Intro to SuperFlex Fantasy Football

Superflex leagues have been very popular for die-hard fantasy players for a while now. However, not everyone is familiar with what a superflex league is and the impact it has on how a team should be built. Common in most fantasy football leagues is a flex player, which is a starting lineup spot where a running back, wide receiver or tight end can be slotted. A Superflex position adds quarterbacks as eligible, which is a small adjustment that makes a big strategy difference, especially in a dynasty fantasy football format.

Why Play in a Superflex League?

In the NFL, quarterback is the most important position on the team. In fantasy football leagues, though, it is a position that is often devalued. While quarterbacks are the highest scoring position in most fantasy leagues, the scoring systems mean all quarterbacks score more, so having the top-end options is not worth having to rely on lower-end players at other positions. Often when it comes to fantasy, many experts will advocate for waiting on taking a quarterback or streaming the position based on matchups to get the more important top-end talent and wide receiver and running back. Essentially the top quarterbacks are not worth the opportunity cost in regards to the talent available at other positions.

Superflex is the answer to this in fantasy football leagues. It makes the quarterback a premium position, without forcing the same limitations as a two-quarterback league. The impact is magnified even more in dynasty formats when considering how much longer quarterbacks are capable of producing higher-end fantasy numbers.

Managing a Superflex League

When setting up a Superflex league, there is not a great deal of modification needed from rules used to set up most leagues. The obvious and necessary change is adding the Superflex position as a starting roster spot. Commissioners will need to be sure to look at what the platform they are using calls the Superflex position to set the league up correctly. The name is not completely standard across the industry. For example, it has been referred to by other names such as Offensive Player or labeled QWRT on different platforms.

Another thing to consider is whether or not to limit the number of quarterbacks that one team can roster. In dynasty formats, this would be inadvisable since it would make it more difficult for managers to hold younger backups with upside. When playing in a redraft format it is an idea to give some thought to. It prevents a manager from hoarding quarterbacks in the draft to try to exploit others in the league in trades. It is a necessity, and some would consider that strategy as valid and part of the game. The idea might be best discussed with league-mates when the league is initially formed.

Strategy

The biggest change when playing the Superflex format is the approach to the quarterback position. Waiting to be the last one to draft a quarterback and then streaming the position based on matchups is no longer a viable approach. Looking at the average draft position in any Superflex league, it becomes obvious the quarterbacks rise much higher in the draft than in other formats. It is not unusual to see half of the first round being quarterbacks. This does not mean drafting a quarterback in the first round is required to win. It does mean quarterbacks must be targeted before they would normally be considered.

The rise of the draft position for quarterbacks will push other talented players to rounds later than they would normally go. This presents both a challenge and opportunity for teams. It allows strength to be built in other parts of the roster, but the danger is looking at a player normally valued much higher than the best quarterback available. Even if need dictates picking the quarterback, it can be hard to turn down the value at a different position. Positional scarcity is a real factor that managers have to take into account.

As usually with fantasy football, there is not only one correct approach. Play in multiple Superflex leagues and see what works best. In one league, take a quarterback in Round 1. In the next, draft a few position players before doubling up on two quarterbacks at a similar level. Playing in the format is the best way to learn and adjust your approach. Most important; have a good time.

