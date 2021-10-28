Fantasy Football Week 8: Start/Sit Tiers & Sleepers

As the fantasy football playoff push starts to heat up and the bye weeks keep coming, the lineup decisions become more important and hard to make. Are you looking for some insight to help you make that vital flex decision this week? Well, we have got you covered with everything you need in setting your week eight fantasy lineup.

Quarterback

Start ‘Em

Auto Starts: Josh Allen, Kyler Murray, Patrick Mahomes, Matthew Stafford, Jalen Hurts, Dak Prescott, Justin Herbert, Tom Brady, Joe Burrow

Strong Starts

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers vs. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona defense ranks high in most categories versus the pass, but it has not had a tough schedule thus far - quarterbacks it has played this season include Davis Mills, Trevor Lawrence, and Trey Lance in his first NFL start. Green Bay currently sits as 6.5 point underdogs in this matchup and will likely have to throw the ball a bunch to keep up with the Arizona offense. Over the last four games without having his all-world wide receiver Davante Adams, Aaron Rodgers averaged 336 passing yards per game while throwing 15 touchdown passes and zero interceptions. Despite not having Adams, Rodgers is still currently valued as a top-five quarterback this week in the DraftKings daily fantasy market at $7,400. DraftKings still has Rodgers at -165 to throw for at least two touchdowns and at -115 to throw for at least 256 passing yards.

Daniel Jones, New York Giants @ Kansas City Chiefs

Jones managed to produce 17.5 standard fantasy points against a solid Carolina secondary last week despite not having any of his top three targets. Kadarius Toney, Sterling Shepard, and Kenny Golladay all practiced this Wednesday and are hopeful to be back for a favorable matchup with a Chiefs defense that is allowing the third-most yards per passing attempt (8.3), third-most yards per completion (12.2), as well as the second most standard fantasy points per game allowed to opposing quarterbacks (28.0) in the league this year. If you took out Jones’s 4.82 point performance when he left the game early due to injury in week five, Jones would be averaging 19.29 points on the season. Start him with confidence against the struggling Chiefs defense in week eight.

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings vs. Dallas Cowboys

This season, Cousins has been a top ten fantasy quarterback, averaging 21.08 standard points per game - more than Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson. Cousins owners will enjoy an exploitable matchup this week against a Cowboys defense that is allowing the sixth-most yards per passing attempt (7.7), the fifth-most passing yards per game (295), as well as 19.9 standard fantasy points per game to opposing signal-callers this season. Oddsmakers expect many points from the Minnesota offense, as PointsBet has the Vikings set at -125 to score over 26.5 points.

Deeper Starts: Matt Ryan, Carson Wentz, Teddy Bridgewater

Sit ‘Em

Strong Sits

Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts

Tannehill enters week eight as a sub-top 20 fantasy quarterback in 2021, averaging just 17.2 standard points per contest. A rushing touchdown propelled Tannehill to a solid fantasy number in week seven; however, the Colts are allowing the fewest rushing touchdowns per game this season (0.3) and have not allowed a rushing touchdown to an opposing quarterback. In terms of standard fantasy points for opposing quarterbacks per game, the Colts also rank in the league’s top ten over the last five weeks (17.1). You should be able to find a better option than Tannehill for fantasy in week eight.

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills

Since returning from injury in week six, Tua has put together a couple of fine fantasy performances, but he will have a very difficult matchup this week in Buffalo. The Bills are only allowing 11 standard fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this season which is the best mark in the league. Buffalo also ranks number one in the league in passing yards allowed per game (180.5), yards allowed per passing attempt (5.3), yards allowed per completion (9.1), and passing touchdowns allowed per game (.8). Buffalo has the best pass defense in football this season, and there are only a handful of signal callers that should be trusted against it in fantasy. Tua is not one of them.

Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Saints quarterback will not have an easy matchup on Monday night in week eight as he faces a Tampa Bay defense that has allowed a mere 13.1 standard fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks over the last three weeks. Winston only has 17 or more standard fantasy points in two of his first six games this season and only has 14 or more in three of them. This season, the Buccaneers also rank in the top ten in the league in both yards allowed per pass attempt (6.5) and yards allowed per completion (9.4). Vegas is not banking on the Saints having a big day offensively either, as BetMGM has New Orleans at -115 to score under 20.5 points.

Deeper Sits: Taylor Heinicke, Sam Darnold, Mac Jones

Running Back

Start ‘Em

Auto Starts: Derrick Henry, Dalvin Cook, Ezekiel Elliott, Jonathan Taylor, Austin Ekeler, James Robinson, Joe Mixon, Alvin Kamara, Aaron Jones, Nick Chubb, Darrell Henderson, Najee Harris, Cordarrelle Patterson, Damien Harris, Leonard Fournette, D’Andre Swift

Strong Starts

Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons

Hubbard had an underwhelming week seven for fantasy managers but is a great bounce-back candidate in week eight. Hubbard will have a solid matchup against the Falcons, who have allowed the fourth-most PPR fantasy points per game to opposing running backs over the last five weeks (27.8), as well as ranking in the bottom ten in the league this season in terms of yards allowed per carry (4.4). Hubbard has seen plenty of volume since Christian McCaffrey went down, logging 15 or more touches in all four full games without McCaffrey active. Hubbard has also seen five or more targets in the receiving game in three of his last five contests. The Falcons rank in the bottom ten in the league in terms of receptions allowed to opposing running backs per game (6.5). Hubbard is a must-play RB2 this week with the potential to go off for RB1 production.

