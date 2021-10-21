Fantasy Football: Week 7 Start ‘Em/Sit ‘Em, DFS Top Value Plays

With the Bills, Cowboys, Chargers, Vikings, Steelers, and Jaguars all on a bye this week, fantasy managers are going to have to do some extra strategizing to come away with a W. There is no need to panic, though, as we have everything you need to set your week seven fantasy football lineup right here.

Quarterback

Auto Starts: Patrick Mahomes, Kyler Murray, Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady, Jalen Hurts, Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford

Start ‘Em

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens

Fantasy managers have enjoyed a terrific three-game stretch where Burrow has averaged 21 fantasy points in standard formats while throwing for at least 270 yards and two touchdowns in each of the three contests. The Baltimore defense ranks in the bottom ten in passing yards allowed per game and in the bottom half of the league in fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. The Ravens played Justin Herbert well last week but allowed 22 and 24 fantasy points to Carson Wentz and Derek Carr, respectively. Game-script should favor Burrow, the air attack, and Cincinnati currently sits as 6.5 point underdogs.

Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Carr had an outstanding week six performance in which he tossed for 341 yards and two scores with zero turnovers. He has posted a fantasy week of 21 points or higher in standard formats in four out of six games this season. Philadelphia ranks in the bottom half of the league in terms of fantasy points allowed to opposing signal-callers and ranks in the bottom ten in the league in points allowed per game. The Eagles have also allowed twelve passing touchdowns in six games this season. Oddsmakers are expecting a big day from the Las Vegas offense as well, as BetMGM has the Raiders at -110 to score over 26.5 points.

Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons @ Miami Dolphins

Ryan, who will be fresh off of a bye week in week seven, has thrown for 625 yards and six touchdowns in his last two games without turning the ball over once. Miami has been very banged up at the cornerback position. Its defense ranks in the bottom five in the league in passing yards allowed per game, passing touchdowns allowed per game, and points allowed per game, and ranks in the bottom ten in fantasy points given up to the other team’s signal-caller.

Deeper Starts: Tua Tagovailoa, Carson Wentz, Teddy Bridgewater

DFS Top Value Plays

Patrick Mahomes ($8,400)

Aaron Rodgers ($7,500)

Lamar Jackson ($7,400)

Jalen Hurts ($6,900)

Matt Ryan ($5,700)

Sit ‘Em

Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Tannehill, the 25th ranked fantasy quarterback this year in standard formats, has been a huge disappointment. He failed to score more than 14 points in the last two weeks and has failed to do so in four out of six games in 2021. Kansas City may look like a favorable matchup here, but they had their way with Taylor Heinicke, who had been hot last week, holding him to just 182 yards and only nine fantasy points. The Chiefs also rank in the bottom six in football against the run, so expect Tennessee to lean heavily on Derrick Henry in this AFC showdown.

Daniel Jones, New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers

Jones had his worst game of the season last week. He was abysmal, throwing three interceptions, fumbling once, accounting for zero touchdowns, and accumulating just four fantasy points. Two of Jones’s top targets, Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay, were banged up, and both could be out again next week. The Panthers’ defense also ranks in the top five in football in terms of passing yards allowed and passing yards per attempt. Vegas is not anticipating much scoring from the Giants’ offense either, as New York is -120 to score under 20.5 points at BetMGM.

Sam Darnold, Carolina Panthers @ New York Giants

Darnold has now put up back-to-back undesirable fantasy performances of six and 15(overtime game) points, respectively. He has seven turnovers in his last three games and has not been able to find the endzone for a rushing touchdown since taking the league lead league in that category in week four. The Giants could be an exploitable matchup here, but Darnold has simply been playing too poorly as of late for us to be able to trust him in our fantasy lineups.

