Fantasy Football: Week 10 NFL Dynasty Rankings Update

Wondering what to do with some of your dynasty fantasy football players? Here is who could rise or fall with the latest rankings update.

Dynasty fantasy football continues to be a wild ride. Adrian Peterson and Cam Newton are back in roles that could matter for the rest of the season. Time will tell where those guys fall in dynasty fantasy football rankings, but here are other names to watch over the next few weeks to see how their value is impacted.

Could Rise - Michael Pittman, Wide Receiver Indianapolis Colts

Michael Pittman is having a strong season so far in 2021. He is averaging more fantasy points a game than CeeDee Lamb, DeAndre Hopkins, and Keenan Allen to this point in the season. His average depth of target on the season is a healthy 10.4 yards. In his second season, Pittman has improved in basically every statistic. He has emerged as the focal point of this passing attack, and as long as he keeps this up, he should see himself rise in dynasty fantasy football ranks. He is a name that will likely be valuable in dynasty fantasy football leagues for years to come.

Could Fall - Laviska Shenault, Wide Receiver Jacksonville Jaguars

Shenault is not being used in a way to allow him to produce big fantasy numbers, and without that usage, he cannot meet the expectation fantasy football players had for him going into this season. Once Chark went down, many people expected the offense to shift to feature Shenault more but unexpectedly shift to make Jamal Agnew a larger part of it over the last few weeks. Shenault is scoring the same amount of fantasy points per game as Cedrick Wilson and Randall Cobb on the season, which is not exciting for players who see him on their roster in dynasty fantasy leagues.

Could Rise - Michael Carter, Running Back New York Jets

The offense in New York seems to be progressing in the right direction, and Carter is seeing some of its benefits. He had a few high-usage games as a receiver out of the backfield, which is always exciting for dynasty fantasy football. Carter is seeing a significant opportunity with his rush attempts plus targets per game reaching 15.6. Carter looks to have earned his spot leading this backfield. As long as the Jets continue to progress, so will Carter’s value.

Could Fall - Patrick Mahomes, Quarterback Kansas City Chiefs

It is not that Mahomes is going to drop significantly down dynasty quarterback rankings, but his position as the clear number one guy in dynasty leagues at his position is no longer guaranteed. In 2021 Mahomes is worse than his career averages in yards per game, yards per attempt, touchdown and interception rate. The Kansas City offense as a whole does not look the same as in previous years. The league has too many quarterbacks that can put up big fantasy numbers for Mahomes to hold that top spot if his current play continues moving forward.

Could Rise - Damien Harris, Running Back New England Patriots

Overall, Mac Jones and the team have looked better as the season has gone along, and Harris will continue to be the beneficiary of the offense being more effective. The Patriots will not have a running back on the field for a huge snap percentage, but Harris is the clear leader when it comes to running the ball. Harris is getting the high-value carries near the endzone, with 20 carries inside the ten-yard line. Harris has turned that into six touchdowns. Harris is not heavily involved in the passing game, which may limit his ceiling, but touchdowns trump all when it comes to scoring points in fantasy football, and Harris gets the ball in those situations.

Could Fall - DeAndre Hopkins, Wide Receiver Arizona Cardinals

Hopkins is still a great football player, but the Cardinals’ offense spreads the ball around more, reducing the target volume for Hopkins. Hopkins is currently on pace for 98 targets on the season. In his previous three seasons, he has had over 100 catches. The target share players are used to seeing for Hopkins is not there anymore with four wide receivers with at least 40 targets, the Cardinals have a more balanced approach to target distribution in 2021. From a talent perspective, Hopkins remains one of the best in the NFL, but for fantasy without the volume, he does hold the same value as the other names towards the top of dynasty fantasy football rankings.

