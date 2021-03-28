Fantasy Football Rookie Profile Amon-Ra St. Brown

Amon-Ra St. Brown was a five-star recruit coming out of high school with greatness on his mind. It did not take long to see why St. Brown was such a highly touted recruit for the Trojans. He broke out quickly with 98 yards and a touchdown in his first collegiate game and never looked back. In 2020, St. Brown made headlines for his first quarter fireworks against Washington State when he scored four touchdowns within the first quarter of play.

College Production

St. Brown broke out in the Pac-12 as a true freshman with 60 receptions for 750 yards and three touchdowns. In 2018, those 60 receptions were good enough for him to finish ninth in the conference. In 2019, St. Brown was second on his team in receptions, yards, and touchdowns due to the senior season surge of Michael Pittman Jr. Even with heavy competition from Pittman and Vaughns, Amon-Ra St. Brown still managed to pull in 77 receptions for over 1,000 yards. Due to covid-19, these were the two most significant seasons for St. Brown. The Trojans only played six games in 2020 and with that St. Brown finished on pace for another thousand-yard season. The most impressive stat for St. Brown was that he managed to match his 2019 touchdown receptions at seven in less than half of the games played. The most worrisome stat for St. Brown was that he never led the Trojans in receiving yards.

Film Review: Strengths and Weaknesses

When watching Amon-Ra St. Brown, it is easy to see why he has been hyped up for three seasons. The first skill that pops when watching his game is his lightning-fast footwork which he uses to keep defensive backs on their heels before breaking on his route. Coupling this exceptional footwork with a high football IQ has made St. Brown a great weapon in the USC passing game. St. Brown can be seen using his understanding of the game to take advantage of an opponent’s leverage. Lastly, when watching St. Brown it is easy to see that he is used all over the field. In the modern positionless NFL having a guy like St. Brown who has worked out of motion, lined up inside, or lined up outside will raise his draft stock and his usage no matter where he lands in April.

The biggest issue that is seen throughout St. Brown’s collegiate career is the number of concentration drops that he has. As a young receiver that will likely be a slot receiver at the next level, his hands will earn him the respect and trust of his quarterback. If there is any doubt in St. Brown’s pass-catching ability, it will significantly hinder his rapport with his NFL quarterback.

