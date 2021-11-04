Fantasy Football: Weekly Fantasy Lineup Advice Start or Sit 2021 NFL Season

We have got you covered with the most notable starts, sits, and sleepers for fantasy football week nine. Let's dive right into how we should be setting our lineups this Sunday and what the Derrick Henry and Jameis Winston injuries mean for fantasy this week.

Quarterback

Start: Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans

Since returning from injury in week six, Tagavailoa has been the sixth-best fantasy quarterback, averaging 22.37 standard points per game. This past week, he could not get into the twenties against an elite Buffalo secondary, but Tua combined to throw for 620 yards and six touchdowns in weeks six and seven. Expect Tagovailoa to bounce back this week as he faces a Houston defense that ranks in the bottom ten in the league in terms of fantasy points allowed per game to opposing quarterbacks over the last three weeks (20.9), the last five weeks (20.3), and the last eight weeks (20.4). The Texans are also allowing 8.1 yards per passing attempt which is tied for the third-worst mark in football. Vegas is anticipating plenty of points from the Dolphins' offense this week as PointsBet and BetMGM currently have Miami at -125 to score over 26.5 points. Tagovailoa is an effective streaming option in this matchup against the Texans, who have been consistently bad versus the pass all season.

Start: Carson Wentz, Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Jets

Over the last four weeks, Wentz has averaged 20.06 standard fantasy points per game - more than Kyler Murray and Patrick Mahomes. He has a Thursday night date with the Jets this week, who have allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks over the last three weeks (22.7), and the fifth-most over the last five weeks (20.9). BetMGM currently has the Colts' team total set at 28.5, and Wentz penciled in at -140 to throw for at least two touchdowns. In the daily fantasy market, FanDuel and DraftKings are valuing Wentz as a top-twelve quarterback this week. He is another solid streaming play.

Sit: Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans @ Los Angeles Rams

It looks like Tannehill might be fantasy-relevant again after putting up respectable numbers in weeks seven and eight. However, he has had a very up-and-down season for fantasy owners. 17 quarterbacks are averaging more standard fantasy points per game as Tannehill is putting up under 18 per contest. He has only thrown for more than one touchdown in just two of eight games this season. Tannehill will no longer have Derrick Henry this year and will probably not see the seven-to-eight-man boxes he is used to working against anymore. The Rams have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks over the last three weeks (10.5) and the fifth-fewest over the last five weeks (14.5). Los Angeles is allowing the second-fewest passing touchdowns per game (1.1) as well this year. This is not a week to trust Tannehill in any fantasy lineup.

Sleeper: Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons

The Saints have yet to name a starting quarterback for Sunday, but Taysom Hill was back at practice Wednesday and appears to be on track to play this week. If he is going to be the guy at quarterback for New Orleans, he could wind up as a savior to fantasy teams this year. In four starts at quarterback in 2021, Hill averaged 21.55 standard fantasy points per game. He did not have a start where he accumulated less than 18.5 fantasy points, either. Hill posted his best fantasy number of the season last year (24.2) against Atlanta, and that defense has not improved much since, if at all. The Falcons have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks on the season (20.7) as only two other teams have allowed more passing touchdowns per game. If Hill is announced as the starting quarterback, he is a must-add in all leagues and presents as a quality start for week nine.

Running Back

Start: Myles Gaskin, Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans

Gaskin has been on a roller coaster of a fantasy season, but he is still a top-20 PPR running back this season in terms of total points scored. Gaskin saw 15 carries in week seven and 12 carries in week eight. He has also seen four or more targets in the passing game in seven out of eight games this year. Gaskin will have a more than favorable matchup this week against a Texans' defense that ranks in the bottom ten in the league regarding PPR fantasy points per game allowed to opposing running backs this season (26.2). Houston has also allowed 4.8 yards per carry (3rd most in the league this season), as well as the second-most rushing yards per game (148.1) and the most rushing touchdowns per game (1.8). DraftKings values Gaskin inside the top 20 running backs this week for daily fantasy. He projects to be a solid RB2 against Houston.

Start: Boston Scott, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Eagles' backfield split carries almost even in week eight, but Scott was the only back to touch the ball in the first quarter. Jordan Howard did not see his first touch until the second quarter, and Kenneth Gainwell did not touch the ball until the fourth quarter. The Eagles blew out the Lions 44-6 last week. It is safe to say that Scott received most of the backfield work when the game actually mattered. The Eagles' backs have to be chomping at the bit to go up against a Chargers' defense that allows a league-worst 5.1 yards per carry. Los Angeles has also allowed the fifth-most PPR fantasy points per game to opposing running backs this season (28.0), as well as the most rushing yards per game (159.4). Scott scored twice last week, and if the first half of that game was any indication, he will see a large enough workload this week to make him an RB2 against an abysmal Chargers run defense.

