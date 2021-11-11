Fantasy Football: Start or Sit Advice Week 10 NFL

Are you looking for fantasy football lineup advice? Here is who you should start or sit on your fantasy football team with added sleepers.

As injuries and Covid cases start to pile up, setting that fantasy lineup is getting all the more difficult. If you are looking for fantasy football advice, you're in the right spot. Are you wondering if you should start Mike Williams on your fantasy football team after three down weeks? Do you keep second-guessing yourself on which Washington running back to start? Are you looking for a tight end to stream? Well, we have got solutions to those problems and much more in our week ten fantasy football guide.

Start ‘Em

Carson Wentz, QB: Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Since week five, only four quarterbacks have scored more standard fantasy points than Carson Wentz. He is averaging just under 21 fantasy points per game over that span. Wentz has also thrown for two or more touchdowns in every game since week four and has tossed for three in each of his last two games. The Colts are currently 10.5 point favorites over the Jaguars. Wentz has put up 17 or more fantasy points in all four games that the Colts have won by double-digits this season. Jacksonville ranks 26th in the league in both fantasy points per game allowed to opposing quarterbacks (19.3) and passing yards given up per game (272). Oddsmakers anticipate a huge day from the Indy offense as BetMGM has the Colts set at -120 to score over 29.5 points. The Jaguars are also solid against the run, averaging just 3.8 yards allowed per carry, so the Colts will likely have to throw the ball a decent amount. Expect Wentz to continue to produce solid fantasy numbers in week ten.

Darrel Williams, RB: Kansas City Chiefs @ Las Vegas Raiders

Williams did not put up a big fantasy number last week but still had 22 touches which is encouraging for fantasy owners. Williams has seen four or more targets in the passing game in five consecutive games now as well. The Raiders’ defense has been kind to running backs this year. Las Vegas ranks 28th in the league in both yards allowed per carry (4.6) and rushing yards allowed per game (133.5). Williams is averaging 14.9 PPR fantasy points per game since assuming starting duties in week six, and only seven running backs have scored more PPR fantasy points over that span. He can be looked at as a solid RB2 option in week ten against the Raiders.

Myles Gaskin, RB: Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens

Over the last three weeks, Gaskin has dominated the snap-count in the Dolphins’ backfield, out-snapping other Miami backs 140-67. In addition to finding the endzone, Gaskin was fed 20 carries to go along with six receptions last week. Gaskin has seen four or more targets in the receiving game in five consecutive games and has seen six or more in three of those. He has been a top-ten PPR fantasy running back since week five, averaging 15.4 points per game. Gaskin will have a favorable week ten matchup with the Ravens, who have allowed the ninth-most PPR fantasy points per game in 2021 (25.9). DraftKings has Gaskin set at -140 to record over 3.5 receptions and values him as a top-15 running back in the daily fantasy market this week. He is another strong RB2 play.

Mike Williams, WR: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Minnesota Vikings

It has been a disappointing three weeks for Mike Williams owners who have not seen their guy post a double-digit fantasy number since week five. As has been the case over the last few seasons, when Williams has a good game, he goes OFF, but he often produces next to nothing when he has a down performance. Williams is averaging 28.5 PPR fantasy points in half of his games this season but averages a mere 4.6 in the other half. After three straight down weeks for Williams, he could be due for a big-time bounce-back performance in week ten. Only five teams are allowing more PPR fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers than the Vikings this season (40.0), and only one other team has allowed more in that regard over the last three weeks (51.1). DraftKings has the total in this game set at 53. There should be plenty of scoring in this matchup, which should mean plenty of targets for Williams. This season, Williams has proved to be a high-risk play in fantasy, but that risk comes with a very high reward when he has a good game. Expect him to bounce back this week with a solid matchup.

Mike Gesicki, TE: Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens

Fantasy managers should not be worried at all about Gesicki’s underwhelming weeks eight and nine. Last week, the Penn State product saw eight targets and was only out-targeted by three tight ends in football this season. Gesicki also has the second-most PPR fantasy points among tight ends since week three - more than Travis Kelce. The Ravens have allowed the second-most PPR fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends this season (18.4), yards allowed per completion this season (12.2), and receiving yards allowed per game (282.5). Gesicki is a sure-fire TE1 with this matchup and should be started in all leagues.

Sit ‘Em

Kirk Cousins, QB: Minnesota Vikings @ Los Angeles Chargers

It has been a very up-and-down fantasy season for Kirk Cousins. He was able to post a number in the twenties against the lackluster Ravens’ secondary last week but has scored less than 15 fantasy points in three of his last five games. Cousins will be going up against a Los Angeles defense that has allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this year (14.5), as well as the third-fewest passing yards per game (197) and passing touchdowns per game (1.2). The Chargers have held Lamar Jackson, Dak Prescott, and Jalen Hurts to under 20 fantasy points this season. Avoid starting the inconsistent Cousins in week ten with this difficult matchup with the Chargers.