Darrel Williams, Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants

The Chiefs’ offense was a mess in week eight and did not have the luxury of running the football as they trailed for the majority of the game in Tennessee. Week eight should go a lot differently; however, for Williams and the Chiefs’ offense. The Chiefs currently sit as ten-point favorites over the Giants and should have plenty of opportunities to get Williams going on the ground. Williams saw 21 carries and cashed in for two touchdowns two weeks ago in Kansas City’s comfortable win over the Washington Football Team. Williams has also seen four or more targets in the passing game in each of the last three games. The Giants also rank in the bottom ten in football in terms of PPR fantasy points per game allowed to opposing running backs over the last three weeks (27.0), rushing yards allowed per game (125.6), and yards allowed per carry (4.4). Williams is a reliable RB2 play in week eight.

Khalil Herbert, Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers

After three consecutive weeks of Khalil Herbert being fed 18 or more carries, it is clear who the number one running back is in Chicago while David Montgomery remains on the shelf. Herbert has a decent shot to score this week as the 49ers are allowing 1.3 rushing touchdowns per game this season - a bottom-five mark in the league. Sportsbooks with props up have Herbert hovering around +125 to find the endzone. This year, the San Francisco defense also ranks in the bottom half of the league in rushing yards allowed per game (119) and yards allowed per carry (4.3). Herbert also managed to snag all five of his targets last week and figures to be playing more of a role in the Bears’ passing game.

Solid Starts: Elijah Mitchell, Devontae Booker, Chase Edmonds

Deeper Starts: Zack Moss, James Conner, Kenneth Gainwell

Sleepers: Tony Pollard, Devin Singletary, AJ Dillon

Sit ‘Em

Strong Sits

Gibson was quite a disappointment for fantasy managers in his last two games as he combined to score only 12 PPR fantasy points. Gibson has been banged up with a shin injury and was a limited participant in practice this Wednesday. This year, the Broncos have been stingy against the run, ranking in the league’s top ten in rushing yards allowed per game (99.3) and yards allowed per carry (4.1). Denver is also only allowing 1.1 rushing touchdowns per game this season - one of the best marks in the league. Washington currently sits as 3 point underdogs in this matchup, meaning the game script could favor the pass-catching J.D. McKissic over Gibson. Gibson is still banged up, and you might want to leave him out of your lineup if you can in week eight.

The rookie had his best fantasy performance of the season last week, catching six of seven targets and finding the endzone for a receiving touchdown. However, Williams has a less than ideal week eight matchup with a Washington defense that has allowed the fifth-fewest PPR fantasy points per game to opposing running backs this season (18.5), as well as ranking in the league’s top ten in terms of rushing yards allowed per game (105.4) and yards allowed per carry (4.0). Washington allows just 4.3 catches per game to opposing running backs, which is one of the lower marks in football. Williams also only saw four carries last week.

Alex Collins, Seattle Seahawks vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Collins saw 16 carries in week seven but struggled to get anything going against the stout New Orleans run defense. Collins will have another tough matchup in week eight as he goes up against a Jaguars defense that is allowing just 3.8 yards per carry this season - a mark that is tied for fourth-best in the NFL. This year, Collins has done next to nothing in the receiving game, so he will likely be touchdown-dependent in fantasy with this matchup versus the stingy Jaguars’ run defense.

Deeper Sits: Myles Gaskin, Melvin Gordon, Michael Carter

Wide Receiver

Start ‘Em

Auto Starts: Cooper Kupp, Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson, DeAndre Hopkins, D.J. Moore, Ja’Marr Chase, Mike Evans, A.J. Brown, Terry McLaurin, Adam Thielen, CeeDee Lamb, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown*, Deebo Samuel, Calvin Ridley, Dionte Johnson, Keenan Allen, Amari Cooper, Robert Woods, Mike Williams, D.K. Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr., Emmanuel Sanders

Strong Starts

Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals @ New York Jets

Higgins had seven receptions last week on 15 targets and has seen six or more targets in each of his last three games in return from injury. Higgins will face a Jets defense in week eight that has allowed 649 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns over its last two games. The Jets also rank in the bottom eight in the league versus the pass on the season, allowing 275 receiving yards per game. Higgins projects as a back-end WR2 or a high-end WR3/flex play this week.

DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles @ Detroit Lions

The first-round draft pick has had an up and down fantasy season but has seen six or more targets in six out of seven games this season and saw nine last week in Las Vegas. Smith has to be salivating over facing a Detroit secondary this weekend that has allowed the sixth-most PPR fantasy points to opposing wide receivers over the last three weeks, the most yards per catch this season (13.2), the most yards per passing attempt (8.9), and over two receiving touchdowns per game. Smith missed practice on Wednesday due to a headache, but he projects as a high-end WR3 or flex play, assuming he plays on Sunday.

Sutton could not get much going against Denzel Ward and the Browns last week, but he will enjoy a very favorable matchup this Sunday. Washington has been terrible against the pass this year. They have allowed the most PPR fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers (51.0), receiving touchdowns per game (2.7), and receiving yards per game (300.6) in the league in 2021. Sutton has seen eight or more targets in three of his last four games and has found the endzone in two of his last three. It looks like Jerry Jeudy will be back this week, but you should trust Sutton regardless with this easy matchup.

Solid Starts: Jerry Jeudy, Chase Claypool, KaDarius Toney*

Deeper Starts: Marvin Jones Jr., Christian Kirk, Sterling Shepard*,

Sleepers: Randall Cobb, Cole Beasley, Jarvis Landry

Sit ‘Em

Strong Sits

Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Not only has Tyler Lockett struggled to produce any meaningful fantasy numbers in Russell Wilson’s absence, but he also has failed to accumulate more than 10.7 PPR fantasy points since week two. Lockett was out-touched by the likes of Freddie Swain and Gerald Everett last week as he only saw three targets from Geno Smith. While Lockett has a solid matchup in week eight, he has not gotten the job done fantasy-wise since week two and has been nearly irrelevant in this Geno Smith-led Seattle offense. Lockett cannot be trusted in fantasy for the time being. Jacksonville also ranks in the top half of the league over the last three weeks in terms of PPR fantasy points per game allowed to opposing wide receivers (32.7).

Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills

Waddle has been an awesome fantasy receiver since his former college quarterback’s return from injury, but he will have an extremely tough matchup against the Bills, who are allowing the fewest PPR fantasy points per game over the last five weeks to opposing wide receivers (25.6). As stated before, there is no team better than Buffalo in shutting down the receiving game (see Tua Tagovailoa). DeVante Parker may also return this week, which would likely take targets away from Waddle. Waddle might be worth a play in a deep league, but he should be left on your bench if you have the luxury of doing so with this week eight matchup in Buffalo.

Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Rams

Although the targets are still there, the results have not been with Brandin Cooks over the last four weeks. Over this span, Cooks has only put up one double-digit PPR fantasy number. He has also yet to find the endzone since week two. The Rams are only allowing one receiving touchdown per game this season - which is tied for the second-best mark in the league. This year, the Rams also rank in the top ten in football in terms of yards allowed per pass attempt (6.5) and yards allowed per completion (9.7).

Deeper Sits: Julio Jones, Jakobi Meyers, Tyler Boyd, Laviska Shenault Jr. Tight End

Start ‘Em

Auto Starts: Travis Kelce, Kyle Pitts, T.J. Hockenson, Hunter Henry, Noah Fant, Mike Gesicki, Dalton Schultz

Strong Starts

Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams @ Houston Texans

Higbee has seen five or more targets in five out of seven games this season and saw eight last week for five receptions. The Rams will hope to get Higbee going against a Texans defense that has allowed the third-most PPR fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends this season (18.5), as well as the fourth-most yards per pass attempt (8.0) and sixth-most yards per completion (11.9). Higbee is a relaible TE1 in week eight.

C.J. Uzomah, Cincinnati Bengals @ New York Jets

Uzomah has become a factor in the Cincinnati passing attack as he has reeled in five touchdown passes over the last four weeks and went for 91 yards and two scores this past week. The Jets have not been good against the pass this season (see Tee Higgins) and have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends over the last five weeks (20.0). With the Jets allowing the fourth-most points per game in football this season (29.2), Uzomah should have a decent shot to find the endzone again in week eight.

Solid Starts: Ricky Seals-Jones, Zach Ertz, Rob Gronkowski

Sleepers: Robert Tonyan, Evan Engram

Sit ‘Em

Strong Sits

Jared Cook, Los Angeles Chargers vs. New England Patriots

Cook has had a roller-coaster of a fantasy season. He has seen seven or more targets in half of his games while seeing five or less in the other half. Look for this to be one of Cook’s down weeks as he faces a Patriots defense that has allowed the second-fewest PPR fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends this season (7.2).

Mo Alie-Cox, Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans

Alie-Cox has been a solid streaming option with four touchdowns over his last four weeks, but he also only has ten receptions over that span - seeing just three targets in each of weeks six and seven. The Titans have allowed the fifth-fewest PPR fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends this season and held Alie-Cox to just 3.4 PPR fantasy points back in week three.

That is all there is room for in week eight. Good luck to everyone in their matchups, and thanks for reading.

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Click here to view

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Click here to view