Fantasy Football: Start 'Em/Sit 'Em Week 5 2021 NFL Season

Wondering who you should start or sit this weekend? Here are all of the players you should think about putting in your lineups or benching for your fantasy football teams.

Now that we have five weeks in the books this NFL season, we have a great feel for which players are worth having in our fantasy lineups. If you are struggling in your league, it is not too late to make a push, and you have come to the right place. We have got you covered with whom to start and sit in week six.

Quarterback

Auto Starts: Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Kyler Murray, Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, Justin Herbert, Dak Prescott, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Rodgers

Start' Em

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals @ Detroit Lions

Burrow has thrown for at least two touchdowns in every game this season and has notched 17 or more fantasy points in four out of five. This year, the Detroit defense has allowed the most yards per pass attempt and the eighth-most points per game. Oddsmakers expect a solid day from the Cincinnati offense, with the Bengals' team total set at 26 on PointsBet.

The Kansas City defense has left a ton to be desired this season as they have given up the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, as well as the most points. Heinicke had a difficult time with the Saints last week but was able to notch 20 or more fantasy points in the previous three games. Game-script should also favor Heinicke and the passing attack, as Vegas has the Football Team as seven-point underdogs and the total set at 55.5.

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Miami Dolphins (London)

Lawrence has posted two consecutive respectable fantasy stat lines, finding the endzone for a rushing touchdown in each contest. Lawrence will have a great opportunity to provide fantasy owners with a third straight positive week, as he goes up against a Miami defense that has allowed the fifth-most points to opposing fantasy quarterbacks, as well as the third most points.

Sit 'Em

Sam Darnold, Carolina Panthers vs. Minnesota Vikings

Darnold had a nightmarish three-interception, six-point fantasy showing against the Eagles last week. He will be taking on a Minnesota defense that ranks in the top ten in the league in terms of fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks and points allowed. Oddsmakers do not anticipate many points for the Carolina offense either, as the Panthers are -125 to score under 23.5 points on PointsBet.

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings @ Carolina Panthers

After a hot start, Cousins has strung back-to-back lackluster fantasy performances of 13 points or less. Those two games were against Cleveland and Atlanta, and neither has performed great against opposing fantasy quarterbacks this season. This season, the Carolina defense has allowed the fewest passing yards in football while also allowing the third-fewest points.

Daniel Jones, New York Giants vs. Los Angeles Rams

Jones left last week's game early with a concussion, and he will have a difficult matchup with the Rams this week if he can clear concussion protocol. Los Angeles ranks in the league's top half in terms of points allowed and yards allowed per pass attempt. Oddsmakers are forecasting another subpar performance for the New York offense in week six, as BetMGM currently has the Giants at -120 to score under 17.5 points.

Running Back

Auto Starts: Austin Ekeler, Derrick Henry, Ezekiel Elliott, Jonathan Taylor, Aaron Jones, D'Andre Swift, Najee Harris, James Robinson, Nick Chubb, Antonio Gibson, Darrell Henderson, Kareem Hunt, Joe Mixon, Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook, Leonard Fournette

Start' Em

Zack Moss, Buffalo Bills @ Tennessee Titans

All Zach Moss has done this season is produce 12 or more PPR fantasy points in every game he has played in. Moss also saw a season-high of four targets in the receiving game last week, hauling in three of them for 55 yards. Tennessee's defense is currently allowing an average of 4.5 yards per carry and has already allowed seven rushing touchdowns. Consider Moss a back-end RB2 this week.

Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos

With 19 total touches last week, Jacobs looks like he is back to full health. Jacobs was able to find the endzone in week five for the third time in just three games this season. Jacobs has been a focal point in the receiving game the last two games as he saw five targets in each. The game script should call for another busy day for Jacobs in the passing game as the Raiders currently sit as 3.5-point underdogs.

Williams saw eight touches and five targets in the passing game in less than a half of work after Clyde Edwards-Helaire went down in the third quarter last Sunday night. A couple of weeks ago, we saw Washington get exposed in covering pass-catchers out of the backfield, as Cordarrelle Patterson and Mike Davis combined to burn them for four receiving touchdowns. Do not be surprised if Mahomes and Williams hook up for a score in this matchup.

Sit 'Em

Damien Harris, New England Patriots vs. Dallas Cowboys

Despite scoring a touchdown last week, Harris has now had three consecutive weeks in which he has failed to post a double-digit fantasy number in PPR formats. Harris will have an unfavorable matchup in week six as the Dallas defense is top five in rushing yards allowed and top eight in points allowed to fantasy running backs in PPR formats in 2021. Harris was not targeted in the receiving game last week and does not have more than two receptions in any game so far.

Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals @ Cleveland Browns

Edmonds had a very disappointing week five for fantasy managers as he totaled just 34 yards on nine touches for a mere 4.4 PPR fantasy points. Edmonds is at his best in fantasy when he is heavily used in the passing game. It could be another disappointing week for Edmonds owners as Cleveland is allowing only 3.4 receptions on 4.8 to opposing running backs this season. Both of those numbers are two of the lowest in the league, respectively. Cleveland is also top five in the league when it comes to allowing fantasy points to opposing running backs.

Javonte Williams/Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders

It has been the definition of a running back by committee in Denver this season. Over the last two weeks, Gordon has out-touched Williams 22 to 21. Only one time this season did either of the two tailbacks get 15 or more carries. Neither player has taken control of the receiving game either, as there has yet to be a game where either of the two has more than three receptions. The tandem has also combined for only three total touchdowns in five games. This backfield cannot be trusted against any opponent for the time being.

Wide Receiver

Auto Starts: Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, Cooper Kupp, Stefon Diggs, D.J. Moore, Justin Jefferson, DeAndre Hopkins, Ja'Marr Chase, Terry McLaurin, Keenan Allen, Dionte Johnson, Mike Williams, CeeDee Lamb, Chris Godwin, D.K. Metcalf, Amari Cooper, Antonio Brown, Robert Woods, Mike Evans, Adam Thielen, Chase Claypool, Tyler Lockett, Marquise Brown

Start' Em

Devonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Smith has put his name back in the rookie of the year conversation while stringing together two straight outstanding fantasy weeks. Smith hauled in 14 balls on 18 targets for 199 yards over weeks four and five. The rookie will have an exploitable matchup in week six with a Tampa Bay defense that has allowed the second-most PPR fantasy points to opposing receivers, as well as the third-most receiving touchdowns and the most receiving yards.

Michael Pittman, Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans

Pittman has been the 14th best PPR fantasy receiver since week two. Over the last four weeks, Pittman has seen seven-plus targets in every game, which has resulted in six or more receptions in each contest. The Houston defense ranks in the bottom ten in the league in points allowed and yards allowed per pass attempt.

Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans @ Indianapolis Colts

Cooks has now had two straight underwhelming fantasy performances, but they came against Buffalo and New England, two of the league's best passing defenses. Cooks has seen seven or more targets and five or more receptions in every game besides last week this year. The Colts rank 25th in the league when it comes to allowing PPR fantasy points to opposing receivers and allows the most receiving touchdowns in football this season.

Sit 'Em

Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals @ Detroit Lions

In three games this season playing alongside Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, Boyd had four or fewer receptions on five or fewer targets in two out of those three games. Boyd has also only been able to find the endzone once this season, and that came in a game where Higgins was injured and did not play. Detriot ranks in the top ten in football in terms of allowing PPR fantasy points to opposing receivers.

Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns vs. Arizona Cardinals

Beckham has followed up his encouraging week three return with two duds of fantasy performances, as he combined to snag four balls for 47 yards over the past two weeks. Arizona ranks in the top ten in the league against the pass and the league's top five against yards per pass attempt.

Rondale Moore, Arizona Cardinals @ Cleveland Browns

This season, Moore has been a solid streaming option, but he has only seen more than five targets in two out of this season's first five tilts. Moore will have a tough matchup in Cleveland as the Browns defense ranks in the league's top half in terms of PPR fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, receiving yards allowed, and yards per pass attempt.

Tight End

Auto Starts: Travis Kelce, Darren Waller, Mark Andrews, T.J. Hockenson, Dawson Knox, Dalton Schultz

Start' Em

Noah Fant, Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Fant had a lackluster fantasy week five, but he has still seen six or more targets in three out of five games this season. The Raiders have not been great against opposing tight ends as they rank 21st in the league in terms of allowing PPR fantasy points to them.

Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (London)

Gesicki has now seen six or more targets in every game since week two. The Jacksonville defense ranks 23rd in the league, allowing PPR fantasy points to opposing tight ends, and is allowing the second-most yards per pass attempt this season. Gesicki is a TE1 for sure this week.

Sit 'Em

Evan Engram, New York Giants vs. Los Angeles Rams

Engram only saw four targets last week in a game where multiple of the Giants' pass-catchers did not suit up due to injury. He has also yet to find the endzone or post a double-digit fantasy output this season. The Rams have also only allowed six receiving touchdowns through this season's first five games.

David Njoku, Cleveland Browns vs. Arizona Cardinals

Njoku had a breakout performance in week five, but he will have a difficult matchup with Arizona in week six. The Cardinals rank second in the league in allowing PPR fantasy points to opposing tight ends. Last week was also Njoku's first time finding the endzone this year and his first game with more than three receptions.

That's all we've got for week six. Good luck to everybody in their matchups, and thanks for reading.

