Fantasy Football: Rankings Update Week Nine 2021 NFL Season

The trade deadline has come and gone without any major last-minute moves that impacted players' dynasty fantasy football value. Looking forward, here are names to keep an eye on over the next few weeks to see how their dynasty ranking could change.

Could Rise: Khalil Herbert, Running Back Chicago Bears

Can Khalil Herbert climb up the latest updated NFL fantasy football rankings?



Herbert made himself relevant when given the opportunity these last few weeks. Before Montgomery was injured, Herbert was not even on the radar to be ranked in most fantasy circles. Herbert looks like he belongs on an NFL field -- even though Montgomery will return soon to lead this backfield, but it looks like Herbert has displaced Damien Williams as the next man. Herbert has been on the field over 75% of the snaps in the last three games and has seen an average of over 23 opportunities in those games. Herbert has earned a spot in this backfield and playing time in Chicago. Montgomery there will hurt his value, but after the 2022 season, the Bears may turn to Herbert instead of paying Montgomery big money. He may have some long-term value to dynasty teams.

Could Fall: Allen Robinson, Wide Receiver Chicago Bears

Is Allen Robinson going to be able to climb up fantasy football rankings?



The pipe dream of Robinson going to a new team at the trade deadline and saving his fantasy value is gone. Unlike Odell Beckham Jr., Robinson will be in the same place the rest of the season. This season, Robinson saw under five targets in half of his games and is averaging right at 5.5 targets a game. Before this season for his career, he averaged 8.9 targets a game, and in his two full seasons in Chicago, he averaged over nine targets a game. His numbers are down in essentially every category. He is become unplayable, makes a dynasty trade to ger value for him is not a realistic option with the offers that people will be willing to make. Unless he shows more involvement over the second half of the season, the best hope for Robinson's value is a new team in 2022.

Could Rise: Joe Burrow, Quarterback Cincinnati Bengals

Despite losing to the Jets, is Joe Burrow still on the rise up fantasy football rankings?



The addition of Chase to this passing attack has allowed Burrow to take a step forward as a fantasy asset. Through eight games, he is the number eight quarterback on the season (number 10 in points per game). He is doing it more efficiently, averaging fewer attempts per game but more yards per game and attempt. His touchdown rate is up. It may be unsustainable at over eight percent -- it is not going to be as low as it was his rookie season with Chase in this offense. The offense as a whole is more explosive, and Burrow will benefit from that in fantasy leagues.

Could Fall: Sony Michel, Running Back Los Angeles Rams

Will Sony Michel fall down the fantasy football rankings?



The potential value of Michel was tied to him being an important part of a running back committee on this high-scoring offense. The reality is that Darrell Henderson has proven to be able to handle a larger workload and produce. Henderson is on the field twice as much, is more involved in the passing game, and is the player getting in the endzone. Michel has been fine in his role, but ultimately he is in the worse situation for his fantasy value. He does not have enough volume and has not produced explosive plays to be playable, but he gets the ball enough on a good team to make fantasy players hold onto him. Michel needs volume to be an asset -- as long as Williams is healthy, he will not see that.

Could Rise: Zach Ertz, Tight End Arizona Cardinals

With the change in scenery, Zach Ertz could rise up fantasy football rankings.



Ertz moved from a split situation at his position to be the clear lead pass-catching tight end on a better team. His new home comes with an upgraded quarterback and better weapons around him. There is no expectation that Ertz will get back to being near the top tier of the tight ends for dynasty, but he has value once again. The way he is used over the rest of the season could establish him as an asset. In Philadelphia, he had two games this season with one catch and single-digit yardage totals. The other positive for this trade is that it established Dallas Goedert in a more defined role and adds more depth to the weakest position in dynasty fantasy football rankings.

Could Fall: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Running Back Kansas City Chiefs

Clyde Edwards-Helaire looks to be tumbling down the fantasy football rankings.



The way fantasy players imagined Edwards-Helaire being used as a runner and a weapon in the passing game has not materialized. The more frustrating part is that once he was injured, Darrel Williams stepped in and was more involved in the passing game from the start. If Edwards-Helaire comes back and returns to the same role he was in, that imagined upside might never materialize. He will still be a player people want, but that high-end running back that is an advantage week to week is possibly outside his range of outcomes. What will also hurt his perception is that he will always be compared to Jonathon Taylor, who is currently one of the most valuable running backs in fantasy. Being chosen over Taylor by the Chiefs in the NFL Draft, people will always remember.

