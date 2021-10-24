Fantasy Football: Rankings Update Week 7 2021 NFL Season

The bye weeks are here for fantasy football, and Week 7 starts with many fantasy-relevant names unavailable because of it. Here are names to watch moving forward. Many of these are on bye this week, so keeping an eye on how the team utilizes them with two weeks to prepare will be interesting.

Could Rise: James Robinson, Running Back Jacksonville Jaguars

The perception of Robinson’s value in dynasty leagues has constantly been moving for two years now. As expected, his volume has decreased year over year, but he has been more efficient as a runner overall, which has offset the drop in volume. Robinson is the brightest spot for this Jacksonville offense. His long-term ceiling still has a cap with Etienne to at least see work in the passing game next year, but Robinson has proved he is a strong option carrying the ball. It is in the best interest of the Jaguars to continue to hand Robinson the ball this season and beyond. As Lawrence develops and the offense improves, Robinson will continue to benefit.

Could Fall: Ryan Tannehill, Quarterback Tennessee Titans

After being a consistent producer since taking over in Tennessee, Tannehill has been a disappointment in 2021. There have been injuries at the wide receiver position, but ultimately this offense goes as Derrick Henry goes. Tennessee is happy to feed Henry the ball and have Tannehill attempt less than 30 passes a game. On a points per game basis, he is 23rd on the season, which is not helping managers who are using him. He has become a borderline option in Superflex leagues which was not expected with AJ Brown and Julio Jones. As long as Henry can keep this up, this will be the new normal for Tannehill.

Could Rise: Austin Ekeler, Running Back San Diego Chargers

When it comes to fantasy points for running backs, Ekeler is only behind Derrick Henry. He has continued to be great on the field. He maintains a safe floor because of his work in the passing game that allows him to avoid being completely game scripted out of a match-up. Ekeler sees more carries than has to this point in his career. Everything is lined up for Ekeler to be an elite fantasy option on a good offense for the next few years. The only thing that will slow him down is injury.

The rushing numbers for Gibson compared to last season are very similar, but the receiving volume has not changed either. Coming into the season, Gibson hoped to be more involved in the passing game after playing as a wide receiver in college. That has not materialized though, J.D. McKissic continues to be the main running back in the passing game. If the team continues to utilize Gibson the same way, he will never reach the height dynasty players were envisioning. Gibson will continue to be a useful asset, but unless the offense leaps forward or his usage change, he will be what he has been for a year plus now in the league.

Could Rise: Cooper Kupp, Wide Receiver Los Angeles Rams

Kupp has been the go-to target for Matthew Stafford this season. The connection between the two is real and effective, and there is no reason to think that will change as the Rams keep winning. Kupp has seen fewer than ten targets in any game this season and is on track to post career bests in almost every category. His average depth of target is also the highest he has seen at 9.3 yards, which is three yards higher than he saw from Goff in 2020. Kupp is the top-scoring wide receiver in PPR this season and has not shown any signs of slowing down. His red-zone usage is promising for his constant value. In 2021 he has seen 12 targets inside the 20 already. In 2020 and 2019, he saw 12 and 18, respectively, each season.

Could Fall: Devin Singletary, Running Back Buffalo Bills

Singletary started the season with potential upside. Moss was inactive, Singletary was on the field and received a significant workload. Singletary was on the field less as the season went along, and Moss became more involved in the offense. Moss is on the field more, getting the more valuable carries closer to the end-zone, and the passing game work is split pretty evenly between the two backs. As long as they are both healthy, it will hurt both their dynasty values, with Moss being the more desirable player because of the touchdown potential. Any hope from early in the season of Singletary leading this backfield is gone.

