Fantasy Football: Week 12 2021 NFL Start or Sit Advice

As we inch closer to the fantasy football playoffs, submitting the proper lineup will be vital. Here are the NFL players you should start or sit this week.

It is one of the biggest fantasy football weeks of the year as Thanksgiving is finally here. And as the fantasy football playoffs approach, this is one of the biggest weeks of the fantasy season. We have everything you need to set your lineup so that you can stuff your face with turkey while watching your fantasy team stuff the stat sheet. Happy Thanksgiving to all -- let’s dive right into the fantasy football starts and sits..

Start ‘Em

Russell Wilson: QB, Seattle Seahawks @ Washington Football Team

Wilson has struggled since returning from injury two weeks ago, but much of that is due to facing a couple of tough opponents in Green Bay and Arizona. Wilson will have a much easier matchup this week as he faces a Washington defense that has allowed the most standard fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this season (23.7) as well as the most passing touchdowns per game (2.4). Washington also ranks in the bottom five in the league in passing yards allowed per game (270) and in average opponent team passer rating (106). Expect Russ to bounce back this week with this exploitable matchup. In the daily fantasy market, DraftKings and FanDuel are both valuing Wilson as a top-ten signal-caller. He is a must-start QB1 in fantasy football week 12 despite his recent struggles.

Antonio Gibson: RB, Washington Football Team vs. Seattle Seahawks

Gibson did not post anything special for fantasy football last week, but owners have to be thrilled as Gibson has seen 24 and 19 carries in the last two weeks, respectively. It appears that Gibson is finally fully healthy as he starts to see the volume that many expected from him this season. He goes up against a Seattle defense in week 12 that has allowed the second-most PPR fantasy points per game to opposing running backs this year (30.5). Gibson is a strong RB2 play and has RB1 potential if he can find the endzone.

Devonta Freeman: RB, Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns

Since week six, Devonta Freeman has been a top-20 PPR fantasy running back and is averaging 13.9 PPR points per game. Freeman is coming off of a week 11 where he saw a season-high 16 carries, as well as a season-high six receptions and a touchdown. With Marquise Brown looking like he may sit out again this week, Freeman could be in line for another productive day in the receiving game. He faces a Cleveland defense in week 12 that has allowed the third-most PPR fantasy to opposing running backs over the last five weeks (30.3). Freeman projects as an RB2 or a strong flex play here as his volume has continued to increase.

Brandin Cooks: WR, Houston Texans vs. New York Jets

It was a struggle for Cooks to do much of anything last week in a torrential downpour in Tennessee, but Cooks entered last week as one of the most targeted wide receivers in football.

Cooks will have a more than favorable week 12 matchup against the Jets, who have allowed the third-most PPR fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers over the last five weeks (44.5), as well as the most receiving yards per game this year (282.2). Cooks averaged ten targets a game from weeks six to nine and has four games this season in which he saw double-digit targets. Cooks is a great bet to bounce back this week. The targets will be there, and the matchup is advantageous.

Brandon Aiyuk: WR, San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings

Over the last three weeks, Aiyuk has been a top-11 fantasy wide receiver averaging 15.3 PPR points per game. He has seen seven or more targets in three of his last four contests. Aiyuk comes off of a week 11 performance in which he caught all seven targets thrown his way for 85 yards and a score. Aiyuk squares off against a Vikings secondary that has been atrocious as of late - allowing the most PPR fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers over the last five weeks (48.8). Minnesota also ranks in the league’s bottom three in terms of receiving yards allowed per catch (11.5). Aiyuk has assumed a much bigger role in this 49ers offense over the last three to four weeks and is a very solid WR3/flex option with a ton of potential in this matchup with Minnesota.

Noah Fant: TE, Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Fant has proved to be a reliable fantasy tight end this year against most opponents as he is averaging a solid 10.9 PPR points on the season. Fant has also seen six or more targets in six out of his nine games in 2021. The Chargers have been one of the worst teams in terms of stopping the tight end this season. Only one team has allowed more PPR fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends this season (17). Fant is a safe fantasy play at tight end in week 12.

