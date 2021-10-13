Fantasy Football: Who is Rising or Falling in Devy Rankings

Nothing brings the college football world together in a collective sense of joy more than seeing Alabama lose to an unranked opponent (sorry, Alabama fans). Perhaps it should be taken as a compliment. They lose so few of those games - it's almost like a holiday when such an event occurs. That said, it happened! On top of that, plenty of other phenomenal games imparted new data, further changing the perceived values of the players that make up Devy rosters everywhere.

Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma, QB: DOWN

Anyone who watched the Oklahoma game against Texas this past week can understand this downgrade. Spencer Rattler, whom many had expected to be the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft before this season, struggled mightily. He faced strong pressure from an energized Texas defensive line and could get very little going through the air. The performance was so pitiful that coach Lincoln Riley eventually pulled Rattler in favor of true freshman backup Caleb Williams. To make matters worse, where Rattler had struggled all game, Williams stepped in and performed admirably, moving the ball well and throwing for two scores. Looking towards the TCU game this coming weekend, Riley has declined to name a starting quarterback, causing Rattler's perceived value to drop even further. Given the expectations for Rattler, he's rostered in every Devy league and likely required a high draft pick investment. To trade him now at a discount would result in a significant amount of value lost. The chances are that Rattler will get another chance to impress at Oklahoma or another school next year if he transfers. It's certainly unfortunate, but the only reasonable action for Devy managers is to hold on and hope the situation improves.

Xavier Worthy, Texas, WR: UP

Going up once more in the rankings is true freshman wide receiver Xavier Worthy. While Oklahoma's defense isn't stellar, they're a top-tier team with plenty of impressive athletes on the field. Worthy dominated this game, racking up nine catches for 261 yards and two touchdowns. His talent is obvious for anyone with eyes. Worthy flashes agility and burst off the line of scrimmage and is a danger to take the top off the defense any given play. At this pace, he's set to break out as a true freshman receiver in a competitive conference, and will likely be a top-20, maybe even a top-10 Devy selection in 2022 startup drafts. As a result, he has to move up the rankings ahead of some struggling upperclassmen. The "trade for" window on Worthy is likely shut outside of a massive overpay, but if a Devy manager is willing to entertain moving him, definitely have that conversation.

Jalen Berger, Wisconsin, RB: DOWN

The header for this one is a tad misleading. Jalen Berger may still be enrolled at Wisconsin for the time being, but he is no longer involved with their football program. The coach, Paul Chryst, discussed the decision at a news conference on Monday but wouldn't elaborate on the reason for his dismissal. For many people, the dismissal wasn't a surprise. There were rumors about Berger's role on the team since the first depth chart didn't have him listed as the starter. He was also unused in multiple games this season. Berger being dismissed from the program isn't a positive sign for his maturity level and may signal other elite programs to stay away. While he could find a new home eventually, the chances that Berger ever sees an NFL roster have diminished significantly.

Kenneth Walker, Michigan State, RB: UP

Another frequent flyer on this list, Kenneth Walker, is soaring once again. With 912 yards across six games this season, Walker has certainly put himself in the conversation as one of the top backs in the 2022 NFL Draft class. Playing for Michigan State, the competition isn't always spectacular. That said, even against solid teams this year, Walker has lit it up. Against Miami, he carried it 27 times for 172 yards, and now against Northwestern, he racked up 264 yards on 23 carries. Even so, his stellar performance goes beyond the stat sheet. Watching the film, it's obvious that Walker has the shiftiness, patience, vision, and burst necessary to excel at the NFL level. The 2022 running back class may not hold a torch to the expected 2023 class, but there will certainly be a couple of solid producers drafted in the first two days; expect Walker to be amongst them.

Kayshon Boutte, LSU, WR: NO MOVEMENT

This is a short public service announcement to remind Devy managers that Kayshon Boutte's value should NOT be affected by the injury he suffered this past Saturday. Boutte will miss the rest of the season due to what's being called a leg injury. He has already shown enough talent at a college level where he would likely be a high NFL draft pick without playing another college down. Given that Boutte is a sophomore, he'll have to wait until 2023 to enter the NFL draft, giving him a shot at one last stellar college season, should he choose to play. If a manager is willing to trade him away at a discount due to the injury, please jump at that opportunity. That is all.

Additional Risers:

C.J. Stroud - Ohio State - Quarterback

Raheim Sanders - Arkansas - Running Back

Jerome Ford - Cincinnati - Running Back

Jameson Williams - Alabama - Wide Receiver

Caleb Williams - Oklahoma - Quarterback

Additional Fallers:

Noah Cain - Penn State - Running Back

John Metchie - Alabama - Wide Receiver

Kedon Slovis - USC - Quarterback

Max Johnson - LSU - Quarterback