Antonio Gibson, RB: Washington Football Team

Describing Gibson’s last three fantasy weeks as frustrating would be an understatement. Gibson has failed to eclipse 8.5 PPR fantasy points in a single game since week five. He only saw eight carries in his last matchup and has been significantly out-snapped by J.D. McKissic in each of the last three contests. A key reason for this is that Washington has played mostly from behind in the last three weeks, which favors the receiving back McKissic over Gibson. Washington is currently a 10 point underdog to the defending champion Bucs and will likely be playing from behind yet again. Gibson is a good bet to be out-snapped by McKissic for a fourth straight week in this matchup. Do not expect Gibson to do much when he does carry the ball in this game, either. The Tampa Bay defense is allowing only 3.9 yards per carry this season. This is not the week to trust Gibson in any fantasy football lineup.

Nyheim Hines, RB: Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Hines enjoyed a massive Thursday night performance in which he had four receptions, over 100 total yards, and a rushing touchdown. However, Hines has not seen enough volume this season for us to be comfortable starting him in fantasy lineups. Hines can be labeled a receiving back, as he has yet to see double-digit carries in any game this season. When Hines has performed well fantasy-wise this year, he has done most of his damage in the receiving game. Nevertheless, he has seen three or fewer targets in five out of his nine games this season. The Jaguars have also allowed the fourth-fewest PPR fantasy points per game to opposing running backs over the last three weeks (12.6). Do not be tricked by last week’s superb outing. Hines is not a viable fantasy running back.

DeVonta Smith, WR: Philadelphia Eagles @ Denver Broncos

The rookie had an impressive week nine performance against the Chargers in which he tallied over 115 receiving yards and a touchdown. However, it has been a roller coaster of a fantasy season for Smith. Smith has failed to eclipse 11.1 PPR fantasy points in five out of his nine games this season and has posted a number lower than 6 in four of them. Smith has also not had more than five receptions in a game since week five and is averaging just 3.25 receptions over the last four weeks. He will face a Broncos’ defense that made the high-powered Dallas offense look like a JV high school team last week. Only two teams have allowed more receiving touchdowns per game than the Broncos this season, and Denver ranks in the league’s top ten in receiving yards allowed per game (223.4) and PPR fantasy points per game allowed to opposing wide receivers (33.6). FanDuel has Smith valued outside of the top-30 wide receivers this week in the daily fantasy market. It would be wise to sit him if you can in week ten as his volume has been down and as he faces a stingy secondary.

Tyler Higbee, TE: Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers

Despite playing in one of the league’s best offenses, Higbee has not provided much fantasy production over the last six weeks. Since week four, Higbee has averaged just 8.5 PPR fantasy points per game, as 15 tight ends have accumulated more points over that span. Higbee has not recorded more than five receptions in any game this year and has not found the endzone since week five. Only five teams in the league have allowed fewer fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends than the 49ers over the last five weeks. San Francisco is also allowing the fourth-fewest receiving yards per game this season (206.5). Higbee has an unfavorable week ten matchup and has not produced enough recently to be looked at as a fantasy asset right now. If you have to start Higbee this week, you should probably look to fix your tight-end situation. Streaming options such as Tyler Conklin and Dan Arnold might be a better call.

Sleepers

A.J. Dillon, RB: Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Dillon has proved to be a key fixture in one of the league’s best offenses. He has seen double-digit touches in five of his last six contests. Dillon tied a season-high with four receptions in the passing game last week as well. This season, Green Bay will be going up against a Seattle defense that has allowed the third-most PPR fantasy points to opposing running backs (30.1). Dillon has played 20 or more snaps in five of his last six games and presents as an interesting option in deeper leagues with the matchup against Seattle.

Rashod Bateman, WR: Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins

Since making his season debut in week six, Bateman has seen six or more targets in every game and saw eight come his way last week. The Ravens will take on a Miami defense that is allowing the fourth-most PPR fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers in 2021 (43.9), the third-most receiving yards per game (280.9), and the fifth-most receiving touchdowns per game (1.9). Week ten could certainly be a breakout game for the first-round rookie. He could be worth a start as a WR3 or flex.

Dan Arnold, Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts

Over the last four weeks, Arnold has quietly averaged 7.5 targets per game. There are only three tight ends in football, averaging more than that this season. Arnold will have an exploitable week ten matchup against the Colts, who have allowed the fifth-most PPR fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends this season (16.2), as well as the most receiving touchdowns per game (2.6). Arnold is more than just a sleeper with the volume that he has been seeing. He is a viable tight end start in week ten with this matchup.

