Fantasy Football Rankings: Devy Update After Week 7 of the 2021 College Football Season

Another week down, another week of people throwing things at Lane Kiffen. Oh, wait - that's new. Well, at least for this year. To say that he racked up some ill will at Tennessee would be the understatement of the century. At this point of the season, plenty of Dynasty managers feel much like those fans - defeated, heartbroken, despondent, and possibly looking to throw things. It happens to everyone. For Devy managers, though, a new path awaits, brimming with hope. Now is the time for teams to dive into the Devy realms of their dynasty league and initiate trade discussions. With the college season in full swing, the picture surrounding Devy players is gaining clarity. Now is the perfect time to make some moves to prepare for the 2022 season, especially if a full rebuild is on tap.

Caleb Williams, Oklahoma, QB: UP

Last week's focus was on Spencer Rattler and his unbelievable fall from grace. To recap, before this season, Rattler was expected to be the first quarterback off the board in the 2022 NFL draft and was the favorite for the Heisman trophy. In week 6, he was benched for true freshman Caleb Williams, who stepped up and salvaged a win against Texas. Which quarterback would start in week seven against TCU was the talk of the football world all week. Those discussions can now be laid to rest, as it was Williams who played the entire game. He didn't just play - he dominated. While TCU doesn't boast the most impressive defense, a true freshman was able to gain enough chemistry with the starting offense in a single week to throw for 295 yards and four touchdowns. He also managed a 41-yard rushing touchdown, highlighting his prowess as a dual-threat option. Given his true freshman status and general risk with Devy quarterbacks (see Spencer Rattler), Williams won't rise to the very top of the Devy list, but top-20 is within reason. If he consistently performs this way for the rest of the season, expect him to be a top-10 Devy selection in 2022 Superflex startups.

Kendall Milton, Georgia, RB: DOWN

This one hurts. Kendall Milton was a top-tier running back recruit in 2020, going to Georgia, one of the best pipeline programs in the country. With COVID last season and the presence of incumbent starter Zamir White, Milton wasn't able to get rolling his freshman year, only managing 193 yards on 35 carries. In 2021, Milton was expected to take on a significant role. Unfortunately, Zamir White decided not to declare for the 2021 draft and has continued to vulture a large share of the workload. Making matters worse, Milton has looked lackluster on the few carries he has earned. While he'll never be mistaken for a track star at 6'1", 220 lbs., Milton's current burst and agility look inadequate for the NFL. There's still time for him to grow into the role, but usually, running backs are showing their talents by now. Next year, Zamir White and James Cook will likely be gone to the NFL, leaving Milton with the starting role. That said, a crop of freshman stud running backs will be there to challenge for snaps. For now, Milton drops in the Devy rankings as other stars are showcasing their talents.

Raheim Sanders, Arkansas, RB: UP

Arkansas is quietly building a competitive program in the SEC after floundering for years. Their strength and conditioning program deserves a ton of the credit. Many of their freshman recruits this year have already gained 20 to 30 lbs since appearing on campus. On top of the weight gain, the team has focused on bringing in athletes, refined or not. The philosophy is that it's easier to teach technique than it is to teach speed or size. True freshman Raheim "Rocket" Sanders has been one of the main risers within the system this season. Coming in as an athlete, Sanders was expected by most to play receiver, but with a 6'2" 225 lb. build, the team transitioned him to running back, and he's never looked back. Embracing the role, Sanders has racked up 388 yards on 70 carries with one touchdown. While the numbers may not jump off the page, he has spent most of the season splitting time with the other running backs on the team, Trelon Smith, Dominique Johnson, and AJ Green. Already having the size and speed of an NFL back, with the opportunity to produce over the next few years at a competitive SEC program, Sanders is a good bet to continue rising in the Devy ranks.

Marshawn Lloyd, South Carolina, RB: DOWN

Injuries are awful. Nobody is saying that this is 100% due to injury, but there is another world where Marshawn Lloyd doesn't tear his ACL before the 2020 season and instead dominates as the lead back, never to cede carries to Kevin Harris or ZaQuandre White. Sadly, that's not what happened. Lloyd did get hurt, he did miss the 2020 season, and he has split carries in a three-way committee through 2021. Even worse, in his limited carries, Lloyd hasn't looked all that spectacular. There's something to be said for the Gamecock's lack of offensive prowess overall, but a running back destined for the NFL should be able to produce for himself. As other Devy prospects continue to perform and grow while Lloyd remains stagnant, he has to fall in the Devy rankings.

Jaylan Knighton, Miami, RB: UP

The Miami backfield was a muddled mess full of talented players coming into this season. Incumbent starter Cam'Ron Harris was expected to garner most of the snaps, with 2020 freshmen Don Chaney Jr. and Jaylan Knighton expected to push him for the lead role. After a coaching upheaval in Tennessee, the Canes even added 4-star (per 247Sports composite), 2021 freshman Cody Brown to the mix. As the season has unfolded, injuries have ravaged the backfield. First, Don Chaney Jr. went down for the season, and this past week Cam'Ron Harris picked up a knee injury that will require season-ending surgery. While a terrible development for Harris, this will provide Knighton with an opportunity to cement himself as the lead back. If he takes the role and runs with it, there's a chance he could find his way onto an NFL roster in 2023 or 2024.

Additional Risers:

Jerome Ford - Cincinnati - Running Back

Anthony Richardson - Florida - Quarterback

Devon Achane - Texas A&M - Running Back

Kennedy Brooks - Oklahoma - Running Back

Cole Turner - Nevada - Tight End

Additional Fallers:

Mookie Cooper - Missouri - Wide Receiver

Agiye Hall - Alabama - Wide Receiver

Cam'Ron Harris - Miami - Running Back

D.J. Uiagalelei - Clemson - Quarterback

J.T. Daniels - Georgia - Quarterback

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Click here to view

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Click here to view