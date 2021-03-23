Hunter Long Fantasy Football Rookie Profile

A redshirt junior out of Boston College, Hunter Long has the tools to become a starting tight end in the NFL. He stands 6’5”, weighs in at 254 pounds and was showcased as a focal point of the Eagles offense in 2020. After trailing only Florida’s Kyle Pitts in receiving yards for tight ends this season, Long is a player that needs to be on fantasy managers' radar, especially at a position that has long been barren in fantasy football.

College Production

In 2020 Long recorded career highs in receptions (57), receiving yards (685), and receiving touchdowns (five). He appeared in 26 games in three seasons with Boston College and amassed over 1,200 total receiving yards over that span. Long averaged over 14 yards per reception for his collegiate career and was voted to the All-ACC third team in 2020.

Film Review: Strengths and Weaknesses

A proven pass-catching option over his collegiate career, Long has the tools necessary to make an impact early in his professional career. His frame gives him the ability to box out defensive backs in contested catch situations. He is a capable pass blocker which will only help him stay on the field as he transitions to the professional game. He has very good hands and is a more than capable route runner.

The biggest knock on Long is that he does not have the same type of athleticism some of his peers have. He is not the twitchy athlete the NFL craves at the tight end position. Luckily he makes up for that with reliable hands and will find himself playing time largely based on that fact. He is a steady, trustworthy option in the passing game who could very easily end up a young quarterback’s security blanket.

