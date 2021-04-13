Jaret Patterson Fantasy Football Rookie Profile

If you’re not yet familiar with the 5-9, 195 back out of Buffalo, you need to be. Patterson has dominated the Mid American Conference over the past three seasons. Despite playing at a small school, he is a big player with the opportunity to be a difference maker in the NFL.

College Production

In 31 career games, Patterson has rushed for 3,884 yards and 52 touchdowns. He has rushed for at least 1,000 yards in every season since 2018, including his true freshman season in 2018 and the 2020 season, in which the Bulls played just six games. Patterson is an end-zone magnet, finding the end zone 14 times in 2018, 19 times in 13 games in 2019, and 19 times in 6 games in 2020. He has a career average of 6.1 yards per carry over 636 carries and averaged 7.6 yards per carry over 141 attempts in 2020.

The standout back won the 2020 MAC Offensive Player of the Year. He led the MAC in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns in both 2019 and 2020. He finished 5th in rushing yards in the country in 2019 and third in the country in rushing touchdowns in 2020.

Film Review: Strengths and Weaknesses

Your eyes will be immediately drawn to Patterson’s strength and contact balance when watching him shred MAC defenses. He is a tenacious runner with a low center of gravity. He has great contact balance and is rarely knocked off course by a single defender. He breaks tackles with ease and swipes defenders off of him with a mean stiff arm. His feet never stop churning and he falls forward on every run. He is a sneakily agile runner with quick feet, clean cuts, and the ability to turn upfield on a dime.

His biggest limitation will come with his speed and athletic testing. He isn’t slow by any means, but also is not a burner. He is slower to the edge than you would like and does not display pure breakaway speed. He is explosive off the line of scrimmage but that burst fades quick. He doesn’t have poor hands, but was not often asked to catch the ball in the Bulls’ offense.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.