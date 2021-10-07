Fantasy Football Week 5: Start ‘Em/Sit ‘Em and DFS Value Plays/Fades with 30 Player Breakdowns

Start Kirk Cousins? Sit Derek Carr? All of your start or sit questions as well as DFS fantasy football plays of the week.

With week four now in the books, we are all very much looking forward to week five. That is unless you are a Jaguars fan - you guys, and your head coach, probably can't wait for the season to be over. We've got all the fantasy advice you need here for week five: who to start, who to sit, and who to target and avoid in DFS. Let's not waste any more time and dive right into it.

Quarterback

Auto Starts: Josh Allen, Kyler Murray, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Dak Prescott, Tom Brady, Russell Wilson

Start of the Week:

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks

Stafford, the eighth-ranked fantasy quarterback this season, has thrown two or more touchdown passes in all four games. This season, Seattle is allowing the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks while also ranking in the bottom five against the pass. Oddsmakers anticipate a potential big Thursday night from Stafford, as he is +145 to throw for over 2.5 scores.

Strong Starts:

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles @ Carolina Panthers

Hurts, the third-ranked fantasy quarterback, has accumulated 20 or more fantasy points in all four games this year and has tossed for 325-plus passing yards in each of the last two games. Carolina allowed four passing touchdowns to Dak Prescott last week. The Eagles are also 3.5 point underdogs, so game-script should favor Hurts here too.

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers @ Cincinnati Bengals

Since week two, Rodgers has had nine total touchdowns and has averaged 23.3 fantasy points. Oddsmakers expect plenty of points again this week for Green Bay, with their team total set at 26.5.

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions

Cousins had a tough matchup against Cleveland last week, but he recorded 22 or more fantasy points in weeks one through three. This week, Cousins will have a favorable matchup against a Detroit defense that ranks last in the league in yards per passing attempt. Oddsmakers are expecting a big day from the Minnesota offense, with their team total set at 29.5.

Deeper Starts: Justin Herbert, Trey Lance, Joe Burrow, Sam Darnold, Daniel Jones

DFS Top Value Plays:

Russell Wilson $7,000

Dak Prescott $6,900

Matthew Stafford $6,500

Trey Lance $5,700

Justin Fields $5,200

Sit of the Week:

Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears

Carr will have a tough matchup in a short week following his lackluster 14.4 performance on Monday night. Chicago ranks in the top half of the league against the pass and in terms of allowing fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. They also rank in the top ten in points allowed this year. Game-script may not be in Carr's favor as well as Vegas has its city's team as a 5.5 point favorite.

Strong Sits:

Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Tannehill's receivers are still banged up, and he has only posted a fantasy week of 20 or more points once this season. This season, he is the 17th ranked quarterback and should not be trusted until his receivers are fully healthy.

Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Jets (London)

Last week, Ryan had a strong fantasy performance but failed to gain more than 16 fantasy points in weeks one through three this season. The Jets have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks and have allowed the fewest passing touchdowns in the league this year.

Taylor Heinicke, Washington Football Team vs. New Orleans Saints

New Orleans ranks in the top ten in allowing fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, in allowing passing touchdowns, and in points allowed this season. Oddsmakers are not expecting a repeat performance from last week for the Washington offense, with their team total set at 21.5.

DFS Top Fades:

Patrick Mahomes $8,200

Justin Herbert $6,800

Ryan Tannehill $6,400

Derek Carr $6,100

Trevor Lawrence $5,800

Running Back

Auto Starts: Derrick Henry, Dalvin Cook, Ezekiel Elliott, Alvin Kamara, Aaron Jones, Austin Ekeler, Nick Chubb, Saquon Barkley, Jonathan Taylor, D'Andre Swift, James Robinson, Najee Harris, Darrell Henderson, Kareem Hunt, Cordarrelle Patterson

Start of the Week:

Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers

Edmonds, the 11th ranked fantasy running back this season, posted 120 yards on the ground last week. Edmonds has been targeted in the passing game five or more times in each of the last three games and has 15-plus touches in three of four games this season. San Francisco ranks in the league's bottom half in fantasy points allowed to running backs, yards per carry allowed, and rushing touchdowns allowed.