Sit ‘Em

Joe Burrow: QB, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Over the last two weeks, Burrow has struggled mightily to get anything going for fantasy owners. Burrow has also now turned the football over at least once in six consecutive games. Burrow will not have an easy week 12 matchup against a Steelers defense expecting to have T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Joe Haden all back in the lineup. The Cincinnati offensive line has also struggled to protect Burrow this season. T.J. Watt - one of the game’s best pass rushers, could create problems for Burrow all day. This is not the spot to start Burrow coming off of two straight lackluster fantasy performances. Let’s see Burrow have a bounce-back performance before we think about putting him in fantasy lineups.

Josh Jacobs: RB, Las Vegas Raiders @ Dallas Cowboys

In three of his last four games, Jacobs has less than ten carries and less than 40 rushing yards. He has also not found the endzone since week seven. Jacobs will have a difficult matchup against a Cowboys defense that has allowed the fifth-fewest PPR fantasy points per game to opposing running backs over the last five weeks (18). The Raiders also currently sit as 7.5 point underdogs in this game - meaning the game script will likely favor the passing attack as the Raiders play from behind. Oddsmakers also have Jacobs set at -145 to record under 3.5 receptions. Sit Jacobs if you can this week. This is not a great matchup, and the Las Vegas backfield is a crowded one.

Damien Harris: RB, New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans

Harris’ fantasy stock has taken a huge hit due to the emergence of the Patriots’ rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson. Harris only out-snapped Stevenson by three last week. As the rookie continues to shine, it looks like New England will shift to more of a backfield-by-committee. This is also not a favorable opponent for New England running backs. The Titans have allowed the fourth-fewest PPR fantasy points per game to opposing running backs this season (20), as well as the fourth-fewest rushing yards per game (97.2). Harris might be worth playing against lackluster run defenses in New England’s run-heavy offense, but Tennesee is far from that. Find a better option if you can if you are thinking about starting Harris in week 12.

Hunter Renfrow: WR, Las Vegas Raiders @ Dallas Cowboys

Renfrow has seen his fair share of targets this season, but it is what he has done with those targets that should have fantasy managers concerned. Renfrow has not eclipsed 50 receiving yards in a game since week seven and has not recorded more than 60 in a game since week three. Over the last three weeks, the Cowboys have allowed the seventh-fewest PPR fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Renfrow has not performed particularly well fantasy-wise in games that he does not have a touchdown in this season. Dallas ranks in the league’s top ten, receiving touchdowns allowed per game this year (1.4). Most sportsbooks have Renfrow set at around two to one odds to find the endzone on Thanksgiving. FanDuel has Renfrow valued outside of the top 30 wide receivers this week in the daily fantasy market. He is a strong sit candidate this week if you have enough wide receiver depth on your squad.

Rashod Bateman: WR, Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns

The rookie first-round pick has seen a substantial share of targets since coming off of injured reserve, but he has only turned those targets into more than five receptions in one of his first five games. Bateman will also have a very tough matchup against a stingy Browns’ secondary led by superstar cornerback Denzel Ward. Ward is the only cornerback that has been able to hold Ja’Marr Chase to under 10 PPR fantasy points this season. This was just three weeks ago, and with Hollywood Brown looking like he will be out again, Ward will likely be following Bateman around all game. That is not good at all for Bateman owners. The Browns have also allowed the fourth-fewest PPR fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers over the last five weeks (25.8) and rank in the league’s top ten regarding receiving yards allowed per game (215.4). Bateman is an intriguing rookie with plenty of upside, but he should not be in your fantasy lineup this week.

Hunter Henry: TE, New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans

Although he has been a reliable fantasy tight end at times this season, Henry has not produced in any capacity in games where he has not scored a touchdown. Henry has found the endzone

in six out of ten games this season, but this is not the week to bet on it happening. The Titans have been one of the best teams in football this season, defending the tight end. Only four teams have allowed fewer PPR fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends in 2021 (8.8). Henry has proven to be a lock for a poor fantasy performance if he does not score, and the Titans have performed too well against the tight end this year to bet on that happening. Sit Henry in week 12 if you have any other viable option.

