Fantasy Football: Start or Sit Week 14 2021 NFL Season

With most leagues' playoffs beginning next week, this is a make-or-break week for many fantasy owners. If you are looking for some insight into how to set your lineup for this all-so-important week of fantasy, we have got you covered with five players you should start and five whom you should sit to secure your playoff spot.

Start' Em

QB|Kirk Cousins (VS PIT)

Only Justin Herbert scored more fantasy points than Kirk Cousins among signal-callers over the last five weeks in most formats. Cousins threw for two or more scores in all five of those weeks. He ranks as the 11th quarterback in fantasy points per game this season with 20.05 - right behind Dak Prescott, who averages 20.17. Cousins will have a solid Thursday night matchup at home with the Steelers, who have allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks over the last three weeks (22.7) and the eighth-most over the last five weeks (18.2). Oddsmakers expect Cousins to continue his streak of two or more passing touchdowns as BetMGM has him set at -130 to throw for at least two scores. Cousins is a solid fantasy option with this TNF matchup and should be viewed as a QB1 in most leagues this week.

RB|Clyde Edwards-Helaire (vs. LVR)

Since returning from injury in week 11, Edwards-Helaire has seen a satisfactory amount of volume - out-touching Darrel Williams 31 to 14 over two games. He will enjoy an exploitable week 14 opponent in a Raiders run defense that has allowed the third-most PPR fantasy points per game to running backs this season (27) as well as the seventh-most rushing yards per game (124.8). DraftKings has Edwards-Helaire valued as a top-15 running back in the daily fantasy market this week. The Chiefs' offense seems to have figured things out over the last several weeks. Edwards-Helaire has seen enough volume in it - fantasy owners should comfortably slot him into their RB2/flex slots with this Raiders matchup.

WR|Darnell Mooney (@GB)

One of the more targeted wide receivers in football this season, Mooney has proved to be dependable in most fantasy weeks. Mooney has averaged over ten targets per game over his last three and has seen seven or more targets in eight of twelve games this season. He had a quiet week 13 against the stingy Cardinals' secondary, but Mooney was able to turn his high target volume into 17.5 or more PPR fantasy points in each of his three previous games. No team in football has allowed more PPR fantasy points per game to wide receivers than the Packers over the last three weeks (59). Only three teams are allowing more receiving touchdowns per game this season than Green Bay (1.8). With the Bears sitting as 12.5 point underdogs, Mooney should not have a shortage of volume this Sunday at Lambeau. He is a serviceable WR2 and a fantastic WR3/flex option in week 14.

WR|Russell Gage (@CAR)

Over weeks 12 and 13, Russell Gage was a top-7 PPR fantasy receiver and averaged over 20 points per game. He enters week 14 off of a game where he saw a season-high of 12 targets, and he reeled in 11 of them for 130 yards. Gage has seen six or more targets in six of his eight games this year. With Calvin Ridley still tending to personal issues, Gage can be viewed as the number one wideout in a pass-heavy offense. The Panthers have allowed the fourth-most PPR fantasy points per game in the league to wide receivers over the last three weeks (43.3). Gage should have at least a decent opportunity to continue his fantasy dominance for a third straight week. Look at him as a back-end WR2 or a high-end WR3/flex play in week 14.

TE|Dalton Schultz (@WAS)

Dak Prescott's security blanket has cooled off a bit since going on a dominant fantasy stretch earlier in the season. However, he remains one of the more targeted tight ends in the league. Over the last three weeks, Schultz saw 20 balls come his way and has seen six or more targets in eight of his 12 games this year. He has also reeled in five or more passes in seven of those games. Washington has been abysmal versus the pass this season as they have allowed the most receiving touchdowns per game (2.2) and the third-most passing yards per game (263.9) in 2021. Schultz gives you reliable volume and should be in most fantasy lineups with this matchup in Washington.

Sit 'Em

QB|Cam Newton (vs. ATL)

Although he posted an impressive fantasy performance in his first start in week 11, Newton had as worse a game as we have seen from a quarterback all season in his last start in Miami. Newton completed just five of 21 pass attempts for 92 yards in that game and threw two interceptions. He was benched late in the game. Newton will have a favorable matchup with Atlanta this week, but he will not have Christian McCaffrey, and he played too poorly the last time he took the field for us to be reliant on Newton in fantasy. Oddsmakers are not anticipating much offense in this game as DraftKings has the total at 42. DraftKings has Newton valued as the 19th best quarterback in the daily fantasy market this week. Newton should not be on anyone's fantasy radar until we see him bounce back from his awful week 12 in Miami.

RB|Kareem Hunt (vs. BAL)

In his first game back from injury, it was a quiet night for Hunt as he only saw seven carries for 20 yards and one target in the passing game. His workload figures to increase this week after a bye, but Hunt will have a very difficult matchup with the Ravens. Over the last five weeks, Baltimore has allowed the fewest PPR fantasy points per game to running backs in football. Only two teams have allowed more rushing yards per game than the Ravens this season (147.10), and only three teams have allowed more yards per rush attempt (4.0). Baltimore has also gone five consecutive games without allowing a rushing touchdown to a running back. While Hunt should see more work this week, it would be wise to wait another week before slotting him back into your lineup as he takes on a stout Baltimore run defense.

RB|Dontrell Hilliard (vs JAC)

In his last two games, Hilliard put together a couple of terrific fantasy performances. However, fantasy managers should not bank on that happening in week 14. In week 11, Hilliard's strong fantasy performance can be attributed to him catching eight of ten targets in the receiving game. But Hilliard's target volume plummeted in his last contest as he only saw two. In that game, Hilliard's strong fantasy performance was mainly due to a 68-yard touchdown run right before the half. The Tennesee backfield will not have an easy task with the Jaguars, who have allowed the fourth-fewest PPR fantasy points to running backs over the last three weeks (16.7). With Hilliard's significant dropoff in the receiving game, he does not project as a strong fantasy start this week. He should be left out of lineups this week unless you are in a deep league.

WR|Brandin Cooks (vs. SEA)

One of the first half's most targeted wideouts has seen his volume drop off significantly over his last three contests. Over that span, Cooks has just eight catches on only 14 targets for a mere 101 receiving yards. Cooks will have an unfavorable matchup in week 14 with Seattle, who has allowed the fourth-fewest PPR fantasy points to receivers over the last five weeks (26.2). Only five teams have allowed more receiving touchdowns per game than Seattle this season (1.4). The volume has not been there for Cooks as of late, and he is not a strong fantasy play until we see that change and is not an optimal start this week against Seattle.

TE|Zach Ertz (vs. LAR)

In two games with Kyler Murray this year, Ertz has seen just six total targets for five catches, 52 yards, and no touchdowns. In Chicago last week, Ertz had just one grab on two targets. He will face a Rams defense this week that has allowed the third-fewest PPR fantasy points per game to tight ends over the last three weeks (4.5). The Rams also rank second in the league in receiving touchdowns allowed per game this year (1.2). Ertz does not have a great shot at finding the endzone this week, so he will likely need to see a sizeable number of targets from Kyler Murray if he has a productive fantasy outing. We have not seen that happen yet this season. Ertz should not be in lineups this week aside from very deep leagues.

