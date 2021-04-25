Marquez Stevenson Fantasy Football Rookie Profile

The versatile athlete out of the University of Houston is an under-the-radar prospect but has the potential to be a difference-maker in the NFL and on your fantasy football rosters. His dynamic play style has been an essential piece of the Cougars’ offense over the past three seasons.

College Production

The 6-0, 190 wideout has started 30 games over the past three seasons, including five games in the shortened 2020 season. He has hauled in 147 receptions for 2,269 yards and has found the endzone 22 times through the air. Stevenson also ran the ball 26 times for 231 yards and two rushing touchdowns. He will be a contributor on special teams in the NFL as well. He returned 34 kickoffs for the Cougars, averaging 26.1 yards per return and scoring three touchdowns for them.

Film Review: Strengths and Weaknesses

NFL and fantasy football managers are getting a sure-handed and reliable pass catcher when they draft Stevenson. He has consistent hands, tracks off-target passes well, and shows a high level of focus as a pass-catcher, even through traffic. He is a fluid athlete with good short-area quickness and can accelerate well downfield. He has a simple route tree but demonstrates a good release and separates well downfield. Steveson has good body positioning and holds on to the ball through contact in contested catch situations.

The biggest point of development for Stevenson will be blocking. He does not demonstrate a physicality or a consistent willingness to block in his collegiate tape. I also look forward to seeing him further develop his route tree past the combination of slants, comebacks, and drags that define his time with the Cougars.