Deeper Sits: Justin Fields, Jameis Winston, Taylor Heinicke

Running Back

Auto Starts: Derrick Henry, Alvin Kamara, Aaron Jones, Jonathan Taylor, Darrell Henderson, D’Andre Swift, Joe Mixon, Cordarrelle Patterson, Darrel Williams, Leonard Fournette, Josh Jacobs, Chuba Hubbard

Start ‘Em

Mike Davis, Atlanta Falcons @ Miami Dolphins

While Davis may be underachieving for fantasy owners this season, he is still putting up consistent double-digit fantasy numbers in PPR formats week in and week out. He has also seen four or more targets from Matt Ryan in four out of five games this season. Davis will have perhaps his easiest matchup of the season against a Miami defense that ranks in the bottom ten in the league in rushing yards allowed per attempt, rushing touchdowns allowed per game. The Dolphins also rank in the bottom five in the league in terms of PPR fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Davis should be able to rack up points in the passing game, as well as Miami is averaging six receptions allowed to opposing running backs per game this season.

Damien Harris, New England Patriots vs. New York Jets

Harris showed that he still has plenty of fantasy value with a strong 100-plus yard, 17.8 PPR fantasy showing in week six against a Dallas defense that ranks in the top five in the NFL against the run. Harris was fed the ball 19 times as well. He will have a great matchup in week seven against a Jets defense that allows the most PPR fantasy points in the league to opposing running backs and allows the fourth-most rushing touchdowns per game this year. Game-script should also favor Harris and the New England rushing attack, with the Patriots currently sitting as a touchdown favorite.

James Conner, Arizona Cardinals vs. Houston Texans

Conner is looking like he may be the top Cardinals’ running back to own in fantasy after out-touching Chase Edmonds in each of the last three games. Conner has also dominated the goal-line/red-zone work in the Arizona backfield, as he is tied for the seventh-most red-zone carries in football. Houston is a very exploitable matchup for Conner here, as the Texans are allowing the most rushing touchdowns per game and the second-most rushing yards per game this season. Conner is a smart play in any league in week seven.

Other Starts: Miles Sanders, Elijah Mitchell, Chase Edmonds

DFS Top Value Plays

Darrell Henderson ($6,600)

Joe Mixon ($6,500)

Cordarrelle Patterson ($6,300)

D’Andre Swift ($6,000)

Mike Davis ($5,200)

Sit ‘Em

Devontae Booker, New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers

Booker is averaging a mere 3.0 yards per carry this season and struggled last week after Saquon Barkley went down. Booker will have a very tough task in week seven as he faces a Carolina defense that has allowed the fewest PPR fantasy points per game to opposing running backs in the league in 2021.

Alex Collins, Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints

Collins saw a ton of work on the ground this past Sunday night in Pittsburgh, but the game script could look a lot different this Sunday, with Seattle currently sitting as five-point home underdogs. The Saints defense is also allowing the fewest yards per carry and the second-fewest yards per game in the NFL this year. Do not expect a repeat performance from Collins this week.

Khalil Herbert, Chicago Bears @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Herbert shined with Damien Williams out last week, but do not expect that showing to be carried over into week seven. Williams will be back, and the Chicago backfield will have their work cut out for them. The Buccaneers have allowed the fewest rushing yards per game this season, the second-fewest rushing yards per attempt and have only given up three rushing touchdowns in their first six games. Game-script will likely not favor the Bears’ backfield, as Chicago is currently set as 12.5 point underdogs.

Other Sits: Melvin Gordon, Javonte Williams, Michael Carter, Myles Gaskin

Wide Receiver

Auto Starts: Davante Adams, Cooper Kupp, Tyreek Hill, DeAndre Hopkins, D.J. Moore, Ja’Marr Chase, Calvin Ridley, Deebo Samuel, Terry McLaurin, Antonio Brown, Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Robert Woods, Marquise Brown, D.K. Metcalf, A.J. Brown, Brandin Cooks, Courtland Sutton

Start ‘Em

Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins vs. Atlanta Falcons

Waddle had his best game of the season in his former college quarterback’s first game back after being injured in week two. The rookie hauled in ten of 13 targets for 70 yards and two scores. The Falcons are allowing the ninth-most PPR fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers and are allowing over two receiving touchdowns per game. Waddle has also seen six or more targets in five out of his first six games this year. The rest of Miami’s receiving core is banged up. Start Waddle with confidence in week seven.

Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints

In week six, Lockett had another lackluster fantasy showing as Seattle went with a ground and pound approach against the Steelers. However, we expect the game script to be different this week (see Alex Collins). The Saints are also in the bottom ten in the league in terms of PPR fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers and receiving yards allowed per game. Lockett still saw seven targets from Geno Smith last week. He is still a WR2 with several quality receivers having byes in week seven.

