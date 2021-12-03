Fantasy Football: Prepare for the Playoffs - Dynasty Roster Advice

As you push to be a playoff contender, or you are preparing for a rebuild, here are the players you should keep, trade, or drop for fantasy football.

We have entered the home stretch of the trading season in fantasy football. It is time to risk it and win yourself a championship. You have not worked all year to fall just short, so you need to go all in and win. However, the untimeliest things happen in the NFL that can completely derail your season, like Christian McCaffrey being placed on injured reserve again and ending his season. Maybe you rostered Dalvin Cook and watched him tear both labrums and dislocate a shoulder, and he is out for at least two weeks. How do you recover from that, especially when both of those players, when healthy, are guys that win you your leagues and help carry you to championships?

You have to make a bold move and get a league winner—someone who can replace a workhorse like Cook, McCaffrey, or Derrick Henry. Today, with only a week to go until trading ceases, we get wild and look at potential league-winning trades to help supplement your losses and win you your championship.

TRADE FOR: Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys

Jerry Jones Reveals ‘Serious Load’ Plan for Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott at Saints

Here we have an instance of a name that doesn't carry much weight at the moment but could very quickly become a league winner if the chips fall the right way. Starting running back, Ezekiel Elliott is playing through some pain. Watching him almost hurts sometimes, and the Cowboys are limiting him as we get closer to the end of the season to try to get him through the end of the season and into the playoffs. If the Cowboys decide to rest Elliott and go with Pollard down the stretch, the schedule is excellent playing against the Washington Football Team twice, the New York Giants, and the Arizona Cardinals. Pollard is already averaging around 12 touches per game, and that number would jump dramatically if Elliott cannot continue. The price on Pollard at the current moment would be meager because he is still behind Elliott on the depth chart, so preparing for a possible shut down now will get you a very affordable option that could help you win your league.

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Week 13: Running Backs - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

As we have gotten deeper into the season, Antonio Gibson has finally emerged as the lead back for the Washington Football Team. During the early part of the year, J.D. McKissic was used at a high level, especially in the passing game, and Gibson has slowly been brought along, and he had a season-high seven targets in week 12 against the Seattle Seahawks. He has had some lousy touchdown luck with McKissic seemingly finding a way to get all of the running back touchdowns, but that could be changing. McKissic went down with an injury in week 12 that looked like a head/neck injury that could keep him sidelined for a while. Antonio Gibson becomes an automatic start and a top ten running back every week if he does miss time. He has shown solid hands in the passing game and can bounce the ball outside in the run game, which leads to game-changing plays on offense. Antonio Gibson is a player you can go all-in for that will win your league if you acquire him and is young enough to be relevant for a long time.

TRADE FOR: Rob Gronkowski, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rob Gronkowski Praises Antoine Winfield Jr. After Bucs' Win Over Colts

Sometimes you can't believe what you're reading, and that is probably one of those moments when you see this, but follow the numbers. In every game Rob Gronkowski has played in that he finished, he has had at least four catches and only been targeted less than eight times in one game. When he is on the field, he is a large part of the offense for the Buccaneers, even with Antonio Brown healthy. The concern in this trade is about Gronkowski's ability to stay healthy. He has already missed time this year, but in his two weeks back, he looks like the old Rob Gronkowski from the days of old. If you play with tight end premium scoring rules, having a tight end who will get anywhere from eight to ten targets a game and can catch most of those is a valuable piece for you to have down the stretch. In dynasty fantasy football, he is reaching the end of the road, but why not ride the wave one more time with Gronkowski and see if he can help get you a championship.

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated the magazine, for FREE!

NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Click here to view

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Click here to view