Strong Starts:

Damien Williams, Chicago Bears @ Las Vegas Raiders

Williams was impressive after David Montgomery went down last week, as he found the endzone and was able to notch 70 total yards in only one half of work. The Raiders defense is allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season and ranks in the bottom five in the league in yards per carry allowed and rushing touchdowns.

Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams

Oddsmakers have set Chris Carson's anytime touchdown line at -120 for Thursday night's game. Carson has posted 15 or more fantasy points in each of the two games he has found the endzone in this season. The Rams rank in the bottom five in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed and rank in the bottom ten in fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, rushing yards allowed, and yards per carry allowed.

Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

This season, Philadelphia is allowing the ninth-most points to opposing fantasy running backs and has given up the second-most rushing yards in football. Hubbard was fed 15 touches last week, and game-script should also favor him with Carolina slotted as 3.5 point favorites.

Other Starts: Antonio Gibson, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Leonard Fournette, Zack Moss

DFS Top Value Plays:

Dalvin Cook $8,400

Ezekiel Elliott $7,000

Nick Chubb $6,700

James Robinson $6,000

Zack Moss $5,500

Sit of the Week:

Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles @ Carolina Panthers

Sanders only carried the ball seven times last week and only twice in week three. He only out-touched Kenneth Gainwell by one last week. The Carolina defense has allowed the fifth-fewest points to opposing fantasy running backs and has only allowed two rushing touchdowns on the entire season. Game-script will also probably favor Gainwell over Sanders, with Philadelphia set as 3.5 point underdogs.

Strong Sits:

Damien Harris, New England Patriots @ Houston Texans

Harris is now the 38th-ranked fantasy running back despite posting double-digit weeks in the first two games. Harris only has ten carries in New England's last two contests and was out-touched by Brandon Bolden last week.

Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears

Chicago ranks in the top half of the league against opposing fantasy running backs, against yards per carry, against rushing yards, and rushing touchdowns. Jacobs only had 13 carries for 40 yards last week and may still be a little banged up, especially in a short week.

Latavius Murray, Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts

Murray saw 18 carries last week but was only able to notch 59 yards. Murray averages a mere 3.4 yards per carry and has not been targeted in the receiving game this season. This season, the Colts are allowing only 0.2 rushing touchdowns, which is tied for best in the league, and rank in the top ten in allowing fantasy points to opposing running backs.

DFS Top Fades:

Antonio Gibson $6,400

Chuba Hubbard $6,000

Josh Jacobs $5,900

Miles Sanders $5,700

Alexander Mattison $5,500

Wide Receiver

Auto Starts: Davante Adams, Cooper Kupp, Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs, Justin Jefferson, D.J. Moore, DeAndre Hopkins, D.K. Metcalf, Keenan Allen, CeeDee Lamb, Calvin Ridley, Terry McLaurin, Calvin Ridley, Chris Godwin, Deebo Samuel, Tyler Lockett, Ja'Marr Chase, Dionte Johnson, Amari Cooper, Adam Thielen, Mike Evans, Mike Williams

Start of the Week:

Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts

Brown, the 13th ranked fantasy receiver so far this year, has seen five or more targets in every game this season while also scoring touchdowns in three of his first four games. The Colts have allowed the seventh-most points to opposing fantasy receivers and are allowing 2.8 receiving touchdowns per game which is tied for the most in football. Indy is also in the bottom five in terms of yards allowed per pass attempt, which bodes well for the deep threat.

Strong Starts:

Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks

Woods found the endzone last week and has been targeted six or more times in three consecutive games. The Seattle defense allows the tenth-most fantasy points to opposing receivers, is ranked in the bottom five against the pass, and is allowing two receiving touchdowns per game. Oddsmakers are projecting a solid night for Woods as he is +127 to find the endzone and +115 to go over 5.5 receptions.

Corey Davis, New York Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons (London)

Davis has seen seven or more targets in three out of four games this season and has three touchdowns. Atlanta is allowing the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing receivers and is tied for worst in the league with 2.8 receiving touchdowns per game allowed.

Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots @ Houston Texans

Meyers has seen 41 targets this season, which is tied for seventh-most among all NFL pass-catchers. Meyers has recorded eight or more receptions and 70 or more yards in two consecutive games and will have a solid matchup against a Houston defense that ranks in the middle of the pack in most pass-defense stat categories.

Marvin Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennesee Titans

Jones was a disappointment last week, but he was targeted 28 times in the season's first three weeks and found the endzone twice. Tennessee has allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing receivers and is allowing two receiving touchdowns per game.

Other Starts: Antonio Brown, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Courtland Sutton

DFS Top Value Plays :

Stefon Diggs $7,500

Calvin Ridley $6,800

CeeDee Lamb $6,200

Ja’Marr Chase $5,800

Robert Woods $5,500

Sit of the Week:

Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots

Cooks came back to Earth last week in a five reception, 47-yard showing where his quarterback looked beyond awful, throwing for interceptions and only 87 yards. Everyone knows that Bill Bellichick crushes rookie quarterbacks - we saw it in week two versus the Jets. New England also allows the fourth-fewest fantasy points to opposing receivers while also ranking number four in the league against the pass. New England is allowing 0.8 passing touchdowns per game, which is tied for second-best in the league.

Strong Sits:

Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears @ Las Vegas Raiders

Robinson has arguably been the biggest fantasy disappointment of the season as he has yet to put up more than 10.5 fantasy points in PPR formats, has only seven receptions in the last three weeks, and has only gone over 35 yards once. It does not matter who the opponent is - Allen Robinson cannot be in fantasy lineups right now.

Devonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles @ Carolina Panthers

Smith was phenomenal last week, but he scored less than six fantasy points when he went up against good defenses this year (49ers and Cowboys). Carolina has allowed the seventh-fewest points to opposing fantasy receivers and is second in the league this year against the pass. Carolina also brought in all-pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore, which will not make Smith's Sunday any easier this week.

Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns @ Los Angeles Chargers

Beckham only has seven receptions in his first two games and zero touchdowns. He is coming off of a performance in which he only has two grabs for 27 yards. The Chargers have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing receivers and rank in the top five in football against the pass.

DFS Top Fades:

Tyreek Hill $8,900

Mike Williams $7,200

Deebo Samuel $7,100

Mike Evans $6,800

Brandin Cooks $6,100

Tight End

Auto Starts: Travis Kelce, Darren Waller, T.J. Hockenson, George Kittle, Mark Andrews, Noah Fant

Start of the Week: Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants Schultz, this season's third-ranked fantasy tight end, recorded 12 receptions on 15 targets for 138 yards, three scores, and 43.8 PPR fantasy points in his last two games. The Giants have allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends and rank in the bottom half of the league in passing yards allowed and passing touchdowns allowed.

Strong Starts:

Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In two full games with backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett, Gesicki has seen 18 targets and has accumulated over 35 fantasy points in PPR formats. Tampa Bay is allowing the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends and is last in the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns allowed.

Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs

Knox has four touchdowns this season already. He had two last week and saw eight targets. Kansas City allows the tenth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends, is ranked sixth-worst in the league against the pass, and is allowing nearly two passing touchdowns per game.

Other Starts: Kyle Pitts, Tyler Higbee, Hunter Henry

DFS Top Value Plays:

Travis Kelce $7,600

T.J. Hockenson $5,500

Dalton Schultz $4,400

Mike Gesicki $4,200

Hunter Henry $3,700

Sit of the Week:

Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles @ Carolina Panthers

Goedert has yet to haul in more than five receptions in a game this season and was out-targeted by Zach Ertz in each of the last two games. He is touchdown-dependent this week against an elite Carolina secondary.

Strong Sit:

Jonnu Smith, New England Patriots @ Houston Texans

Smith found the endzone last week, but it was only his first week posting a double-digit fantasy number. Smith has yet to record more than five receptions in a game this season and was out-touched by Hunter Henry the last two weeks.

DFS Top Fades:

George Kittle $5,600

Dallas Goedert $5,100

Kyle Pitts $4,700

Tyler Higbee $4,400

Robert Tonyan $4,300

