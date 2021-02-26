Javonte Williams Fantasy Football Rookie Profile

The Tarheels back had one of the most successful 2020 seasons of any collegiate player, despite arriving on campus as a three-star high school recruit. Williams’ strength and contact balance make him difficult to tackle and tantalizing to watch. At 5’10, 220-pounds, Williams has the ideal size to be a three-down back in the NFL.

College Production

It was not a quick accession to volume, but Williams’ production increased every season with the Tar Heels. He produced over 2,500 yards from scrimmage, 28 touchdowns, and 6.4 yards per attempt in the last two seasons. This feat is even more impressive because he split the workload with backfield mate and fellow 2021 draft prospect Michael Carter. Williams was a Doak Walker Award finalist in 2020, given annually to the top running back in college football. In 2020 he was named an AP second-team All-American.

Tape Review: Strengths and Weaknesses

There is a lot to like in Williams’ running style. He’s patient with good vision and enough burst to get to the second level when he finds space in the defense. His best trait is his strength and contact balance. Williams does not shy away from contact and frequently breaks tackles for extra yards. He projects to be an exceptional short-yardage and goal-line back in the NFL. Williams is also a natural pass-catcher and good blocker, making him a very well-rounded prospect.

If you’re looking for a fault in Williams’ game, it’s his lack of breakaway speed. He isn’t a homerun threat, but he’s fast enough to get through holes quickly. He will not make guys miss with elusive moves. Instead, he makes one cut and relies on his power and balance to get through arm tackles for tough yards.

