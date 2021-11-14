Fantasy Football: Waiver Wire Injury Replacements

Has the injury-bug hit your fantasy football team? Here is how you can replace some of your injured players.

On Saturday, not only did we find out that Robert Woods had torn his ACL, but also that Julio Jones was going to be placed on the injured reserve due to his lingering hamstring injury. These players are rostered in less than 50% of leagues that can be placed into your week ten lineups.

Marquez Callaway, WR, New Orleans Saints

Marquez Callaway is available in 58% of leagues on Sleeper and is facing Tennessee. The Titans are giving up the most points to receivers in fantasy football this year. With teammate Alvin Kamara out this week, Callaway should see an increase in targets and could add a fifth touchdown to his 2021 campaign.

Tyler Johnson, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tyler Johnson is available in 90% of leagues on Sleeper and is looking at a third consecutive game with increased opportunity. With teammates Antonio Brown being out and Chris Godwin being questionable, Tyler Johnson could be in line to build from his 11.50 PPR performance from week 8.

Ty Johnson, RB, New York Jets

Ty Johnson is available in 76% of leagues on Sleeper and has scored over ten PPR points in each of his last four games. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to put Johnson into your receiver spot. However, he can be placed in the flex spot and provide a solid floor in week 10. While the Bills are stingy against opposing running backs, Johnson is used as a receiving back and could see plenty of opportunities on Sunday.