Sit: Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos @ Dallas Cowboys

Two week eight touchdowns propelled Gordon to a fine fantasy performance, but the volume has not been there. Gordon has not seen more than ten carries since week three and has not had more than three receptions in the passing game in any game this season. This season, the Cowboys are a top-six defense against the run, allowing just 88.3 rushing yards per game. When you couple that with the fact that PointsBet currently has Denver as ten-point underdogs in this matchup, you can view Gordon as touchdown-dependent for fantasy this week. The Cowboys rarely allow running backs to go off for big games, and the play-calling should favor the Broncos' passing game as this contest goes on. You should not feel having Gordon in your week nine lineup.

Sleeper: Jeremy McNichols, Tennessee Titans @ Los Angeles Rams

Somebody still has to carry the ball in Tennesee with Derrick Henry no longer in the picture, right? The Titans signed a 36-year-old Adrian Peterson to help fill the void earlier this week. It will likely take a few weeks for him to get up to speed, however. That would leave McNichols as the likely number one horse in the Titans' backfield for at least the next week or two. McNichols only has seven carries this season but has seen at least one target in the receiving game in every game this year. He even had eight catches for 74 yards on 12 targets back in week four. We have yet to see what McNichols can do on the ground, but he has proven to be a viable receiving threat at times this season. The Rams are allowing 6.1 receptions to opposing running backs this season - one of the higher marks in the league. If you were able to grab McNichols on your waiver wire this week, you might want to consider putting him in your lineup.

Wide Receiver

Start: Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns

While Higgins has not been able to find the endzone since week two, he is still averaging 8.2 targets per game - more than Ja'Marr Chase. While the results have not been stellar recently, the volume is still very much there for Higgins. He could have a decent shot to score this week, too, as he faces a Browns' defense that allows over two receiving touchdowns per game. Cleveland has also allowed the fifth-most PPR fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers over the last five weeks (41.3). Be patient with Higgins - he has been the most targeted receiver on a terrific offense. He has a solid matchup this week and figures to be a WR2 in the majority of leagues.

Start: Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Chicago Bears

Since week three, Claypool has been averaging 14.1 PPR fantasy points per game (more than DeAndre Hopkins) as well as 8.25 targets per game. He has seen five or more targets in every game this season as well. The Bears have allowed the fifth-most PPR fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers this season (41.5). They also are a bottom-five unit in terms of yards allowed per completion (11.6), which bodes very well for Claypool, who averages 15.5 yards per reception. DraftKings has Claypool valued inside the top 20 for wide receivers this week. He projects as a back-end WR2 or a high-end WR3/flex option.

Sit: Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos @ Dallas Cowboys

The Denver passing attack could not get much going last week despite facing one of the league's worst pass defenses. Sutton had just two receptions on four targets. In two games playing alongside Jerry Jeudy this season, Sutton has combined for just three receptions on seven targets for a mere 54 yards. Sutton will be going up against a defense this week that ranks in the league's top ten over the last three weeks in terms of PPR fantasy points allowed per game to opposing wide receivers (28.1). With Jeudy back in the picture, it is hard to see any Broncos receiver getting enough volume to warrant a fantasy start while this offense is struggling. This is not a great matchup, either. Leave Sutton on your bench in week nine.

Sleeper: Jamison Crowder, New York Jets @ Indianapolis Colts

Crowder has quietly seen 30 targets over the four games he has suited up for in 2021. Crowder had eight grabs for 84 yards last week with Corey Davis out. Davis has been ruled out again for this week. This year, the Colts rank inside the league's bottom ten in terms of PPR fantasy points per game allowed to wide receivers (39.5). Indianapolis is also allowing the second-most receiving touchdowns per game this season (2.4). Crowder has seen plenty of volume when he has played this year. There is no reason that should not continue in week nine with Davis out and with the Jets sitting as 10.5 point underdogs on most sportsbooks. Crowder presents as a sneaky good flex play with the potential to put up WR1 numbers if his quarterback Mike White can somehow go off again.

Tight End

Start: Jared Cook, Los Angeles Chargers @ Philadelphia Eagles

A total "hit or miss" is what Cook has been for fantasy owners this year. Nevertheless, Cook has seen five or more targets in five out of seven games. He will be facing an Eagles' defense that has allowed the third-most PPR fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends this season (17.4). There is a decent chance that this will be one of those "hit" weeks for Cook with this matchup.

Sit: Hunter Henry, New England Patriots @ Carolina Panthers

Four touchdowns over weeks four through seven made Henry a fantasy-relevant tight end, but he has proven touchdown-dependent. In each of the four games that Henry has not found the endzone, he has failed to eclipse 8.6 PPR fantasy points. He has also only seen more than four targets in three of his first eight games. Carolina is the second-best team in football in terms of passing yards allowed per game (188.9). Stop relying on the touchdown-dependent Henry unless you are in a very deep league.

Sleeper: Tyler Conklin, Minnesota Vikings @ Baltimore Ravens

Since week three, Conklin has averaged nearly six targets per game. He comes off a week eight showing in which he caught five of seven targets for 57 yards. He will have an exploitable matchup in week nine against a Baltimore defense that has allowed the most PPR fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends this year (19.5), as well as the most receiving yards per game (296.1). An easy matchup and a continued increase in volume make Conklin a terrific week nine streaming option.

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

