, there is depth at running back in this class. The number-one riser for 2023-eligible backs is Michigan true sophomore Blake Corum. The four-star prospect is listed at 5’8, 200-pounds, but plays with more physicality than one would expect. Corum has seized the starting role for the Wolverines and is the most productive back, despite splitting carries with Hassan Haskins.

The Maryland native has rushed for 521 yards and seven touchdowns with a 6.2-yard average. He also has nine receptions for 65 yards and a score, demonstrating that he is effective on all three downs. Corum’s traits support the idea of him staying on the field as much as possible. He has explosive speed with a verified 4.4 40-yard dash in high school. He’s explosive when hitting the hole and gets to the second level quickly. He maintains a good balance through contact and is a willing and capable blocker. Savvy devy managers should acquire Corum immediately before his value increases more than it already has.

The North Carolina Tar Heels lost four offensive stalwarts in the 2021 NFL Draft. Two of those prospects were quarterback Sam Howell’s top targets in Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome. Devy managers began to speculate who would fill the void at wide receiver. The answer is second-year player Josh Downs. In five games, he has 40 receptions for 620 yards and six touchdowns. Downs has the potential to make a big play every time he touches the ball.

The exciting true sophomore is a dynamic receiver with speed and agility. He has recorded a verified 4.47 40-yard dash and can make defenders miss for yards after the catch. The Georgia native is 5’10, 180-pounds. There was a time when NFL teams would fade receivers under six feet tall, but those days are in the past. The 2023 draft-eligible pass-catcher has the big-play ability that makes him a likely day two draft pick. Downs will continue to produce this season with Howell as his quarterback, meaning his value will continue to rise and should be acquired now.

Another wide receiver on the rise is Wan’Dale Robinson from Kentucky. The transfer from Nebraska was high on devy lists a couple of years ago but has never lived up to high ranking. Everyone expected his dynamic athleticism to produce big plays, but they were too few and far between. Robinson averaged just nine yards per reception in 2020, after an 11.3 average in 2019.

The move to Kentucky might be one of the best moves Robinson has ever made, which says a lot given his playmaking ability on the field. The junior prospect was the number one all-purpose back in the 2019 recruiting class. Nebraska used him as both a running back and receiver, handing the ball 134 times in two seasons, but the Wildcats have used him primarily as a wide receiver.

Despite fewer carries, just four this season, Robinson has erupted with big plays consistently. He has 78 yards rushing and an incredible 19.5-yard average. The explosiveness does not end there. The four-star prospect has 467 yards receiving on 29 catches and has scored a career-high three touchdowns in five games, averaging over 16 yards per catch. A threat to score on every play, Robinson finally makes the big plays devy managers have expected for two years. He has a chance to sneak into round one of the NFL Draft if the explosive output continues.

The final player that has burst onto the devy scene is Georgia tight end, Brock Bowers. The true freshman has been a pleasant surprise at a typically tricky position to find success in devy. Bowers has 18 receptions, 272 yards, and four touchdowns in four games. He also registered a 12-yard rushing touchdown, demonstrating that he has a high level of athleticism. It is rare for tights end to flash in their freshman season, but Bowers already looks like a great prospect.

A four-star prospect, Bowers features elite speed and athleticism with a verified 4.5 40-yard dash and a 40-inch vertical. He is 6’4, 230-pounds, with plenty of time to add enough weight to make him a high NFL draft pick once he is eligible in 2024. He should be a top target in two tight-end and tight-end premium leagues. Devy managers will need to be patient if they acquire Bowers now, but the California native might never be more attainable than right now.

Who is the better devy prospect, Bijan Robinson or TreVeyon Henderson? - Matthew Jackson (@DevyMatt)

Deciding between two of the best running back prospects is like choosing between LaDainian Tomlinson and Emmitt Smith. There is no wrong answer. Henderson looks amazing for Ohio State. The true freshman has elite speed, athleticism and will be a top draft pick once he’s eligible in 2024. The five-star prospect has earned the starting job for the Buckeyes and has dominated with 510 yards, seven touchdowns, and an incredible 9.7-yard average. He was amazing from day one, scoring on a 70-yard reception in his first collegiate game. At 5’10, 210-pounds, Henderson already looks like he should be playing on Sundays.

That said, Bijan Robinson is the best running back prospect, end of discussion. The 2023-eligible back is the perfect three-down back. He already has an ideal size of 6’0, 215-pounds. He breaks tackles, can make guys miss in space, explodes through holes, and has break-away speed. In 14 career games, he has 1,355 yards, 11 touchdowns, and a 7.1-yard average. What about pass-catching? Oh yeah, the five-star prospect is also a capable receiver out of the backfield with 25 receptions, 363 yards, and four touchdowns.

The number of years until a player can declare for the NFL Draft matters when playing devy. The longer a player is from entering the NFL, the more time there is for things to go wrong, and the longer managers have to wait until that player is producing points in their lineup. Robinson is the top-rated devy prospect, and he is eligible a year earlier than Henderson. If managers have to choose between Robinson and Henderson, do not over-think this, Robinson is the best choice.