Sterling Shepard, New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers

Shepard was the lone bright spot for the Giants in his first game back after being injured in week three. With Kadarius Toney getting hurt in the first quarter, Shepard was able to haul in ten of 14 targets for 76 yards. Toney is doubtful to suit up this week, meaning Shepard should see targets in bunches once again. In three full games this season, Shepard has 26 receptions on 33 targets for 283 yards and a touchdown. Shepard can be seen as a WR2 in week seven with WR1 potential.

Other Starts: Devonta Smith, Tee Higgins, Michael Pittman

DFS Top Value Plays

Tyreek Hill ($8,600)

D.J. Moore ($7,100)

Calvin Ridley ($6,600)

Chris Godwin ($5,900)

Amon-Ra St. Brown ($4,100)

Sit ‘Em

Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots vs. New York Jets

Meyers’ fantasy stock has taken a hit over the past two weeks as he was only able to gain 9.6 and 11.4 PPR fantasy points, respectively. Meyers had his most disappointing fantasy game against the Jets earlier this season, where he only hauled in four balls for 38 yards. The Jets are also allowing the second-fewest PPR fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers and are tied for allowing the fewest receiving touchdowns per game in football this season. Game-script will also likely favor the New England running game over its passing attack (see Damien Harris).

Corey Davis, New York Jets @ New England Patriots

Davis has seen substantial volume in this Jets offense, but he had his most underwhelming game of the season against New England earlier this year. Davis was only able to grab two balls for a total of eight yards in that contest. The Patriots rank in the top half of the league in terms of PPR fantasy points per game allowed to opposing wide receivers, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns allowed per game.

Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Renfrow is coming off of his most disappointing performance of the year in which he only caught three of five targets for 36 yards. He will face an Eagles defense in week seven that is allowing the fourth-fewest PPR fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers and the fifth-fewest receiving yards per game in the league this season.

Other Sits: Allen Robinson, Tyler Boyd, Odell Beckham Jr.

Tight End

Auto Starts: Travis Kelce, Darren Waller, Mark Andrews, T.J. Hockenson, Kyle Pitts, Noah Fant, Dallas Goedert, Mike Gesicki

Start ‘Em

Seals-Jones has proved himself to be fantasy-relevant while Logan Thomas is sidelined, as the backup had nine receptions on 15 targets for 99 yards and a touchdown over the last two weeks with Thomas out. This season, Green Bay ranks in the bottom half of the league, allowing PPR fantasy points to opposing tight ends and allowing over two receiving touchdowns per game. Game-script could work in Seals-Jones’s favor this week, and Washington currently sits as 9.5 point underdogs. Seals-Jones is a TE1 in week seven in most leagues.

Hunter Henry, New England Patriots vs. New York Jets

Henry has become a must-add in most if not all leagues, scoring touchdowns and earning double-digit PPR fantasy points in each of his last three games. The Jets have had trouble stopping tight ends this season as they rank 23rd in the league in terms of PPR fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends.

DFS Top Value Plays

Darren Waller ($6,700)

Mark Andrews ($6,000)

Ricky Seals-Jones ($3,700)

Sit ‘Em

Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals vs Houston Texans

Ertz was traded to Arizona following his week six Thursday night game. It could prove beneficial for fantasy owners down the road, but you should be reluctant to put him in your lineup before he plays a game with his new team. There are many mouths to feed in the Cardinals’ offense. Arizona tight ends are only averaging 3.5 combined targets per game this season. Wait and see how Ertz will be used in this offense before trusting him in your fantasy lineup.

Mo Alie-Cox, Indianapolis Colts @ San Francisco 49ers

Alie-Cox has been able to find the endzone three times in three weeks, but the volume is not there for him for us to be able to trust him in fantasy. Alie Cox has only seen five targets once this season and only had one catch on three targets last week. San Francisco is also allowing the sixth-fewest PPR fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends this season. That is all we have for this bye week-ridden week seven. Good luck to everyone in their matchups, and thanks for reading.

